My 4 Keys To DGI Stock Picking

What are the 4 keys?

When I am trying to decide if I want to purchase stock in a company, there are 4 characteristics that I always want to see a company have. Over the long term, I want to see that a company:

has growing markets or revenues, has growing profits, has managed its debt well and has been regularly increasing its dividends.

When I say I want a company to have growing revenues or markets, what I mean more generally is that in some way there is a growing pool of money that the company has the potential to capture. That growing pool of money could be the result of increasing prices, much like the tobacco companies do. It could be more customers. It could be the company has a good marketing campaign that is convincing existing customers that they need more of whatever the company produces. Or the company could be introducing new products or improved versions of old products. Most often it is some combination of all of these things. This is important to a potential investment partner for a dividend growth investor, because without bring in more revenue, a company will not long be able to grow its profits - which is the next characteristic I look at.

The next key characteristic I look for in a company is its long-term ability to grow profits. I say "profits" and not "earnings" or some other metric, because each company is different, and different metrics show the true profitability of a company than just earnings. Dividends are paid out of the cash a company generates, so I want to see that a company is growing the cash it generates so that it can grow the dividends it pays. Dividends aren’t the only thing a company uses the cash it generates, so I do want to make sure that a company generates enough cash that the dividends it pays doesn’t inhibit it from growing.

The next key characteristic I want to see is good debt management. Borrowing money to fund growth can lead to much faster growth, but it must be managed carefully or the costs of maintaining and paying back that debt can eat off the very cash that could be used to pay dividends. One way I evaluate management’s ability in this area is to look at the credit rating the various credit agencies assign to the company’s debt.

Finally I look at the company’s dividend and its history of growing the dividend. By looking at this key characteristic last, I have already determined if the company can support the current dividend and have a good idea if they can grow it in the future. Both the current dividend and dividend growth are important, so having one of those be low is not a bar to my considering it. My aim is to construct a portfolio with a yield of around 4% or better and a dividend growth rate of 6% or better.

Many will note at this point that I didn’t include valuation or price in my group of for key characteristics. This is deliberate on my part. While one can certainly get better performance from a portfolio if the stocks in it are bought only when they are at a good value, I think the 4 characteristics I identified as key are far more important. And compared to the 4 key characteristics, value is very subjective. I use DDM to try and determine value, but that is only one of many ways to make such a determination. In fact, I think that if you pick companies with the 4 key characteristics and don’t buy at ridiculously high prices you portfolio will do fine.

First, let’s pick some stocks to build a portfolio

In the rest of this article I am going to attempt to demonstrate that if an investor picks a group of companies that satisfy my 4 key characteristics, that investor will do reasonably well over the long term. To make the comparison between different portfolios, I will use this tool to project outcomes. I am using a back test to illustrate possibilities, and that is inherently limiting. I will be presenting results starting from the beginning of 2006 and ending at the end of June of this year. I didn’t pick this date range; the tool did because one or more of the ETFs used for comparison purposes had its first full year of existence in 2006. I set dividends to be reinvested and the portfolios to be rebalanced once a year, because one of the comparison portfolios, Harry Browne’s Permanent Portfolio, is designed to work best that way.

The first stock I picked for my model dividend growth portfolio is Coca-Cola (KO). KO is both a traditional favorite of dividend growth investors and the object of complaints about poor recent performance. I last wrote about KO here where I liked the stock and still saw the company as meeting my 4 key characteristics. Looking at its price history since 2006, I don’t see anything too dramatic. At 120% higher than 2006, that is about average growth. Most of that growth happened prior to 2012 and since then it has been growing a lot slower in price. That makes sense given KO’s recent struggles due to changing consumer tastes.

