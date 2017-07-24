IBM: Anatomy Of A Value Trap

Capital decisions are being made to make today look better at the expense of the future.

April of 2012 was a rather interesting time that seems so long ago. Bubba Watson won his first Masters at Augusta. Pennsylvania senator Rick Santorum suspended his presidential campaign, making Mitt Romney the overwhelming favorite for securing the Republican Party nomination for President. Andrew Luck was the consensus #1 NFL draft pick. It also happens to be the last time International Business Machines (IBM) reported positive year-over-year revenue.

Cursory Glance

For those who have not been following along, I am a recently converted dividend growth investor (~2 years) managing my own retirement portfolio from a self-directed brokerage account inside of a 401(k). I am currently in the process of filling out my portfolio to include twenty stocks (the maximum I think I can keep track of), each compromising 5% of portfolio income.

The search has been on to add a technology sector company to join Microsoft (MSFT) in my portfolio, a position I've held since Satya Nadella was EVP of the Cloud and Enterprise Group. Frankly, every time I think about IBM, there is much there that is indeed intriguing for a dividend growth investor:

Dividend increases for 22 consecutive years.

A dividend yield of over 4%.

Almost automatic double-digit percentage dividend increases going back a decade.

Low valuation in relation to other companies in its sector, and in relation to itself historically.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) (NYSE:BRK.A) owns 6.87% of the company.

Yet every time I look closer at IBM, I end up walking away and I don't anticipate that changing for the foreseeable future.

About that Streak

Anytime revenue dips for 21 consecutive quarters, the odds are good that the financial news media will run out of hyperbole. This is not quite a Sears (NASDAQ:SHLD) situation, which hasn't posted positive revenue since before the Great Recession.

However, it doesn't take much research to see that things are less than stellar. Things have declined to the point where revenues posted these days are the lowest in 15 years.

During this time, the footprint of IBM has gotten progressively smaller in relation to what it once was.

At issue is that the company that has made a habit out of saying "this isn't your father's IBM," is trying to make it not your older sibling's either.

Whether the company saw the writing on the wall voluntarily or was forced to, IBM in 2013 laid out for the first time three strategic imperatives that would govern how it organized its business going forward:

Make new markets by first transforming industries and professions with data. Remake IT infrastructure for the era of cloud. Enable "systems of engagement" for enterprises.

This three-pronged approach of data, cloud and engagement is how it sees the business world shaping up in the future. This crown jewel is what it wishes you would focus on, rather than just the headline number.

However, with IBM's revenue being $19.29 billion for the just-reported quarter, we are not to the point where the SI revenue has reached critical mass.

Most troubling though, the growth of the Holy Grail is slowing. Sure, the 13.8% it grew from 2015 to 2016 is smaller than the 16% it grew from 2014 to 2015, but the fact that the company started delineating by segment in Q1 2016 allows us to see a clearer picture:

While Technology Services & Cloud is up 25% year-over-year in the just-reported quarter, while GBS is up 8.7%, Cognitive Solutions is exactly flat and Systems is down 11%. Altogether, this comes to 7.3% Strategic Imperative growth for Q2 2017 over Q2 2016.

This slowing growth is compounded by the fact that IBM has made a staggering 45 acquisitions since the start of 2013, with 29 of those coming in 2015 and 2016 alone. Altogether, $13.281 billion has been spent to acquire $3.76 billion in hard assets (technology, customer base or patents), with the rest going to goodwill.

Acquisitions at 3.5x assets aren't egregious, per se. But with decelerating revenue growth lying at the very intent of these acquisitions, one has to wonder about the exact value of what the company purchased.

However, not only have revenues slowed, IBM's margins are taking a hit as well. To me, this is quite counterintuitive because if a better IBM is being built as we speak, one would expect to see it reflected in the margins, as strategic imperative revenue overtakes the company's revenue as a whole. True, all the acquisitions highlighted above take quite a bit of energy to swallow, but if they were truly accretive, then it would seem that margins would tick up or at least stay the same. But the exact opposite has happened.

Predictably, this has led to some rather noticeable changes in the returns generated by assets that are in the business.

What emerges is a rather harrowing picture of net income:

If net income had grown 19.99% since 2010 and 28.5% since 2012, the story would rightfully be that IBM is not stodgy in the slightest, and the kudos would be thick that in spite of its age and size, it is able to grow revenue at such a prodigious clip. So if the picture is actually the reverse and IBM has shrunk that much in net income over the past five and seven years, respectively, then I am justified to think the polar opposite.

Faced with the preceding, I am forced to come up with no other conclusion than that the moat that was once wide enough to sail a cruise ship through is a lot narrower than it once was, if it even exists at all.

It Knows This

A few years ago, the drumbeat in financial news media was that drug companies were going to be in a heap of trouble due to something called a "patent cliff," where all these blockbuster drugs would come off of patent, allowing generics to come in and steal a good portion of revenue. This never happened because the companies involved already saw this and made necessary steps.

