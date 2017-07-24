Qualcomm Vs. Apple:  Which Is The Better Buy Now?

Get them on your side in a fight with Apple, and you might win.

Yep. Bets are being made on it, every day

Market-makers [MMs] helping major trading clients adjust their $-billion stock portfolios every day see what those investment funds think, reflected in the intensity of their multi-million-dollar trade orders.

Larry, at the MM, knows the client fund’s portfolio manager Joe, and knows Bill at the trading desk of Joe’s fund competitor. Larry talks with both (and dozens of others) many times every day, as he has for years. He knows how they think. So does Sol, at the MM competitor to Larry.

Larry is working a “fill or kill” order for Joe on Qualcomm (QCOM) and he only has a few minutes to round up the “other side of the trade” from Bill and the “dozens of others” who might have an appetite to be part of Larry’s balancing act between buyers and sellers.

Larry is an “old pro” who knows the territory well, but is shy of a “cross” between Joe’s order and what the rest of “the street” institutional players will do. But the deficiency is within the size of a temporary position Larry can commit his firm to, if a decent hedge deal can be put together to protect that at-risk firm capital from bad price changes.

So Larry taps Ira at the MM firm’s proprietary-trade desk (they constantly traffic in derivative securities – options, futures, swaps and the like) to see what it will cost to have his MM firm “fill” the order's imbalance between buyers and sellers. That cost has to come out of the trade spread he can get in the trade from Joe.

Ira has known about the QCOM vs. Apple (AAPL) fight for days, as has everyone in this part of the transaction community, and knows the current prices being quoted on the appropriate derivatives. But he has to find out what the impact of Joe’s order will be on those markets. So he calls Sol at the “prop desk” of a competitive MM firm for quotes on the contracts most desirable at the moment.

Both Ira’s and Sol’s firms have had 24x7 information-gathering systems in place world-wide, locally-staffed, for decades. Any new and important developments are communicated instantly to the prop-trade desks. So at the MM-firm level, it is a “fair fight” between equally-informed competitors.

And it needs to be, since Joe (at the trade-order client) wouldn’t hesitate for a moment to “bag” Larry’s firm with a profitable for him, MM loss-producing “block-trade” price, if (for once) the “buy-side” players had an information leg up on the “sell side” of the street. The operating leverages integral to derivative securities can make such miscues really painful for MMs.

Both Sol and Ira know what may be at stake, so they construct a deal of interacting derivative securities contracts that reflect each MM firm’s sense of the likely price limits – both higher and lower – at which QCOM stock might reasonably trade during the life of the contracts. This well-developed skill is respectfully known in the industry as “Jewish engineering.”

The combined efforts of all involved have to make ultimate economic sense to the client fund manager initiating the trade order, or the order gets “killed.” Instead, when filled, the derivatives markets reflect the “bets” being made that were alluded to at the start of this article.

So a forecast is made of prices yet to come

But it doesn’t stop there because this trade – and its implied forecast – is just another in a litany of earlier judgments. Ones formalized at the close of trading and updated daily, 252 times a market year, for over 2,500 widely-held, actively-traded stocks. Well over half a million price range possibilities yearly. Since the turn of the 21st century.

By looking at what actually happened to subsequent prices, we can suitably ignore the prognostications for some stocks, mostly because they are not being regularly tested in the marketplace. But there are still well over a thousand stocks and ETFs that get regular use and attention by investment organizations that have the billions-$ of money muscle to move markets by their pursuit.

That obviously includes AAPL and QCOM. Here are what Ira, Sol, Larry, and Joe (as pseudonyms) are coming up with today, and over the past 6 months’ days.

Figure 1

(Used with permission)

The vertical lines in Figure 1 are the forward-looking price prospects for AAPL as of the date of the market price of the heavy dot in each vertical. The dots separate each forecast price range into upside and downside change potentials as seen likely at the time.

Those proportions are measured by the Range Index [RI], whose current value of 11 tells that only about 1/9th of AAPL’s price possibilities in the next few weeks to months lies to the downside, and 8/9ths are to the upside.

The lower thumbnail picture of Figure 2 shows where the present RI lays in an array of daily RI experiences over the past 5 years. Each stock evolves its own sense of a norm, and here in AAPL the most frequent outlook proportions are at higher RIs where the prospect for upside change is smaller.

Recent market prices for AAPL below $150 bottomed at $143 where the RI reached 11. Actual worst-case price drawdowns associated with prior RIs like today’s 11 have averaged -11%, as noted in Figure 2’s row of data between the two blue-background pictures.

The contrasting upside price change prospect of +17.6% would take the stock well above its recent highs, to $176. Prior RIs of 11 have resulted in recoveries from those -11% worst drawdowns to achieve at least some gain in only 43 out of every 100 instances. In the past 5 years there have been 196 prior instances of a RI of 11, an ample sample to work from. But with pretty poor forecast results.

Including the portion of unprofitable prior experiences, the overall net gain from prior forecasts like today’s has averaged -3.7% when subjected to our standard TERMD portfolio management discipline. That process calls for closing out holdings as soon as they reach the upside limit of the forecast producing their capital commitment, or by 3 months after the date of the forecast if the upside target has not been reached by that time.

The average holding period in the past 5 years for prior AAPL RIs of 11 has been a full 62 out of a maximum of 63 market days creating an ugly CAGR of -14% compounded on the simple return average.

Not an encouraging current outlook. Perhaps QCOM will be better.

Figure 2

(Used with permission)

Interestingly, QCOM’s current implied forecast price range around its present market price coincidentally also produces the same Range Index of 11 as AAPL. But QCOM has a broader upside prospect of +20.9%, compared to AAPL’s +17.6.

The real difference has been a net gain in position closeouts for QCOM of +1.6% in average TERMD holding periods of 48 market days, for an average CAGR of +9%.

