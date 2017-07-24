Earnings Preview: Can Box Stay Cash-Flow Positive?

Earnings season is heating up and Box (BOX) has an interesting story to tell. As a cloud management play that works with organizations of various sizes in various industries, from Microsoft (MSFT) to McDonald’s (MCD). With no profits and no P/E, the stock is valued around 4.5 2018 EV/revenue, which is lofty. What should investors keep a lookout for on the earnings report?

Review

Last quarter, Box guided for $121-122mn in revenue for Q2, and -0.13 non-GAAP EPS. Estimize, a crowd-sourced earnings estimate community, polls users and has been more accurate than an average of Wall St. metrics for many companies, including Box:

As we can see, over the last few quarters, the Estimize estimates have tracked more closely to actual results, and in Q2 it expects a loss of 0.10 EPS and $123mn, both above Wall St. and Box’s guidance. Perhaps we are looking at a beat.

In Q1, Box reported record revenue of $117mn, above the high-end of guidance, 30% up YoY. The stock reacted positively, and after spiking almost 10% in the following days, Box has come off its highs and is up around 5% since the call. The company subsequently guided for $121mn for the quarter, with FY18 guided at roughly $500mn.

Momentum

The sentiment around the stock has been relatively bullish for a while now, as the 50-day moving average has remained bullishly ahead of the 100-day. When a crossover of the 50-day over the 100-day occurs, it can signal momentum in one direction or the other:

US Dollar Weaker in 2017

A recurring theme we believe will show up in other earnings reports this season and which should impact Box is this year’s declining US dollar. We have pointed out in past articles how in the past, a strong dollar smacked earnings of multinational companies like Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) and Facebook (NASDAQ:FB).

Now, the trend may be reversing, and multinational companies with international revenue and profits could stand to benefit. Box has many international deals, and CFO Dylan Smith cited “strong international growth as being a pretty strong contributor” to Q2 2018 overperformance. CEO Aaron Levie commented that “[w]e saw particularly strong traction in our international markets, including Japan and Canada, growth in new products[.]”

With the dollar weakness largely unforeseen by many and with Box’s growing international exposure, earnings are set to be favorably impacted, especially in YoY comparisons.

Is Box Ripe?

Box makes an interesting acquisition target for a handful of reasons. Its recent breakthrough in becoming cash-flow positive marks a turning point in the company’s history. Box ended the last quarter with roughly $210mn in cash and expects FY 2018 to be the first full year of positive free cash flow. It also has roughly half a billion dollars in debt on the balance sheet. Its market cap might be the most compelling number of all, at a mere $2.9bn, or a drop in the bucket for major tech companies like Microsoft, Apple (AAPL), and Alphabet (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL). Box's GAAP operating loss of $40mn was an acceleration from the year-ago quarter and could also reduce the tax burden of an acquirer.

Box’s 30% YoY revenue growth, on track to $1bn soon, could also provide an impetus for revenue growth. Indeed, MSFT took on LinkedIn before it reached $1bn in revenue and paid a hefty premium. Box already partners with Microsoft, having integration “across Office 365 experiences” and currently services 74,000 different customers. In fact, many potential acquirers could find the company’s finances and growth profile to be compelling. Other reasons like the talent and personnel at Box, and its leadership in a growing cloud management industry, make it a compelling idea for many.

Conclusion

With earnings only a few weeks away, Box stands to gain from its international exposure and the weakening US dollar. We are hoping management provides more detail on its ability to “have a number of these new product capabilities for customers’ to being to use Box more as that system of record…certainly buying our additional products and rolling Box out.” And remember, due to “seasonality of billings” Q2 is typically Box’s weakest quarter for cash flow and an earnings miss could also provide an entry point to pick up shares as well.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BOX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We are long Box calls, but encourage independent research and third party advice before making any investment decisions.