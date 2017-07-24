Boulder Growth & Income Fund: Still A Generous Discount

This is a sequel to my July 28, 2016 article about the Boulder Growth & Income Fund (BIF), a closed-end fund heavily influenced by Warren Buffett. BIF was begun in 1972 and has been managed since January, 2002 by Rocky Mountain Advisers. The fund's current price is $9.89 and the net asset value is $11.70, for a 15.47% discount to NAV. The fund has a managed distribution rate of $.034 per month, representing an annual distribution of $.408 and a current yield of 4.13%. Morningstar shows a 2016 reported expense ratio of 1.43% and an adjusted expense ratio of 1.37%. Leverage is 3.88%.

The fund's portfolio is highly concentrated and heavily influenced by Warren Buffett. 53.42% of assets were in five companies, as of June 30. 2017:

Security Weight % Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) (BRK.B) 29.80% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) 7.49% Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) 5.45% Yum Brands Inc (YUM) 5.39% Chevron Corp (CVX) 5.29% Total 53.42%

The fund was reorganized in 2014 through a merger with three other funds: Boulder Total Return Fund (BTF), The Denali Fund (DNY) and First Opportunity Fund (FOFI).

A unique closed-end fund

BIF has several unique aspects, including the heavy concentration in Berkshire Hathaway at 29.80% of assets, shown in the table above. Here's a sector breakdown of the equity holdings the BIF portfolio as of June 30, 2017:

Sector % Holdings Financial Services 46.16% BRK.A, JPM, BRK.B, WFC, American Express (AXP), Goldman Sachs (GS), South Street Securities (private), Community Bank (CHYT), Midcountry Financial (private), Perpetual Federal Savings Bank (OTCQB:PFOH), Ithan Creek Partners (private), Forethought Financial Group (private) Technology 10.71% Cisco (CSCO), International Business Machines (IBM), Oracle (ORCL), Harris Corp (HRS) Healthcare 8.02% Pfizer (PFE), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Sanofi ADR (SNY), Sanofi (SNYN.F) Consumer Staples 7.24% Wal-Mart (WMT), Heineken Holdings NV (HEIO), Heineken NV (HEIA) Energy 6.32% Chevron (CVX), Enterprise Products Prt (EPD) Industrials 5.44% Caterpillar (CAT), CK Hutchison (OTCPK:CKHUY) Consumer Discretionary 5.39% Yum! Brands (YUM) Utilities 3.61% Cohen & Steers Infrastructure (UTF) Real Estate 2.76% Ventas (VTR), LTC Properties (LTC) Basic Materials 0.89% Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX) Total Equity Positions 96.54%

Stewart Horejsi

BIF's uniqueness is rooted in the person of Stewart R. Horejsi (pronounced Horish), the driving force behind the present fund's structure. The fund's 2016 Proxy Statement indicates that Horejsi and related parties own 42.83% of BIF shares. Horejsi and related parties owned 34% of BIF's pre-merger shares, along with 42% of BTF, 40% of FOFI and 77% of DNY.

The day-to-day operation of the fund is provided by Rocky Mountain Advisers, in Boulder, Colorado. Portfolio managers are Brendon Fischer, CFA, Joel Looney, CFP and Stewart Horejsi. The BIF website provides this statement:

Mr. Horejsi resides part of the year in Barbados and his engagement with RMA as a portfolio manager is limited to the portion of the year that he spends in the United States. When Mr. Horejsi resides in Barbados, he acts as a portfolio manager solely on behalf of Stewart Investment Advisers.

If you are considering an investment in BIF, I recommend that you read some of these articles about Stewart Horejsi:

An October 12, 1998 Forbes article, "Emulating the Master," introduces Horejsi as one of Warren Buffett's billionaires:

Stewart R. Horejsi, 61, is a jolly, 6-foot-4 Salina, Kans., welding supplier. He is very rich, but not from his welding business. In 1980 he discovered Warren Buffett, bought 40 shares of Berkshire Hathaway and now holds a cool $360 million dollars’ worth.

