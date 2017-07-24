Qualcomm Is A Buy

What did I think last time?

I last wrote about Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) on June 30th. I previously had determined that the company had a history of growing its revenues, its profits, and its dividends, as well as managing its debt well. That made QCOM a good investment partner to help me achieve my dividend growth investment goals. At the end of June, the company was clearly having some issues, mainly because of its legal actions with Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and the iPhone manufacturers. While it was clearly struggling, getting a quality company like QCOM without paying a premium often requires that the company experience short-term difficulties. Since Apple and its manufacturing partners are withholding payments for using QCOM technology while they litigate the dispute, some of the current shortfall in revenue and profit will eventually go to QCOM.

What about the Apple Lawsuit?

There is no doubt in my mind that this whole legal fight is a big mess, and I am unsure if there will be any winners. To simplify it to a huge degree, Apple and its side are basically arguing two things.

First, they argue that it isn't fair that the royalty payment is based on the total price of the iPhone, since that means they are paying more to QCOM even when some other party adds value to the iPhone that increases its price. At first glance, Apple has a point - why should QCOM benefit from the work of others? QCOM in part responds to this by saying its patents make a big contribution to the iPhone, and Apple is understating those benefits. The second argument - and I haven't heard anyone from QCOM make it, but it seems obvious to me - is that Apple agreed to being charged that way, and that arrangement is why they got the rate they did. So no matter how this issue works out, Apple and its manufacturing partners clearly owe QCOM money - money they haven't been paying.

The next issue is that Apple says QCOM charges it the same, or even more, royalties for iPhones that use Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) modems rather than modems from QCOM. Again at first look, it appears that Apple has a good argument. It certainly appears, and Apple is definitely claiming, that QCOM is penalizing the company for not using QCOM chips. But looking a little deeper, QCOM's position seems to not be so unreasonable. Apple clearly does pay to license various patents QCOM holds, and as far as I can see, it still uses those patents no matter what modem it uses (I have not heard that Apple pays a fee to QCOM above the modem price to use the modem anyway). So I think it's reasonable that the fee to license the other QCOM patents is the same no matter what modem is used.

And I think it's quite reasonable that QCOM has decided that phone makers (or at least iPhone makers) using its modem will also need to license several other patents. And I think it's possible that the company has embedded in the price of its modem (or the price it agreed to sell it to Apple) some or all of the license fees for the QCOM patents that Apple uses in the iPhone. And when Apple uses a modem from Intel, its price does not include these discounts, so it has to pay more to use those patents.

How will all this turn out? Well, I am not a lawyer (much less the judge on the case) and I haven't read much of the documentation for the case, but generally it seems to me that it's likely QCOM will get some portion of the disputed royalty payments. What damages will be determined are unknown at this point. Here is the latest shot fired in the escalating war. In the end, I wonder if anyone will benefit other than the lawyers.

What new information do we have now?

On the technology development front, QCOM technology was used in a demonstration by Verizon (NYSE:VZ) of voice over LTE (VoLTE) in a commercial-ready environment. QCOM also announced that its new Bluetooth net technology will support the Bluetooth Special Interest Group mesh networking standard. Chips supporting the standard will be commercially available in September. Both of these developments are important because they open new markets for QCOM - which, given the various court disputes over older technologies, will be even more important going forward.

On July 19th, QCOM released its Q3 earnings report. On a positive note, it posted beats on both revenue and earnings. The market, however, was not impressed. And given the big drop in both earnings and revenue, I think that was justified. The 12% drop in revenue shows just how important the royalties from the iPhone are. Looking forward, my main concern is that much of what I based previous projections for dividend growth were based on analysts' projections that earnings would grow by 10% a year. I still think the hardware side will grow, so I think it's safe to say from the current earnings numbers that QCOM should see about 5% growth next year. I will use this in my DDM calculations below.

What's a good price?

To figure out a good price, I do a DDM calculation using my Excel-based DDM calculator (pictured below, you can see the web-based calculator I based it on here and read a discussion on how the formulas were developed here). I also found this discussion of DDM, and note that in the article the author uses a discount rate of 5%.

Looking at the David Fish's CCC List (which contains a data on companies that have raised their dividend each year for 5 or more years), I see that the current dividend for QCOM is $2.28 (it was just recently raised). I think QCOM management had a pretty good idea of where Q3 earnings would come in, and I think they decided to raise the dividend this year by an amount they could repeat next year. So, using a dividend growth rate of 7% produces a dividend raise next year of 4 cents a quarter. I think that from the current low EPS figure, which sets the payout ratio just below 68%, QCOM can support the dividend as long as it is able to grow its earnings by 5% or more from the current level. Given analysts were predicting 10% growth, and assuming no growth in the license side of the business, it looks to me like 5% growth is reasonable.

