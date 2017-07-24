Tanger’s Moat Is Wide And So Is The Discount

Outlet stores may actually enable the firm to improve its regular store products, which typically form the basis of a fashion brand’s image.

As Donald K. Ngwe, Assistant Professor of Business Administration at Harvard Business School, explains:

Outlet stores offer attractive prices at locations far from central shopping districts. They form a large and growing component of many firms’ retailing strategies, particularly in the fashion industry.

In a research paper, Ngwe uses a structural demand model to show that consumers are segmented according to their sensitivity to travel distance and taste for product newness. He then developed a supply model to predict product development responses to changes in store locations. He writes:

Through policy simulations, I discover that the firm uses outlet stores to serve lower-value consumers who self-select by traveling to outlet stores from central shopping districts. The firm sells older, less desirable merchandise through outlet stores to prevent cannibalization of regular store revenues by means of exploiting the positive correlation between consumers’ travel sensitivity and taste for new products.

Ngwe found that the rate of new product introduction in regular stores would fall by 16% if outlet stores were closed down while variable profits would decline by 23%. “These results imply that the existence of outlet stores may enable firms to improve quality in their regular channels, thus counteracting brand dilution effects.”

Ngwe’s research report was just what I was looking for as a means to understand the sustainability of the outlet store business model. As many of you know, I am highly bullish with Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT), a pure-play Outlet Center REIT that gets lumped into the Mall REIT sector. As Ngwe writes:

Outlet stores are a fixture of the American retail landscape. These brick-and-mortar stores offer deep discounts in locations far away from most consumers. Firms operate outlet stores in addition to regular stores, which are located in central shopping districts. Outlet stores operated by different firms are often agglomerated in sprawling outlet malls off interstate highways. As of March 2014, there were 201 outlet malls in North America, which generated an estimated $31-42 billion in annual revenues (Humphers 2014). This is a large and growing portion of the total retail sales in clothing and clothing accessories, which amounted to $241 billion in 2012.

Ngwe’s paper is based on his dissertation and the research is exceptionally granular; however, I will provide you with his closing arguments:

This paper shows that outlet stores provide several benefits as a tool of price discrimination. Outlet stores allow the firm to serve lower-value consumers without lowering prices faced by its regular store clientèle. By stocking outlet stores with less desirable products, the firm exploits the positive correlation between consumers’ travel sensitivity and taste for quality. Prices are low in outlet stores, but not low enough to attract consumers who value quality and convenience the most… Outlet stores may actually enable the firm to improve its regular store products, which typically form the basis of a fashion brand’s image… Outlet stores constitute a single aspect of a consolidated selling strategy that has become standard among fashion goods firms. Other parts of this strategy include price skimming, targeted coupons, and loyalty programs. Many of these components operate on the intertemporal dimension of durable goods demand.

Tanger Has No Exposure to Department Stores

As noted above, Tanger is not a traditional Mall REIT, instead, the North Carolina-based company owns 44 outlet centers in the U.S. (22 states) and Canada. The company commenced operations over 34 years ago in Burlington, NC, when the outlet industry was unknown.

This original concept was aimed to connect bargain-hunting consumers with brand-name manufacturers and Tanger's pioneering platform was the spark for the flaming retail sector that shoppers commonly refer to as the outlet center sector.

As the retail industry evolved, Tanger was the first to grasp the retail distribution channel in which goods could enjoy a longer life cycle than the traditional clearance concept.

Uncommon to malls that are costly to build (upwards of $100 million) and with significantly higher operating costs, Tanger set out to create a differentiated retail model that could provide both scale and low-price brand recognition aimed to meet the demands of the bargain-hunting consumer. Tanger is the ONLY "pure-play" outlet center REIT, and as you can see below, there are NO department stores in the portfolio:

When I think about "Tanger," I think about a stalwart REIT that has performed extraordinarily well through various economic cycles.

Tanger's premium brand can be best observed in periods of uncertainty… and it was evident during the recent economic downturn.

Unlike many other retail distribution channels, outlets benefited during the recession. Consumers did not have as much disposable income, but still wanted to purchase quality products from brands and designers that they knew and trusted.

Tanger has become the "go-to" outlet landlord, and over the years, the company has developed trusted relationships in the outlet sector and the efficiency of driving high-quality tenant relationships across the portfolio, maximizing expense efficiencies by leveraging scale and more sophisticated risk management across markets.

One key competitive advantage that Tanger enjoys is the company's ability to leverage its track record and brand by scaling the business model. The outlet industry is small and Tanger estimates that there is less than 70 million square feet of quality outlet space, which is smaller than the retail space in the city of Chicago.

Unlike the traditional Malls, Tanger enjoys a more effective moat-like model that allows the company to grow the portfolio without the risks associated with the struggling department store chains. Many of the Mall REITs have extended into the outlet sector and Tanger has three JV deals with Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) - more on that later.

Fortress Balance Sheet

As of Q1-17, Tanger's market capitalization was $5 billion and leverage remained low with a debt-to-total market capitalization ratio at 34%. Last year, Tanger had the foresight to convert $525 million of floating rate debt to fixed interest rates (although higher interest spend is expected to have a dilutive impact on 2017 FFO of about $0.05 per share or about 2%).

