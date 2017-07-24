20 Dividend Increases: July 17-21, 2017 (Part 2: Non-Financials)

I like monitoring dividend increases for stocks on my watch list of dividend growth stocks because I consider such stocks to be candidates for further analysis.

I monitor dividend increases for stocks on my watch list of dividend growth stocks to identify candidates for further analysis. Companies that regularly raise dividends show confidence in the potential growth of future earnings. Recently, 20 companies on my watch list announced dividend increases, including one of the stocks I hold in my portfolio.

Part 1 of this article covered stocks in the Financials sector. Part 2 covers the non-Financials. The table below presents a summary of these increases.

The table is sorted by the percentage increase, %Incr. Dividends are annualized and in US$, unless otherwise indicated. Yield is the new dividend yield for the market close Price on the date listed. Yrs are years of consecutive dividend increases, while 5-yr DGR is the compound annual growth rate of the dividend over a 5-year period. 1-yr %Incr is the percentage increase from the year-ago dividend. (Some companies increase their dividends more than once a year, so this puts the most recent dividend increase in context).

• PPG Industries, Inc (PPG)

Founded in 1883 and headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, PPG manufactures and distributes a variety of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. The company’s Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products, light industrial and specialty coatings, protective and marine coatings and finishes, and sealants. The Industrial Coatings segment provides adhesives and sealants, metal pre-treatments and related chemicals, packaging coatings, and industrial and specialty packaging. PPG's Glass segment provides fiber glass for use in commercial and residential construction.



Recently, PPG increased its quarterly dividend to 45¢ per share, an increase of 12.50% over the prior dividend of 40¢ per share. The dividend is payable on September 12 to shareholders of record on August 10.

• Maxim Integrated Products, Inc (MXIM)

Founded in 1983 and headquartered in San Jose, California, MXIM is engaged in designing, developing, manufacturing and marketing various linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs. MXIM primarily serves automotive, communications and data center, computing, consumer, and industrial markets.



The board of directors of MXIM has declared a quarterly dividend of 36¢ per share. The new dividend is 9.09% above the prior dividend of 33¢ per share. All shareholders of record on August 31 will receive the new dividend on September 14.

• Stanley Black & Decker, Inc (SWK)

Founded in 1843 and headquartered in New Britain, Connecticut, SWK is a global provider of power and hand tools, mechanical access solutions, and electronic security and monitoring systems. The company operates in 3 segments, namely Construction & Do-It-Yourself, Industrial and Security. Formerly known as The Stanley Works, SWK changed its name to Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. in March 2010.



SWK will pay a quarterly dividend of 63¢ per share, an increase of 8.62% over the previous quarterly dividend. The dividend is payable on September 19 to shareholders of record on September 1.

• Western Gas Equity Partners, LP (WGP)

WGP is a limited partnership engaged in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil primarily in the United States. The company owns or has investments in assets located in the Rocky Mountains, including Colorado, Utah, and Wyoming; North-central Pennsylvania; and Texas. WGP serves as the general partner of Western Gas Partners, LP (WES). The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.



Recently, the board of directors of WGP declared a quarterly distribution of 52.75¢ per unit. The new distribution represents an increase of 7.38%. The distribution is payable on August 21 to unitholders of record on July 31.

• TC Pipelines, LP (TCP)

TCP is a limited partnership company that acquires, owns and participates in the management of energy infrastructure businesses in North America. The company has four wholly-owned pipelines and equity ownership interests in three natural gas interstate pipeline systems that transport natural gas from producing regions and import facilities to market hubs and consuming markets primarily in the Western, Midwestern, and Eastern United States. TCP was founded in 1998 and is based in Houston, Texas.



The company declared a quarterly distribution of 100¢ per unit, an increase of 6.38% over the prior quarterly distribution. TCP will trade ex-dividend on July 28. The distribution is payable on August 11, to unitholders of record on August 1.

• Herman Miller, Inc (MLHR)

MLHR is engaged in the research, design, manufacture, sale, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other free standing furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services. The company markets its products through sales staff, its own dealer network, independent dealers, and retailers, and independent contract office furniture dealers, as well as through an e-commerce Website. MLHR was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Zeeland, Michigan.



