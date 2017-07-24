Earnings Preview For Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) will report quarterly results on Tuesday, July 25, after the market closes. Volatility on the stock is high, and short-selling is closest to the highest it has ever seen. Both bulls and bears have much to lose, depending on what the company earned and what it forecasts for the rest of the year. Investors should focus on three things ahead of AMD's earnings.

1) Bearish volume

Short float is 15.8 percent, with short interest backing down from a 158.6 million share volume high on May 31 to 145.1 million on June 30. In the last quarter, bulls bid the stock to as high as $15.55 a share despite limited Ryzen sales counting for the quarter. In May, bears had the upper hand because the market expected AMD to report impossibly high revenue from the CPU division.

This time, in the upcoming second quarter, the company will have a full quarter to include Ryzen 1700/1700X unit sales. Still, investors must note that the quarter will not fully benefit from sales of Ryzen 5. AMD released this mainstream chip, priced between $169 and $249, on April 11. Ryzen 7 chips cost between $329 and $499 and will only attract hard-core gamers and enthusiasts.

My take: AMD will report a small loss or near breakeven. AMD is taking more of the top 20 slots for chip sales, pushing out spots once held by Intel (NASDAQ:INTC). Sales from online retailers will go up. Once Dell (NYSE:DVMT) and HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) offer Ryzen-powered PCs, revenue growth for AMD Ryzen chips will only accelerate.

2) Cryptocurrency

The markets initially priced a positive correlation between AMD's GPU Polaris sales and the price of Ethereum. In June, an alternative cryptocurrency soared from under $200 to around $400. That correlation broke in the last few weeks, when the cryptocurrency bottomed at around $164.

AMD stock held its uptrend in the market in that time:

Ethereum pricing will have an indirect impact on the price and availability of AMD's RX 480 and RX 580 cards. But Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) will develop cards specifically for this market, raising supply and bringing a new equilibrium for the cryptocurrency. Both companies will benefit from improving GPU sales as a result. This development is one of many reasons Nvidia stock is trading at an all-time high:

3) Epyc Chip Release

Analyst Blayne Curtis of Barclays issued a "Sell" call on AMD stock and a price target of $9.00 a share on July 18. Despite the potential for Epyc to disrupt Intel's server market, the analyst cited little traction from ODMs. Unfortunately, the analyst is ignoring that Intel stock lost around $12 billion in market cap in the month preceding AMD's server CPU launch.

Intel is pricing its Xeon server CPU at prices above that of Epyc. The company believes its customers will pay more for a vendor having a better track record. Epyc's top-end pricing for the 32 chip running at 2.2-3.2 GHz is $4,200. A comparable Xeon 8161 will have only 24 cores but a frequency range between 2.1 and 3.7 GHz. This will cost $4,702. The full pricing comparison is below:

Intel Xeons run at a lower TDP and give a higher clock speed, but AMD's Epyc is offering better performance per dollar. Customers will have a hard time ignoring they must pay more to Intel to get less. If Intel starts losing market share to AMD, it will have to cut prices. By the time that happens, AMD will manufacture the chips at lower prices due to improved operating efficiency. That will allow AMD to cut its prices, too, without sacrificing its profit margin.

Price Targets and Takeaway

Per TipRanks, Stifel Nicolaus's Kevin Cassidy has an $11 price target and a "Hold" rating. Cassidy has a good track record: a 28.4% return and a 66% success rate over 2 years. MKM Partners' Ruben Roy has a $13 price target and a "Hold" rating. The analyst expects AMD will issue an outlook that meets the consensus estimate of 20% sequential growth for the September quarter. Roy has a 33.2% average return and a solid 73% success rate.

Canaccord is in the spotlight after upgrading AMD. It raised the PT from $17.00 to $20.00.

Per Smarteranalyst:

Here, obviously AMD has the highest risk re-entering the high-tier GPU and n-node CPU markets within a 12-month period,” notes Ramsay. Yet, the analyst nonetheless maintains his confidence in AMD, explaining, “That said, our confidence in above-consensus results over the coming quarters continues to increase (particularly as the 7nm roadmap develops) and we anticipate a sharp inflection in margins and profitability for a very under-owned stock.” As such, the analyst reiterates a Buy rating on shares of AMD with a $20 price target, which represents a just under 41% increase from where the stock is currently trading.

Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "Buy" on AMD and a "Sell" on Intel. Analyst Hans Mosesmann, who has a 55% success rate and an average return of 30.8%*, per Barron's, said:

"AMD may have a manufacturing advantage for its new server chip, Epyc, because it's smaller than Intel's Purley part, which was unveiled at an event this week."

*Per TipRanks, my success rate is 60% and the average return (2-year) is 16.8%.

Investors will recognize that AMD's FCF improvement is inconsistent, which is expected for a company in a turnaround. It has high (but effective compared to Intel) capex and inventory. The product ramp-up is underway. FCF will improve over time, once customers buy AMD over NVDA's GPU and Intel's CPUs.

AMD stock price is a reflection of its future potential:

Mizuho Securities set a $15 price target on AMD. Analyst Vijay Rakesh has a solid track record: 73% success rate and a +37.3% average return. His average return on AMD is -4.2% (loss). Rakesh thinks AMD may have better 2H revenues. The company has multiple product refreshes in the works. As the channel builds, sales volumes will jump. As I wrote to DIY Value Investors last week, focus on AMD's profit margins and Intel's pricing product response to Ryzen/EPYC/Threadripper in the months ahead.

5-year DCF Revenue Exit Model

AMD's fair value varies wildly, depending on the model used. Using a 5-year DCF Revenue Exit model, the stock's fair value is between $12.50 and $19 a share, assuming revenue grows in the double digits in the next five years:

Assuming a discount rate of between 10.5 percent and 11.5 percent:

