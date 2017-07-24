20 Dividend Increases: July 17-21, 2017 (Part 1: Financials)

I monitor dividend increases for stocks on my watch list of dividend growth stocks to identify candidates for further analysis. Companies that regularly raise dividends show confidence in the potential growth of future earnings. In the past week, 20 companies on my watch list decided to increase their dividends.

Part 1 covers stocks in the Financials sector, while Part 2 will cover the non-Financials.

The following table provides a summary of these increases.The table is sorted by the percentage increase, %Incr. Dividends are annualized and in US$, unless otherwise indicated. Yield is the new dividend yield for the market close Price on the date listed. Yrs are years of consecutive dividend increases, while 5-yr DGR is the compound annual growth rate of the dividend over a 5-year period. 1-yr %Incr is the percentage increase from the year-ago dividend. (Some companies increase their dividends more than once a year, so this puts the most recent dividend increase in context).

• The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK)

BK is an investments company that provides financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. As of 31 December 2016, the company had $29.9 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration and $1.6 trillion in assets under management. BK was founded in 1784 and is headquartered in New York, New York.



On July 20, the company declared a dividend of 24¢ per share. The new dividend represents a 26.32% increase. The first payment will be on August 11 to shareholders of record on August 1. The ex-dividend date is July 28.

• Unum Group (UNM)

UNM, together with its subsidiaries, provides group and individual disability insurance products and services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company provides long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products. UNM was founded in 1848 and is based in Chattanooga, Tennessee.



The company announced an increase of its quarterly dividend of 15.00% to 23¢ per share. The new dividend is payable on August 18 to shareholders of record on July 31, with an ex-dividend date of July 27.

• Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS)

NTRS is a financial holding company that provides asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals around the world. The company has offices in more than 20 states in the United States and in approximately 20 international locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. NTRS was founded in 1889 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.



Recently, the board of directors of NTRS declared a quarterly dividend of 42¢ per share. The new dividend represents an increase of 10.53%. NTRS will trade ex-dividend on August 30. The dividend is payable on October 1, to shareholders of record on September 1.

• State Street Corporation (STT)

Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas, STT is a bank holding company for Bank of the Ozarks. The company serves businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities in Arkansas, Georgia, North and South Carolina, Texas, Florida, Alabama, New York and California. OZRK provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, including deposit services, loan products, mortgage lending, treasury management services and trust and wealth management services.



Recently, the board of directors of STT declared a quarterly dividend of 42¢ per share. The new dividend represents an increase of 10.53%. The dividend is payable on September 15 to shareholders of record on August 31.

• Hope Bancorp, Inc (HOPE)

Formerly known as BBCN Bancorp, Inc, HOPE is the holding company of Bank of Hope, the regional Korean-American bank in the United States. The bank provides commercial banking services primarily to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The bank operates approximately 85 full-service branches as well as small business administration loan production offices, and residential mortgage loan production offices. HOPE is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.



On July 18, the company declared a dividend of 13¢ per share. The new dividend represents an 8.33% increase. The first payment will be on August 14 to shareholders of record on July 31. The ex-dividend date is July 27.

• Mercantile Bank Corporation (MBWM)

Formerly known as Education Realty Trust, Inc, MBWM is a self-managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT). The company is engaged in developing, acquiring, owning and managing collegiate housing communities located near university campuses. It owns approximately 60 collegiate housing communities located in over 20 states serving 40 university campuses. MBWM was founded in 1964 and is based in Memphis, Tennessee.



The company's board of directors approved an increase in the quarterly dividend of 5.56% to 19¢ per share. The dividend is payable September 20, with an ex-dividend date of September 6.

• Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (BMTC)

Founded in 1920 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, BMTC is an oil and gas exploration and production company with operations in the United States and abroad. The company’s Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas. The Chemical segment manufactures and markets basic chemicals and vinyls. The Midstream and Marketing segment gathers, processes, transports, stores, purchases and markets oil, condensate, NGLs, natural gas, carbon dioxide, and power.



On Thursday, July 20, BMTC increased its quarterly dividend to 22¢ per share, an increase of 4.76%. The dividend is payable on September 1 to shareholders of record on August 2.

• Chemical Financial Corporation (CHFC)

CHFC operates as a financial holding company of Chemical Bank, offering banking and fiduciary products and services to residents and business customers in Michigan. These products and services include checking accounts, savings and individual retirement accounts, real estate financing, commercial lending, consumer financing, insurance and investment products, and wealth management services. CHFC was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Midland, Michigan.



On July 19, the board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of 28¢ per share. The new dividend represents an increase of 3.70%. The dividend is payable September 15, with an ex-dividend date of August 30.

Please note that I'm not recommending any of these stocks. Readers should do their own research on these companies before buying shares.

As a bonus, I'm including charts from F.A.S.T. Graphs for three of this week's dividend raisers, BK, UNM, and NTRS.

In these charts, the black line represents the share price and the blue line represents the calculated P/E multiple at which the market has tended to value the stock over time. The orange line is the primary valuation reference line. It is based on one of three valuation formulas depending on the earnings growth rate achieved over the timeframe in question. (The Adjusted Earnings Growth Rate represents the slope of the orange line in the chart).

BK's price line (black) is just above the primary valuation line (orange) and above the stock's normal P/E ratio (blue). The stock is trading at a small premium to fair value. An investment in BK in January 2007 would have returned 4.1% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

UNM's price line is above the stock's normal P/E ratio and below the primary valuation line. The stock is trading at about fair value. An investment in UNM in January 2007 would have returned 9.3% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

NTRS's price line is above the primary valuation line and at the stock's normal P/E ratio. The stock is trading at a small premium to fair value. An investment in NTRS in January 2007 would have returned 4.9% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).



Thanks for reading! If you like this article and would like to read similar ones in future, please click the Follow link at the top of this article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.