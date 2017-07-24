NCR Second-Quarter Review And Key Takeaways

NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) presented its second-quarter results which were received with disappointment by the investors as revenue came in lower than expected due to weakness in sales of ATMs, offsetting growth coming from cloud service. Reported revenue was down almost 2% compared to last year, coming at $1,593 million, although increased 8% on a sequential basis. This slowdown was due to a drop of 21% in ATM revenue, probably by the Indian banknote demonetization generating lower orders from large customers in this country.

On the bright side, margins keep improving as both, operating and net incomes, came higher at $463 million and $102 million, respectively, compared to previous quarters. Also, free cash flow was down as the company anticipates the rollouts by large costumers in the second half of the year, increasing its working capital.

NCR is one of those companies that has been around for a long time and has had different transformations and reconstructions. In the past years, it was aiming its attention at a more digital-mobile, cloud base offering within the software segment. The company acquired Digital Insight and Alaric Systems back in 2014 in an effort to consolidate the digital and physical channels (mobile, online, branch, and ATM) for the retail banking in an Omni-channel solution. The so-called “Foundation for growth,” which appears in the investor presentation, has taken some time to materialize and is being difficult given that the industry is filled with players proposing their own solution, and also coming from delays in decision-making by banks.

Segments

The Software segment continues to be the main driver of growth for NCR by showing some momentum and lifting overall revenues, in addition to the Service segment. Despite the decline in software license and software maintenance division that affected overall software revenue in the second quarter, this tendency is unlikely to continue as the current step-down was generated by an unattached software license and also by a flat result in software maintenance as the customers’ delay their order and get ready for the second half of the year rotation.

On the other hand, the Hardware segment seems to be kind of cyclical, mainly in ATM products with orders coming principally in the last quarter of the year as larger customers roll out their equipment. Also, inconsistency in revenues in the retail market from self-check-out and point-of-sale products affects the Services segment due to its dependency on the sales of hardware to provide maintenance and implementation of the systems.

Moreover, the guidance remains as executives reiterate the company's expectation for the year with revenues between $6.63 billion and $6.75 billion, and the EPS coming at a rate of $3.32 to $3.42 on a non-GAAP basis. This could be a challenging forecast given that the next quarter is anticipated to be flat, leaving the Q4 the task to deliver growth at a potential 4% to 11% if the guidance is achieved.

Collectively, the revenue of NCR could be seen as cyclical, with important ups in the last quarter of the year followed by a significant decline in the first quarter. While it looks like the path to a software focus the company is fulfilling, there is a long way ahead to consider this company a growth story.

Valuation

At first glance, NCR seems to be trading below its average valuation, but this enhancement was accomplished by an increase of leverage due to a buyback program, financed in part by an $820-million investment from Blackstone back in 2016.

The repurchase program didn't just cut down 1 billion worth of equity, giving the impression of a higher return in the Q4 of 2015, but it also reduced the outstanding shares producing an anti-dilutive effect and shrinking overall valuation. There have been general discussions about these corporate decisions on whether they are really creating value for investors in the long term or not, as executives can’t find a better investment other than buying their own shares; anyway, there is no doubt that this program has given a boost to the price of shares since implemented.

So far, the buyback program has returned $650 million in the fiscal year of 2017 ($300 million in Q1 and $350 million in Q2), lowering the outstanding shares to 121.4 million. At this point, valuations are reaching lower levels while margins keep improving from previous quarters, presenting an opportunity for investors who are expecting a recovery in returns in the next quarters, although they should be aware of the change in valuation due to this anti-dilutive effect.

Taking a closer look at returns, ROE seems to be boosted by a high financial leverage, as pointed by executives, while the other metrics remain the same. This metric was highly affected by the cut down on equity in the last quarter of 2015 and should be taken with caution.

However, Return on Invested Capital seems to be a better suit and a more reliable metric. Over the past five years, NCR slowly went from a ROIC of 3% to a current 9%, enhanced mostly by improving the EBIT margin as the company moves to a software service focus and withdraws from low value/margin investments like the divestiture of its Interactive Printer Solutions Division in 2016.

Furthermore, NCR is engaged in cutting its high leverage and repay its debt as it tries to achieve a better capital allocation and enhance its margins and free cash flow as well. However, with the commitment to return capital to its investors in the form of shares repurchase and the expectation from some investors and analysts to see the company as a regular dividend payer, it seems that debt levels and financial leverage will go on in the long term.

Investment thesis

The main catalyst continues to be India, as NCR consolidates as the largest ATM supplier by installing 25,000 machines over the past two years. Currently, India is becoming the 4th most important market by extending its installed base of ATM of which, NCR is expected to supply 17,000 this year. While the Indian banknote demonetization has caused resents, cuts in orders and a momentary slowdown in hardware, the country continues to be the biggest growth opportunity for NCR, especially in the software segment given that just 51% of online banking users have a reliable service, according to a survey by JD Power on behalf of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL).

The buyback program is likely to continue, restating previous investment thesis base on price appreciation by being less shares outstanding. Repurchase activity gives the feel that the company's price is undervalued since executives see it as a good investment. The analysts also love this corporate initiative given that seven of them have given a buy recommendation and just 1 a hold rating. Currently, NCR is considered as top pick given its strong buyback activity, as noted by The Online Investor.