Tanger has always maintained discipline within the balance sheet, as evidenced by the company's floating rate exposure of only 12% of total debt (or 4% of total enterprise value).

The average term to maturity for Tanger's outstanding debt was 5.9 years as of Q1-17, and the company has no significant maturities until June of 2020. Approximately 92% of the square footage in the consolidated portfolio was not encumbered by mortgages.

Tanger maintains significant liquidity with about $72 million outstanding under the unsecured lines of credit, leaving 86% unused capacity or approximately $448 million. Tanger also maintained a strong interest coverage ratio during the first quarter of 4.22x.

Tanger has solid coverage ratios and leverage ratios with limited floating rate debt. The company is rated BBB+ stable with S&P and Baa1 stable with Moody's.

Well Positioned for Growth

As referenced above, Tanger has no department store exposure, and the company's balance sheet is primed for growth. From an external growth perspective, Tanger has an active pipeline of deals, including recently completed projects in Columbus, OH (opened June 24, 2016), and Daytona, FL (opened November 18, 2016).

Tanger has projects under construction in Fort Worth, TX (projected opening late October 2017), and a major expansion in Lancaster, PA (projected opening September 2017).

Tenant demand for outlet space continues for developers with access to capital and the expertise to deliver new outlet projects.

Tanger prefers to fund growth using unsecured financing with limited secured financing (to maintain financial flexibility). Tanger's longstanding disciplined development approach remains intact, and the company's underwriting practice requires achievement of 60% pre-leasing and receipt of all non-appealable permits prior to the acquisition of land or commencement of construction (Tanger does not build on a speculative basis).

During the first quarter, Tanger elected to terminate a purchase option for a pre-development stage project near Detroit, Michigan, which resulted in a $627,000 charge for abandoned pre-development costs.

Tanger did not deliver any new developments between October 2008 and November 2010, and since that time, the company has delivered ten new developments, acquired seven existing outlet centers and sold eight non-core centers.

Fundamentals are Sound

Tanger's occupancy cost ratio remains the lowest in the mall regroup evidenced by the fact that outlets remain an important and profitable channel of distribution for tenant partners. The popularity of outlets with consumers and retailers, along with Tanger's fortress balance sheet and the strength of its core portfolio, positions the company to weather the current headwinds in the retail environment.

Tanger's Q1-17 AFFO per share was $0.58 and in line with consensus estimates and up 3.6% compared to Q4-16. As evidenced below, Tanger has maintained a very consistent record of AFFO/share growth:

Tanger opted to revise its net income per share guidance and FFO guidance by $0.04. The reduction is a function of lower same center NOI and the right to offer pre-development costs for the Detroit Project, partially offset by approximately $2.3 million of lease termination fees ($1.1 million of which the company is expected to be recognized in the second quarter).

I consider the revisions consistent with Tanger's conservative risk management practices. Tanger's management said on the earnings call that the company's "initial guidance underestimated the impact of longer downtime, unexpected store closings and lease termination fees."

Tanger now expects its AFFO and FFO per share to be between $2.40 and $2.45 compared to a previous forecast of $2.41 and $2.47.

One of the most important elements for Tanger's battle-tested brand is the company's dividend history. As illustrated below, Tanger has increased its dividend each year and paid an all-cash dividend every quarter since its IPO:

In April, Tanger raised the dividend by 5.4% on an annualized basis. This was the 24th consecutive year the company has increased the dividend for every year since becoming a public company in May of 1993. The current annualized dividend of $1.37 per share is more than double the 2006 dividend which was $0.68 per share on a split-adjusted basis.

Over the last three years, Tanger's dividend has grown at a 30% compounded annual growth rate. On May 15, 2017, Tanger will pay its 96th consecutive quarterly dividend of $.34225 per share to holders of record on April 28, 2017. Tanger's dividend is well covered. In 2016, the FFO exceeded the dividend by over $100 million.

Tanger’s Moat Is Wide And So Is The Discount

As viewed below, Tanger has a long history of earnings and dividend growth:

However, shares have been battered year-to-date as a result of the growing pressure in retail and continued threat of e-commerce. Here’s SKT’s dividend yield compared with the peer group:

As you can see, SKT’s dividend yield is higher than it has been since 2010:

Now let’s examine SKT’s P/FFO multiple compared with the peers:

Ironically, SKT has many of the same tenants as Simon Property (SPG), General Growth (NYSE:GGP), and Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO), yet SKT does not have the department store risk.

In fact, I consider Tanger the “quintessential BARGAIN,” and as far as I'm concerned, this stock checks all of the boxes: (1) Strong balance sheet, (2) strong management team, (3) solid fundamentals, (4) exceptional dividend growth history, (5) brand recognition, and most importantly… (6) an enormous margin of safety.

I’m in full agreement with Professor Ngwe that "outlet stores are a fixture of the American retail landscape," and that means Tanger is too!