On Tuesday, July 18, the company increased its quarterly dividend by 5.88% to 18¢ per share. The dividend is payable on October 15 to shareholders of record on September 1.

• Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP)

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, PSXP acquires and distributes crude oil and refined petroleum products in the United States. The company owns and operates natural gas liquids pipelines and terminals, as well as other transportation and midstream assets. Phillips 66 Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of Phillips 66 Partners LP.



The company announced a quarterly DIV increase of 4.95% to 61.5¢ per unit. The stock will trade ex-dividend on July 27, and unitholders can expect to receive the new distribution on August 11.

• J.M. Smucker Company (SJM)

SJM manufactures and markets branded food products primarily in North America. With projected annual net sales of approximately $8 billion, the company provides various consumer food and beverage products as well as pet food and pet snacks to retailers, wholesalers, specialty stores, and food distributors. SJM was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Orrville, Ohio.



On Thursday, July 20, the company increased its quarterly dividend by 4.00% to 78¢ per share. The quarterly dividend will be paid on September 1 to shareholders of record on August 11. The ex-dividend date is August 9.

• Tesoro Logistics LP (TLLP)

TLLP is a limited partnership that owns, operates, develops and acquires crude oil and refined products logistics assets, primarily in the western and mid-continent regions of the United States. The Company's logistics assets are used to gather, transport and store crude oil and to distribute, transport and store refined products. TLLP was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.



On Wednesday, July 19, the company increased its quarterly distribution by 3.30% to 97.1¢ per unit. The distribution is payable on August 14 to unitholders of record at the close of business on August 4.

• Transmontaigne Partners LP (TLP)

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Denver, Colorado, TLP is a terminaling and transportation company with operations in the United States along the Gulf Coast, in the Midwest, in Houston and Brownsville, Texas, along the Mississippi and Ohio Rivers, and in the Southeast. TLP offers its services to customers engaged in the trading, distribution, and marketing of light and heavy refined petroleum products, crude oil, chemicals, fertilizers, and other liquid products.



The board of directors of TLP has declared a quarterly distribution of 74¢ per unit. The new distribution is 2.07% above the prior distribution of 72.5¢ per unit. The ex-dividend date is July 27 and the distribution will be paid on August 8 to unitholders of record on July 31.

• Magellan Midstream Partners, LP (MMP)

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, MMP is a publicly traded partnership engaged in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company owns the longest refined products pipeline in the USA, with access to about half of the nation’s refining capacity. MMP transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives.



On Thursday, July 20, MMP increased its quarterly distribution to 89¢ per unit, an increase of 2.01%. All unitholders of record on July 31 will receive the new distribution on August 14.

• Western Gas Partners, LP (WES)

WES is a master limited partnership that owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. The company is engaged in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids and crude oil. WES was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.



On Wednesday, July 19, the company increased its quarterly distribution by 1.71% to 89¢ per unit. The quarterly distribution will be paid on August 11 to unitholders of record on July 31. The ex-dividend date is July 27.

Please note that I'm not recommending any of these stocks. Readers should do their own research on these companies before buying shares.

As a bonus, I'm including charts from F.A.S.T. Graphs for three of this week's dividend raisers, PPG, SWK, and SJM.

In these charts, the black line represents the share price and the blue line represents the calculated P/E multiple at which the market has tended to value the stock over time. The orange line is the primary valuation reference line. It is based on one of three valuation formulas depending on the earnings growth rate achieved over the timeframe in question. (The Adjusted Earnings Growth Rate represents the slope of the orange line in the chart).

PPG's price line (black) is above the primary valuation line (orange) and above the stock's normal P/E ratio (blue). The stock is trading at a premium to fair value. An investment in PPG in January 2007 would have returned 13.2% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

SWK's price line is below the stock's normal P/E ratio and above the primary valuation line. The stock is trading at a premium to fair value. An investment in SWK in January 2007 would have returned 11.9% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

SJM's price line is at the primary valuation line and below the stock's normal P/E ratio. The stock is trading at a discount to fair value. An investment in SJM in January 2007 would have returned 18.2% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

Thanks for reading! If you like this article and would like to read similar ones in future, please click the Follow link at the top of this article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SWK.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.