The next stock I will pick is AT&T (T). Again, lots of dividend growth investors like it, and with its yield around 5% it can generate a lot of cash for a portfolio. But other investors point to both its fairly slow price growth and its penny-a-quarter dividend growth and find it lacking. I last wrote about T here. In this article I liked T and thought it showed all 4 of my key characteristics. I argued in that article that to get the best performance from a dividend growth portfolio an investor needed to buy stocks at a good value. I don’t disagree with that, buying at a better value will certainly boost performance. Here I am saying that you will get good performance even if you are wrong on valuation as long as you are right on the company having my 4 key characteristics. As I pointed out in my article, T certainly had those characteristics since 2006, and I think it will continue to have them going forward.

Next I pick Realty Income (O) and Simon Property Group (SPG). I picked O because it is probably the best know REIT, and I didn’t think I could present a model dividend growth portfolio that didn’t contain The Monthly Dividend Company. SPG was picked as a replacement in one of my alternate dividend growth portfolios, just to show that picking O had only a small impact on the performance of the portfolio as a whole. It was also picked because it got into trouble in the 2008 to 2010 time frame, had to cut its dividend and as a mall REIT is in an even more disfavored sector than O. I last wrote about O and SPG here and here.

Next I picked 3 utilities because I think utilities are a good fit for dividend growth portfolios. They aren’t the high flying rapid growth members of the portfolio, but the steady reliable dividend payer part of the portfolio. I picked Dominion Energy (D), Duke Energy (DUK) and Southern Company (SO) in large part because they are the top 3 utilities I hold as I wrote about here, here and here. Each has also had some controversy including nuclear power plants and most infamously for SO, it’s clean coal efforts.

To round out my selections so that I will have a minimum of 10 stocks in my dividend growth portfolios, I chose Procter & Gamble (PG) and General Mills (GIS), which are fairly standard dividend growth consumer staples-type companies. I chose Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) because it too is a fairly common dividend growth stock. While some see JNJ as a great buy anytime, others see it as over-valued at this time (as do I in fact, see my latest article on it here).

I tried to pick stocks based only on meeting my 4 key characteristics. I think I avoided picking any stock that was at a very good value in 2006 or stocks that have run up in price a lot since that time. Yes, some have about doubled in price, but nearly as many have increased significantly less than that. The only really high flier is O, and below I will compare a portfolio that includes O to one that swaps O for SPG.

What to use in building comparison portfolios

To construct alternate portfolios to compare the performance of my dividend growth model portfolio, I used 4 ETFs. SPDR® S&P Dividend ETF (SDY), Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF(VTI), SPDR® Gold (GLD) and iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT). I used SDY to simulate a more generic dividend based portfolio and I used the others (plus a cash position) to duplicate Harry Browne’s Permanent Portfolio (as a more MPT based approach).

So let’s see how the base portfolio did since 2006?

So to compare how the dividend growth portfolio performed since 2006, I used the tool I liked about to generate results. I chose to reinvest dividends and to rebalance the portfolios every year (that made a big difference in the Browne portfolio, not so much in the others). In this section, Portfolio 1 is my dividend growth model portfolio (10 of the 11 stocks, SPG excluded), Portfolio 2 is composed of just SDY, and Portfolio 3 is equal weightings of VTI, TLT, GLD, and cash.

As can be seen in the chart above, the dividend growth model portfolio did significantly better in total return (more than 130 basis points higher CAGR than the next best) and at an arguably lower risk based on Sharpe ratios. While the Browne portfolio did exactly what it was supposed to do, smoothing out the peaks and values of performance, it seriously underperformed.

The chart above shows the performance year to year over the studied time period. It’s clear that a large part of the dividend growth model portfolio out performance compared to SDY came from not dropping as much during the Great Recession. The Browne portfolio also showed its big draw-back in that during long bull markets it starts to under-perform. It did well compared to the others till about 2012 but then went flat from there. Largely this is because while stocks continued to increase in price, gold, bonds, and cash did not. Rebalancing each year took the gains from the stock market and put them into assets that were not growing in price.

Charts showing total return are great and I think best show the impact of not being careful about valuation when buying, but I buy stocks for the dividends they pay me. Notice that although it’s not the case in every year, over time the dividend growth model pays more dividends than SDY. Browne’s portfolio, which isn’t designed to provide dividends (or really pay much attention to them) unsurprisingly, produces the lowest dividend payments. I am, however, not surprised that the ETF produced fewer dividends most years and over the whole period than my hand-picked stocks as it has been noticed by several people that ETFs seem to pay out lower-than-expected dividends (in part this is likely due to the fees coming out of the dividend payments).

Some additional comparisons

Part of the reason I included T and KO in my model portfolio is because of a discussion I had in a comments section with several other SA members about whether or not these two companies were good dividend growth companies. I argued that they were very good companies and that the slow growth of their dividend payments was more than made up by the higher current yield. I think that KO’s 4 year average yield of about 3%, its current yield of 3.29% and its history of raising the dividend around 2 cents a quarter each year give it a place in a dividend growth portfolio. As for T, its 4 year average yield of 5.19%, its current yield of 5.37% and its history of raising the dividend by a penny a quarter each year earns it a place in a dividend growth portfolio as well. I think comparing Portfolio 1 to Portfolio 2 will show that.

So in the charts below Portfolio 1 is the same as above (10 of the 11 stocks, no SPG). Portfolio 2 leaves out T and KO (so it’s 8 of 11, not T, KO, or SPG).

Portfolio 3 was constructed to address any objections that O was too good a stock to have in the portfolio. Sure, it has had its periods of being overvalued, but it is a really good performer. SPG certainly had some performance issues in the 2008 to 2010 time period and has been hard hit in price lately.

On a total return basis, there isn’t a lot of difference between the three portfolios. There are only 25 basis points separating the three (about 20% of the separation between Portfolio 1 and SDY). The MPT risk factors are also pretty close.

Looking at a chart of the year-to-year performance, very little difference can be seen either. So clearly on a total return basis including O, T, KO and SPG doesn’t make a big difference. I think this provides further evidence that if an investor selects stocks based on my 4 key characteristics - growing markets, growing profits, handling debt well and growing dividends - they will do well no matter which specific stocks they pick.

Looking at the dividend income from these three portfolios it is not a surprise to me that Portfolio 1 does best. It contains O, KO, and T, which provide better current yield than most of the other stocks, so I expect it to start with the highest income. In 2006 Portfolio 1, 2 and 3 produced $371, $353, and $344 respectively. In 2016 they produced $1066, $1021, and $1030. The dividend payments increased by 187.3%, 189.2% and 199.4% respectively.

Conclusion

I think that my model portfolio has demonstrated the potential of picking stocks based on my 4 key characteristics: growing revenues, growing profits, managing debt well, and growing dividends. Using back tests isn’t fool proof and certainly doesn’t provide any guarantee of future success, but I think it does demonstrate that the basic method has solid potential. On a total return basis, not always the best metric to show the performance of a dividend growth portfolio, it beat out both an index that uses different criteria to select dividend paying stocks and an MPT based portfolio. I think I did a reasonable job of picking out average (possibly even below average) stock in constructing my dividend growth model portfolio.

My other goal in this article was to show that T and KO make worthy additions to dividend growth portfolios. I think I showed that they were clearly worthy of inclusion in the past. T in particular has quite a lot of potential for growth as it continues to integrate its DirecTV acquisition and as it prepares for the acquisition of Time Warner (TWX). KO has had a great past but currently is still struggling. Given that it has survived for so long and its efforts to correct its issues, I think it will be around for a long time. The current issues have the price depressed and I think make it a solid opportunity for dividend growth investors to get a great company at a good price.

Note: I hope you all got something out of this article. I do appreciate the time you took reading it. If you are one of those who follow me here, I appreciate it; if you'd like to include yourself amongst those individuals, please hit the "Follow" button next to my name as well as following other contributors whose work you enjoy. As always, please leave any feedback and questions you may have in the comments below.

Disclaimer: This article is intended to provide information to interested parties. As I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to complete their own due diligence before purchasing any stocks mentioned or recommended. The price I call fair valued is not a prediction of future price but only the price at which I consider the stock to be of value for its dividends.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T, KO, SO, D, DUK, PG, GIS, O, JNJ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.