My IBM strategy

I created my own strategy regarding IBM, which, in my opinion, allows me to have decent upside in case of a successful turnaround, while not taking too many risks.

As a young investor, I cannot overlook this dividend achiever that yields over 4%, while company management is working on turning the ship around.

Once again, IBM managed to disappoint its investors in its earnings report. It has now posted 21 consecutive quarters of revenue decline.

Introduction

IBM has disappointed its investors for years now. Management has promised that it will make a turnaround that will lead the company back to a path of growth. However, since 2013 the EPS has been declining, and revenues have declined in the past 21 quarters. So far, the turnaround process hasn't been very successful.

Q2 was also a great disappointment, but can we see the light at the end of the tunnel? While IBM beat the EPS consensus by a wide margin, it was mainly due to an extremely low tax rate the company paid over the past quarter. It isn't something that we can rely on going forward.

The company missed the revenues consensus again, and as revenues declined almost 5% from Q2 2016, the stock plunged below $150 a day later. The only light at the end of the tunnel was that the sectors IBM calls strategic imperatives grew 11%. As it keeps growing, IBM hopes it will become the main engine of the company and will eventually lead back to growth.

While the turnaround plan is clear, the time frame isn't. Patient investors have been waiting for years for it to happen. So far it hasn't happened, and it doesn't seem like it will happen in the next 2-3 years. Turnaround processes are usually more complexed than they seem at the beginning. Look at McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) and Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), which are going through them right now, and the results are pretty positive.

What I am looking for in IBM right now is positive signs that the turnaround, even if slow, is happening. In the meantime, I will enjoy the growing dividend. As long as strategic imperatives keep growing at a quick pace and their share of revenues is getting closer to 50%, I will give IBM the benefit of the doubt. I believe that these positive signs, together with the generous dividend and low P/E, will be enough to support the share price.

Is IBM an interesting investment?

While revenues are declining, IBM was able to show a flat-to-minor decline in EPS due to its massive buyback program. As the company divests its less-profitable segments and concentrates on strategic imperatives, it uses its FCF to buy back shares to mitigate the decline in earnings. While earnings declined over the past three years, analysts believe that in the coming years we will start seeing a slow, but steady, earnings growth.

The dividend is probably the metric that keeps holding IBM around the $150 mark. At the moment it offers investors a 4% yield and a long history of dividend growth. The dividend, together with the buybacks, is what IBM offers to investors during the turnaround process it's going through. If by any chance the company cuts its dividend, I will sell my position immediately.

The valuation at the moment is very attractive. This is mainly due to the very low expectations that the market has from IBM. With a P/E ratio at less than 11, I believe it is priced for turnaround failure. If the company succeeds in the turnaround, the valuation will expand. Together with earnings growth, it will fuel price appreciation.

IBM makes sure that its growth opportunities are visible. It emphasizes them in every earnings report, and it even named them strategic imperatives to show how crucial they are for growth in future. As long as strategic imperatives keep growing at double digits and they are almost the majority of the revenues, I will be a little optimistic.

However, the risks are high. The growth rate of strategic imperatives is not as high as it used to be, and IBM will have to keep investing in R&D together with its peers. Moreover, with such a slow turnaround, I hope that by the time the company finishes its turnaround, the strategic imperatives will still be relevant to the growing IT sector.

My IBM strategy

So I admit it, I find IBM interesting, but it isn't a clear cut. The risks are higher than usual and the EPS is stagnant at best. Therefore, I had to find a strategy that will allow me to achieve exposure to the company and enjoy a successful turnaround, while limiting my risks.

I own a tiny position in IBM for the past several years. When the price plunged below $150 I bought some more shares, as they yield over 4%. This was the first step. I increased my direct exposure to the company, but I still have a small position which is less than 1.5% of my portfolio.

The second and third steps I made were taken using the options market. This way I could increase my exposure to the company without actually owning the stocks. I did it by selling put options, so if the price declines steeply I will buy IBM for cheap. If the price doesn't change or climb up, I will enjoy the premiums.

While the $150 mark is 4% entry yield, the $120 and $100 marks are 5% and 6% entry yields respectively. I sold put options for January 2018 for IBM with a strike price of $120. If the current price is a value trap, I might find myself trying to catch a falling knife. However, I think the current price is justified, and therefore, I believe buying IBM for $120 is a bargain.

The last measure I took was selling puts with a strike price of $100. I thought about the expiration date of January 2019, but this is too far away and the risk-reward ratio isn't good enough. Therefore, I chose to sell January 2018 put options. I believe that if in the next several months IBM plunges, it will offer an amazing opportunity to investors when taking into consideration the company's valuation, growth prospects and risks.

I can close my options position at any time I want, and the losses will be much lower than selling the stocks if my thesis is wrong. Moreover, I now have a small exposure which will grow if the price plunges, and the shares are even more attractive. The strategy will be in effect until January 2018. I believe it will be finished with me having the same amount of shares and enjoying the premiums I collected.

Conclusion

IBM is a very tricky investment prospect. On one hand the company has a very long history of success in the IT sector. On the other hand it is going through a very harsh transformation process. I believe the company will eventually transform itself into the new IBM that it wants to become.

However, my goal is to mitigate the risks while I try to achieve some exposure. Therefore, I wasn't interested in writing another article analyzing the company. I wanted to share with you my idea for a limited IBM exposure at the current share price using stocks and options.

I know some of you may say that there are better opportunities, but I believe IBM may offer superb returns if the company's turnaround is successful. Look at McDonald's - an investor who bought it for $90 when everyone was saying that the turnaround will fail, that same-store sales will never grow again, and that people don't love the brand made a fortune.

Hopefully, the case here will be similar to McDonald's and the turnaround will be successful. If IBM shows growth and expanding valuation, investors should expect double-digit returns and great long-term income.

The key in the strategy is your time frame. If you invest for the long term, go ahead and consider IBM. However, if you look at short-to-medium term gains, you should probably look at the more inflated IT companies like Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) or Facebook (NASDAQ:FB).

Disclosure: I am/we are long IBM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.