A look at the smaller pictures in each Figure shows the distribution of the past 5 years of daily forecast Range Indexes. They reveal a very different pattern of expectations, which can also be seen in the larger price range pictures.

It reflects the differing ownership interests by investors in the two stocks. AAPL is only 60% owned by major institutions, 40% by individual investors. QCOM is 82% in the hands of big investors, only 18% held by individuals. And the QCOM holdings are proportionally more concentrated among 1600 institutions, AAPL is more scattered among 2400 big funds.

An 11 Range Index is far more ordinary for AAPL; it is rare for QCOM, as is cautioned by the red background in the sample size section of its row of data in Figure 2.

Statistically, a sample of only 14 from a population of 1261 daily forecasts is of marginal reliability in many cases. But in this comparison the results for AAPL are so poor that it probably provides useful guidance.

And those results for QCOM are not much better. Range Index experience at 11 (by coincidence) has won only 43 out of each 100 for AAPL – not even half – and only 50 of 100 (7 out of 14) for QCOM. Would you really make capital investments on a coin-flip? Or worse? From a small sample?

Developing better perspective

We have posed an either-or comparison between these two stocks alone. It is built as an example around a specific issue between the two companies. The two stocks are well-known and widely held among both individual investors and big “institutional” funds.

At the moment there appears to be a rather uneven valuation outcome between the stocks, which is not at all unusual in comparing any pair of stocks in terms of seeking an advantageous coming-price-change choice over the next few months. Yet this is the nature of investment wealth-building in 21st century markets.

The payoffs accomplished by astute long-term-trend selections tend to be in single-digit to low-double-digit CAGR percentages, while active management selections of investments with fractional-year expectation horizons are typically upper-double-digit and can be triple (or more) digit percentage rate payoffs.

But those selection choices require a larger number of candidates in the competition than just two. In turn, that requires comparison measures which are appropriate across a wide array of capital investments.

Profit & Loss accounting measures and corporate return on investment measures could have issue by issue comparability if they were all held to common standards, but they are not. Further, the investor’s target is always really a comparison of potential advances in the investor’s capital wealth, so why not go directly to measures of that potential - the stocks' prices?

There are intermediate prospects of who will win the product/service market competition, or in the case posed, some court or regulatory decree. These are essential considerations in making most future stock price forecasts. But they are attended to by many investment professionals who have superior information sources and perhaps superior analytical skill compared to those available to many of us. Why not use their skills and their already expended energies?

We need to be assisted in those price forecasts in ways that leave us as investors able to be in charge of exercising our preferences as to how big a payoff can reasonably be expected, how soon to be achieved, and how reliable an outcome is likely, given the evidences in each case. We all have preferences, many widely different.

Even with that, we won’t win all the bets we make, because you, and others, are trying to do the same thing, often with the same tools.

Still, we don’t need to win ‘em all. We just need to strive for as many more than half of the best ones as can be gotten.

To that end we derive the knowledgeable price range forecasts of experienced market professionals, the transaction community, betting their jobs and their firms’ capital hundreds of times every day. We get their thinking by their reasoned self-protective actions, not by published or broadcast statements. Or “research” report opinions.

Then we keep score on how well their past forecasts have performed under strict, but realistic discipline standards, so that broad comparisons are possible. Each day we use those comparisons to pick out the best 20 wealth-building prospects we can find out of over 2,000 alternatives.

Here is what those 20 (as an average) offer today, in comparison to the larger forecast population, and to an ETF market index proxy (SPY) in terms of the data rows shown above for AAPL and QCOM in Figures 1 and 2.

Figure 3

Source: blockdesk.com

Please note the substantially higher odds of profitable positions (8) among the previous experiences of the top 20 candidates subsequent to their implied forecasts, and the significantly larger net % payoffs (9) they realized, which are in excess of the prior (5) upside expectations. The shorter (8 weeks of market days) holding period (10) typical of these prior experiences compounds the net % payoffs into CAGRs of over +100%.

The overall population average of 2676 forecast securities includes the best-odds 20, as well as QCOM and AAPL. The latter two have, at the moment, decidedly poorer outlooks, historically, than the population average or the market proxy SPY. At other times they have had superior experiences, but this is not such a time.

Finally, since 12/31/2015 we have cumulated the gains and losses encountered by ALL 20 of those selected forecasts each day under our portfolio management discipline TERMD, and for the market index ETF on a buy&hold basis.

Figure 4

source: blockdesk.com

The yellow Net Profit line in Figure 4 subtracts the red Losses line from the green Gains line. The purple line reflects what would have happened to a cumulation of SPY positions bought and sold at SPY prices on the same dates as the transactions reflected by the red and green lines.

Conclusion

Don’t waste your time at this date with choices over AAPL or QCOM. You can do much better in choices between other securities, as is indicated by Figures 3 and 4.

In this 21st century, market environment investors have regularly repeating opportunities to build investment wealth by active investment management strategies, rather than by passive buy&hold or by “income” collection strategies.

Additional disclosure: Peter Way and generations of the Way Family are long-term providers of perspective information, earlier helping professional investors and now individual investors, discriminate between wealth-building opportunities in individual stocks and ETFs. We do not manage money for others outside of the family but do provide pro bono consulting for a limited number of not-for-profit organizations.

We firmly believe investors need to maintain skin in their game by actively initiating commitment choices of capital and time investments in their personal portfolios. So our information presents for D-I-Y investor guidance what the arguably best-informed professional investors are thinking. Their insights, revealed through their own self-protective hedging actions, tell what they believe is most likely to happen to the prices of specific issues in coming weeks and months. Evidences of how such prior forecasts have worked out are routinely provided. Our website, blockdesk.com has further information.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.