In the comments on several articles I have written, as well as in comment streams by other SA contributors, there has been some discussion of discount rates. In all of the various valuation models based around discounting future cash flows, the discount rate used can make a very big difference in the end result. Some people use future earnings or FCF to calculate a value, while the DDM method I use uses dividends. While called a discount rate, like all the other parameters in such NPV (Net Present Value) calculations I think the values used depend on what type of cash flow is driving the calculation. I think this logically follows from the idea that the dividends an investor will receive next year are more valuable to the investor than earnings the company will generate next year. Sure, the investor does benefit from both - but in the case of earnings, most, if not all, of that benefit will be realized farther out in the future than the dividend payment.

The discount rate I use is based on two things. First, my expectation for my portfolio as a whole is that the companies that pay me a dividend will, on average, increase that dividend by about twice the rate of long-term inflation. Second, some folks logically want to use total return expectation as a discount rate. But to my way of thinking, I think that unfairly values dividend payments. Why should the dividend payments bear the whole weight of generating total return?

Using those parameters, I calculate that the NPV of the predicted future dividend payments is $65.96. Because of the lawsuit and its effects on both earnings and revenue, I want an additional 15% discount to that value, which makes my buy price $57. With QCOM trading between $53 and $54, that makes for a very good buying opportunity.

Can options help?

I think, based on some comments I have gotten recently, that before looking at option contracts for QCOM, I need to discuss my approach to risk management of option contracts. I use a fairly simple - some would say simplistic - approach to managing risks with the option contracts I write. I simply don't write (or buy, for that matter) option contracts if I am not willing to have the shares covered by the contract change hands at the strike price. That means I don't write a call contract unless I am willing to sell my shares at the strike price. Likewise, I don't write a put contract unless I am willing, no matter what might happen with the price, to pay the strike price to buy the shares. There is a more advanced option trade, called a put spread, which can be used to ensure that an investor isn't stuck with shares that have a market price well below the strike price of the simple put he wrote.

For me, however, buying a put below the current market price violates my main rule for risk management. I am just not going to buy a put where I sell below the current market price. While at some point selling my shares at a price below the current market price might be necessary, I see no reason to pay for the privilege. And quite frankly, if I am that worried about a price decline and that such a price decline will negatively impact my investment goals, I just won't buy the stock or write a put on it.

QCOM is currently trading at a pretty good valuation, so it's not absolutely necessary to write any option contracts. Keep in mind that if you do so, you are making certain trade-offs. Writing either a call or a put, you are trading away much of the potential capital gains for an upfront payment. And you still bear all the potential consequences if the share price goes down.

I like the August 18th expiration date, which falls before the next ex-dividend date. The $52.50 strike price put offers a nice premium, which is more than the quarterly dividend for just 27 days till expiration. If I was going to write a call, I would pick the call contract with the $57.50 strike price, as that is above my buy price. Since my broker would charge me about $7 for commissions on a single contract, I wouldn't write that contract unless I owned enough shares to write 3 or 4 contracts (my commission charge is $10 total for 4 contracts).

What to watch for going forward?

Well, 6 or so months into the legal battle with Apple, there are few signs that it will end anytime soon. So, developments here will have to be watched. I was somewhat heartened that Qualcomm CEO Steve Mollenkopf thought it likely the dispute would be settled out of court.

It's clear to me until the dispute is settled, QCOM's revenues and earnings will be hit hard. So going forward, I will want to see growth in those segments of the company not involved in this dispute. I am looking for eventually seeing year-over-year growth of 5% or more from the reduced numbers for this quarter.

Conclusion

QCOM, even though it beat expectations, still had a poor quarter due to the ongoing dispute with Apple. As long as the rest of the company is able to continue growing, I don't see the dividend and reasonable growth of the dividend negatively impacted. I see the current lowered price as a good opportunity to pick up shares in a quality company that pays an increasing dividend.

Note: I hope you all got something out of this article. I do appreciate the time you took reading it. If you are one of those who follow me here, I appreciate it; if you'd like to include yourself amongst those individuals, please hit the "Follow" button next to my name as well as following other contributors whose work you enjoy. As always, please leave any feedback and questions you may have in the comments below.

Disclaimer: This article is intended to provide information to interested parties. As I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to complete their own due diligence before purchasing any stocks mentioned or recommended. The price I call fair valued is not a prediction of future price but only the price at which I consider the stock to be of value for its dividends.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.