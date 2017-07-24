BlackBerry's Secure Enterprise File Sync & Share 'Fact Check'

Back in April 2015, BlackBerry (BBRY) acquired document security service WatchDox for $70 million. BlackBerry subsequently rolled WatchDox into its Secure Enterprise File Sync & Share system dubbed Workspaces.

What is a Secure Enterprise File Sync & Share system?

The File Sync & Share component of Workspaces is powered by WatchDox, which will be the focus of the article.

Many of us have been touched by File Sync & Share at one time or another. Recently, fellow Seeking Alpha contributor Kayode Omotosho and I collaborated on a piece using Google (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Docs. He simply emailed me a link to the document and we could both see and edit the document simultaneously.

This cloud-document model is good enough for many that don't need secure offline access to the document and the sync capabilities. Secure offline document access is, however, a standard feature by a number of document authoring tools including Microsoft Office 365 (MSFT), Documentum/OpenText (OTEX), WPS Office, etc.

Indeed, file-level encryption has been around for a very long time and became mainstream when Microsoft introduced Office 2003 with Information Rights Management (IRM) in 2003.

In light of this decades-long use Digital Rights Management (DRM) to secure documents at the file-level, I was incredulous when I heard BlackBerry's following claim regarding Workspaces.

And only blackberry Workspaces provides digital rights management at the file level. File owners and administrators can stay in control of their data and intellectual property, even when files are shared with constituents outside your network."

Source: BlackBerry, [24 sec mark]

WatchDox uses the industry-standard Advanced Encryption Standard (AES), used by businesses and governments to protect sensitive information, and also has policies for governing a document once it's been published and distributed.

But all these features BlackBerry claims to be the exclusive provider of are also available by several other providers and have been for a very long time.

IRM allows an individual author to create a document, workbook, or presentation with restricted permission for specific people who will access the content. Authors use the Permission dialog box to give users Read and Change access, as well as to set expiration dates for content. For example, Bob can give Sally permission to read a document but not make changes to it. Bob can then give John permission to make changes to the document, as well as allow him to save the document. Bob may also decide to limit both Sally and John's access to this document for 5 days. Authors can remove restricted permission from a document, workbook, or presentation by simply clicking Unrestricted Access on the Permission submenu or by clicking Permission Button image again on the Standard toolbar. (emphasis added.)

Source: Microsoft, circa 2003

BlackBerry's claim that only they offer DRM at the file level kind of reminds me of when Al Gore told us "I Invented the Internet."Somewhat debunked, but funny nonetheless.

So, if all you are interested in is the secure enterprise file sharing, Microsoft Office and the others previously mentioned will work just fine for you. But if you also need the synchronization aspect, then Citrix is the better choice.

Meet business requirements for keeping corporate data safe With ShareFile, IT can define policies to allow the right level of secure access for each user, in any scenario. Users can be granted download-only access or full upload/edit/delete rights depending on their location, role, or device. Encryption secures data both at rest and in transit, and device security features such as passcode lock, jailbreak detection, remote wipe, and data expiration protect data on mobile devices. Reporting and auditing controls support privacy mandates and regulatory compliance.

Source: Citrix

Who's the best in this space?

Even though Microsoft beat BlackBerry/WatchDox to the file-level DRM by more than a decade, Microsoft does rather poorly in the domain of File Sync & Share. The real leaders are Citrix (CTXS), Box (BOX), Dropbox (DROPB), and Egnyte (EGNTE).

Source: Gartner

Investor Takeaway:

If you are looking at an investment in BBRY because BlackBerry Workspaces is a leader in File Sync & Share or the only company to offer file-level Digital Rights Management, then please carefully consider the information provided in this note.

Invest Accordingly.

