Microsoft: Q4 2017 Valuation Update

Updated valuation based on the current financials implies a per share value of $83.38, or 13% higher than the current price.

Results suggest the continuous success of the company's transition to the cloud.

Author: BW

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) reported its Q4 2017 earnings on July 20, which significantly beat analyst expectations on both the top line ($24.7 billion versus $20.4 billion expected) and bottom line ($0.98 versus $0.71 expected). Even without the one-time lowered tax rate for Q4, earnings for the period still exceed analyst expectations.

This was an outstanding Q4 for Microsoft. The results further support the success of the company's transition to a cloud/subscription business model.

Two numbers especially stood out:

Q4's $8,747 million in net unearned revenue; this was more than that of the entire FY2016. 98% growth in Azure; nearly doubling from Q4 2016 despite Azure already being the second-largest cloud provider in the market.

The following is our updated valuation of Microsoft based on the most current financials and outlook.

Forward Operating Assumptions

Adjusted revenue growth (reported revenue + net unearned revenue): 6.0% in the forward 12 months; 4.5% 10-year CAGR.

Operating margin: 32.7% in the forward 12 months; increasing by 0.1% each year until 33.6% in year 10. The increase in operating margin reflects the decrease in lower-margin hardware sales and increase in higher-margin cloud-related sales.

Tax rate: 12% in the forward 12 months; gradually increasing to 35% in year 10.

Net capital expenditure margin: 0.5% for the next 10 years.

Net working capital margin: 0.0% for the next 10 years (the company consistently generates positive net working capital).

Valuation



Analysis

Base on the updated valuation, Microsoft's implied value per share is $83.38. This represents 13% upside versus the current price, despite conservative assumptions with regard to revenue growth and margin expansion.

It's likely that revenue growth will exceed that used in the valuation, as there are significant growth opportunities in enterprise cloud. And it's also likely that operating margin will expand beyond that used in the valuation as more of the company's business shifts to cloud, which has an operating margin of over 50%. As a result, 13% likely represents the minimum upside.

We recommend a strong buy on MSFT.

Appendix: DCF Model Assumptions

All financial margins and ratios are calculated based on the adjusted revenue, which includes net unearned revenue.

Operating expenses exclude one-time items.

Share-based compensation is assumed to be a cash expense and is not added back to free cash flow due to the dilutive effects of future share-based compensation on equity value.

Deferred tax is not added back to free cash flow, as it represents mandatory future cash outflows.

Terminal growth rate is assumed to be the current 10-year US Treasury rate.

Discount rate is calculated as 10-year US Treasury rate + equity risk premium; the discount rate is not adjusted for beta or leverage.

Equity risk premium is assumed to be the trailing 12-months implied equity risk premium with adjusted payouts.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MSFT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.