A November 16, 1998, Phoenix Business Journal article describes Horejsi's purchase of the Alaska Trust Company.

Horejsi sold the family business in 1999 and started the Horejsi Charitable Foundation, which supports education and other causes. A University of Kansas alumnus, he remains a huge supporter of the school and its athletics program. He funded the multimillion-dollar construction of the Horejsi Family Athletics Center at the campus, and the foundation funds scholarships for college-bound students from Kansas.

When Horejsi was 75, he was featured in a September 27, 2013 Financial Post article about Berkshire billionaires:

The 4,300 Class A shares of the Omaha, Nebraska-based conglomerate Horejsi says he holds is bigger than the stake controlled by Bill Gates, 57, the world’s richest person and Buffett’s bridge partner. He has a net worth of at least US$1.1 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, and has never appeared on an international wealth ranking. ... "I’ve been to 32 annual meetings,” Horejsi said, recalling some early gatherings held in the cafeteria of Berkshire insurance subsidiary National Indemnity Co. in downtown Omaha. "There were 12 of us on folding chairs. I took friends and planted questions with them to keep the meeting going in future years." Horejsi ... built his Berkshire stake to 5,800 Class A shares, and sold 1,500 of them, beginning in 1998. A year later, he sold the family welding-supply company to Radnor, Pennsylvania-based Airgas Inc. He accumulated control of four closed-end stock funds, and now co-manages them through Boulder, Colorado-based Boulder Investment Advisers LLC, his money management firm.

An October 9, 2013 John Huber article includes a link to a Bloomberg interview with Horejsi by Betty Liu. In the article, Huber says:

Buffett did the heavy lifting for him — reinvesting and redeploying capital better than just about any other investment manager in history and making Stewart Horejsi a unheralded billionaire. ... Also, you may want to read ... the Buffett chapter in John Train’s book–Horejsi mentioned that that chapter was the driving force behind his initial purchase of BRK.

A current Forbes profile of Stewart Horejsi, now 79, indicates his family net worth is $1.62 billion.

Brendon Fischer

In my July, 2016 article about BIF I mentioned a phone conversation with Brendon Fischer, one of the three portfolio managers. A year ago I was unable to find a statement about BIF's policy regarding the use of leverage, so I phoned the fund's office to inquire. I was connected with portfolio manager Brendon Fischer. He quickly pointed me to a footnote in their 2015 Annual Report and explained that the fund uses leverage opportunistically when needed and then the fund pays down the debt. Leverage is now 3.88%, according to Morningstar. The BIF 2016 Annual Report includes this statement by Brendon Fischer about debt:

In July of 2016, the Fund replaced its $55 million credit facility on more favorable terms with a new $75 million credit facility. In addition to the increase in borrowing capacity, the new credit facility carries a lower borrowing rate and eliminates a commitment fee on unused borrowings. At period end, the Fund has approximately $50 million borrowed under the new credit facility with roughly $25 million in available borrowing capacity.

The July, 2016 article described my first two purchases of BIF. The cost basis was $8.40. The yield at that time was 4.71%. The 2016 Annual Report reviewed BIF's decision to raise the monthly distribution from $.033 to $.034, effective November, 2016. Since the first article, I have made two subsequent purchases and the current cost basis is $8.38. Currently, BIF is 1.60% of the portfolio.

The discount to NAV has narrowed somewhat during the past year, so that the current yield is down to 4.13%. Brendon Fischer's letter to shareholders mentioned management efforts to narrow the discount, and the smaller discount enhanced the fund's market price return in 2016. As of December 31, 2016:

On a market price basis, the Fund generated a return of 18.2% for the period outpacing the Fund’s return performance on net assets of 16.4%.

A hefty discount to Net Asset Value

BIF and its predecessor funds have been criticized for perennially trading at a discount to NAV. Long-time holders of BIF shares keep waiting for the discount to narrow or disappear.