IBM knows that revenue is at its lowest point in fifteen years, and that it has declined for 21 quarters in a row. It knows that there have been 45 acquisitions in an attempt to jumpstart this next era of its business. It also knows that it is at heart a technology company.

As such, the lifeblood of any technology company is not acquisitions, but research and development. Yet, IBM's R&D spend has been quite disappointing for a company of its size and sector.

IBM traditionally pegs R&D spend to a certain percentage (usually 6-7%) of revenue. But with revenues taking hit after hit in the broader business, and with revenue growth slowing in Strategic Imperatives, one could easily argue that this is simply not good enough.

Moreover, the $5.751 billion that it had to jump up to spend in 2016 is still below many of its peers, as well as other companies that do not come first to mind at all.

Company 2016 R&D Spend (in billions) % of Revenue Samsung $12.7 7.2 Amazon $12.5 11.7 Alphabet $12.3 16.4 Intel $12.1 21.9 Microsoft $12 12.9 Apple $8.1 3.5 Cisco $6.2 12.6 Oracle $5.8 15.6

In 2016, IBM also trailed Ford ($6.7) and Daimler ($6.6).

True, problems are not automatically solved by simply throwing money at them. But the R&D spend for technology companies could be likened to an arms race. And with IBM not committing nearly as much as it could to the fight, it runs a real risk of falling even further behind, precisely because its Holy Grail of data, cloud and engagement isn't exactly a unique business model.

Higher Priorities

Rather than make an all-in effort to invest into the very lifeblood of its company, management has dedicated more funds to a strategy with the seeming intent of keeping its current investors from hitting the sell button.

Even in the face of the declining revenue highlighted above, the focus has been to take a prodigious amount of shares off the market.

Sure, removing 21% of outstanding shares since 2011 could be thought of as a good thing, but legitimate good vibes are reserved for when revenue is growing and the stock is undervalued. But in light of the decreasing revenue that has been heretofore inadequately addressed, one has to think that shares are being taken off the market to make earnings per share numbers look better than they actually do. This strategy has failed, too.

In fact, if IBM had the same share count today as it did in 2012, the EPS number for the last twelve months would shrink from $12.14 to $10.05. At today's price this adds 2.5x onto the P/E multiple (12.1x to 14.6x), making it not nearly the same bargain.

Moreover, share repurchases and that steadily increasing dividend are being done in the face of declining free cash flow, even when there hasn't been cash to cover it.

That trend has continued in 2017, as dividends and share buybacks have amassed $5.4 billion against a free cash flow of $3.7 billion.

Truth be told, the dividends by themselves are perfectly manageable with free cash flow, as generally, any number under 75% is perfectly fine.

However, with dividends climbing by high-single to double-digits every year, and free cash flow taking over a 36% haircut since 2012 and showing no signs of slowing, it won't be long before just the dividend itself will be too much of a strain. Clearly, IBM is at an inflection point.

Personally, I would love for it to curtail or even stop the share buybacks for the time being and pour that money into research & development. In my opinion, to fail to do this signals to the talent in-house that you don't have faith in them to pull it off, which can't be good for company culture. Besides, investors are smart and can see through all the window dressing, anyway.

Complicit

In the face of all this, one would expect the Board of Directors to be wringing its hands and at wits' end about what to do. But that doesn't appear to be the case at all. Going by just Ginni Rometty's salary over this time frame, it's hard to imagine things being better.

Included in this is a 65% increase from 2015 to 2016 alone.

This isn't to begrudge someone cashing million-dollar checks. The right CEO can add a ton of value that is exponentially above what they're paid. However, it is difficult to see this upward trend having anything to do with merit.

By contrast, in 2016 Satya Nadella at Microsoft pulled down $17.7 million and Tim Cook (Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)) $8.7 million, undisputably providing a bigger bang for their shareholders' buck.

Takeaway

With analysts expecting a return to revenue growth in 2018 at the earliest, an investment in IBM today is quite inferior to many others that could be had - dividend growth and yield notwithstanding.

Things will turn when Strategic Imperative revenue starts to become a bigger piece of the pie than it is now - in my view, roughly 10% above where it is now. However, with SI growth slowing, it is anyone's guess how long that will take.

Lastly, never would I call for a CEO's head because I wouldn't appreciate it if someone called for mine. But clearly, a shakeup is needed. Perhaps, the board of directors is waiting until Mrs. Rometty rides off into the sunset. However, this belies a palpable lack of urgency that is unfortunate given the position that IBM is now in.

If you hold IBM now, you have a hard decision about whether or not you still believe in the vision that has been laid out, and whether or not the people at the helm can get you there. If you don't hold it now, my recommendation would be to stay away.