A January, 2006 SA article notes the effort of activist investor Phillip Goldstein to close the market price discount to NAV, stating that "BIF has consistently traded at a double-digit discount since Stewart Horejsi became the fund’s manager in 2002, and he has done a poor job of structuring the portfolio."

A November, 2008 SA article describes letters to the board from shareholders Ralph Bradshaw and Ronald Olin, seeking to terminate the fund's advisory contract. A major complaint was the discount to NAV.

A May, 2009 SA article describes blogger Dan Plettner's contention that the "incestuous relationship of BIF’s advisor and its control shareholder ... have acted in concert for its own collective economic interest to the detriment of fellow shareholders." The ongoing discount to NAV was one of the issues cited.

An August, 2014 SA article called for the liquidation of the Boulder Total Return Fund, one of the funds that merged later that year with BIF. At the time, BTF traded at a 19% discount to NAV.

However, for those interested in making a first time purchase (or additional purchases), the discount to NAV is appealing.

An August, 2010 SA article names BIF as the "one position" to own because of its 18% discount to NAV and a 26% position in Berkshire Hathaway.

Several SA articles were generally positive about one or more of the funds that eventually merged to form BIF, with discounts to NAV as a prominent reason for their interest.

George Spritzer's April, 2015 article was a positive review of the post-merger BIF, citing (among other reasons) its 20% discount to NAV.

The previously mentioned 2016 BIF Annual Report makes it clear that management is focused on reducing the discount to NAV. At the time of my first article about BIF in July, 2016, the discount was 20.23%. The present discount is a still-hefty 15.47%, but management is encouraged by the trend.

A Berkshire Hathaway surrogate

In the first article, I mentioned George Spritzer's SA articles about BIF. Douglas Albo has encouraged investors to take a look at BIF, including this August 30, 2016 article. So far in 2017, SA has published 5 articles about BIF. Left Banker has contributed three of them, with the most recent article on July 10: "BIF: Deep Discount And Strong Performance Make This Buffett Portfolio A Compelling Buy."

I was attracted to BIF because of the dividend, the discount to NAV, and how it complements my portfolio. After becoming a dividend investor, I've never considered Berkshire Hathaway because it has never paid a dividend. I have no other direct exposure to WFC, AXP, GS, or SNY. BIF offers a 30% exposure to Berkshire and additional exposure to some Berkshire-related companies, including (in descending order):

Wells Fargo

American Express

IBM

Goldman Sachs

Sanofi

Wal-Mart

Johnson & Johnson.

If you include these stocks with BIF's Berkshire holdings, the Buffett-related percentage of BIF's portfolio increases to 48.82%, or almost half.

Directors and Officers

The 2016 Annual Report provides information about the fund's directors and officers:

Joel W. Looney, 54, is Chairman. He has been a Director since 2002 and Chairman since 2003.

Stephen C. Miller, 64, is President. He was a Director from 2003 to 2005 and again since 2014. He has been President since 2002.

Richard I. Barr, 79, is the Lead Independent Director. He has been a director since 2002 and Lead Independent Director since 2013.

Dr. Dean L. Jacobson, 78, has been an Independent Director since 2006.

Steven K. Norgaard, 51, has been an Independent Director since 2011.

Nicole I. Murphey, 39, is Chief Financial Officer, Vice President, Treasurer and Assistant Secretary. She has been Assistant Secretary since 2000, Vice President since 2008, and CFO and Treasurer since 2011.

Conclusion

I like the Boulder Growth & Income Fund because it gives me exposure to Berkshire Hathaway with a 4%+ distribution. I'm encouraged by Brendon Fischer's commitment to the monthly level distribution policy (including the November, 2016 distribution increase) and management's commitment to raise the payout over time. Fischer addressed critics who wanted a greater distribution increase in November:

I appreciated Fischer's candor:

... as to be expected, some would have liked to see a much bigger increase based on the argument that a materially higher distribution amount would likely aid in a reduction of the discount. From my perspective, while there may be merit in the argument that a higher distribution might aid in discount reduction, I believe a responsible managed distribution policy requires greater consideration than just the impact on the discount. In my previous letter, I wrote about the market’s potential hesitancy to trust that the actions taken over the past few years to improve the Fund will be sustained. To rebuild that trust, we must be consistent. To be consistent, we must take actions that we believe are sustainable.

Now that I'm a shareholder, I applaud management's efforts to reduce the discount to NAV. I may add more shares while the discount is still 15%+ and the yield is still 4%+. The above graph shows the strong gains made by the fund's market price in 2016 and thus far in 2017.

Caveat Emptor

While, I'm long BIF and intend it to be a long-term holding, the factors that make it appealing to me also are potential risk factors.

First, the fund is concentrated in relatively few holdings, with heavy exposure to Berkshire. One purpose of a fund (as opposed to a single stock) is to mitigate company risk. This fund is not as diversified as some might want. I'm happy to have BIF as 1.60% of the portfolio. It contributes 1.75% of the portfolio's income.

Second, the fund expenses merit scrutiny. In May, 2016, George Spritzer wrote:

One big issue in the past with BIF has been a high expense ratio. At one point a few years ago, the expense ratio was nearly 3% when the fund had high litigation costs. But as part of the fund merger, the new management fee has been reduced to 1%. There were also some additional expenses related to the merger. I estimate that the baseline expense ratio will come down to 1.40% or lower for 2016. A good rule of thumb to use for closed-end funds is to look for funds where the discount is at least 10 times more than the expense ratio. In general, very few closed-end funds meet this criteria. Based on this rule of thumb, if the baseline expense ratio of BIF drops to 1.4%, we could easily see the discount fall to 14% or less. This would also be more in line with similar equity closed-end fund peers.

George's estimate for 2016 was on target, as reported by Morningstar:

Third, when a fund establishes a managed distribution program, it's important to monitor the sources of the distribution. The fund publishes the source of distribution each month. Ideally, distributions come from net investment income or capital gains. One should not automatically assume that every return-of-capital distribution is a negative event. A few years ago, Eaton Vance produced a document, "Return of Capital Distributions Demystified." One takeaway for me was the sentence, "Return of capital is a tax concept, not an economic concept."

Here's the report for June 30, 2017:

Fourth, what will be the impact of a post-Buffett era on BIF? The fund's website has this "Note to Stockholders on Concentration of Investments":

The Fund's investment advisers feel it is important that stockholders be aware that the Fund is highly concentrated in a small number of positions. Concentrating investments in a fewer number of securities may involve a degree of risk that is greater than a fund which has less concentrated investments spread out over a greater number of securities. In particular, the Fund is highly concentrated in Berkshire Hathaway Inc., which, in addition to other business risks, is dependent on Warren Buffett for major investment decisions and all major capital allocation decisions. If Mr. Buffett were no longer able to fulfill his responsibilities to Berkshire Hathaway Inc., the effect on the value of the Fund's position in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. could be materially negative.

(On August 30, Buffett will be 87 years old. His associate Charlie Munger will be 94 years old on January 1.)

Fifth, what will be the impact of a post-Horesji era on BIF? I am impressed with Portfolio Co-Manager Brendon Fischer. Chairman Joel Looney and President Steven Miller and other directors have had significant tenure in their roles. CFO Nicole Murphey has been with the company for 17 of her 39 years. The team has a nice blend of youth and experience. Tim Melvin's December 27, 2016, article on Real Money offers BIF as his top pick for 2017, writing this:

I would also note that Horesji is almost 80 years old, and at some point, the torch will pass. In the interviews and other press coverage, he comes across as a decent guy who wants to do the right thing by his shareholders. At some point in the future, I do think you will see the discount narrow somewhat. In the meantime, the portfolio has been performing well, and you can use the dividend reinvestment program to increase your holdings while they are below NAV.

I'm always happy to learn from the Seeking Alpha community. Your responses enrich our conversation. What's your view of the Boulder Growth & Income Fund?

