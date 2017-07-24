Wild Ride For DryShips

DryShips experienced a roller-coaster day of trading on July 21st, the effective date of its most recent, but certainly not last, reverse stock split.

DryShips Inc. (DRYS) experienced a wild day of trading post a one-for-seven reverse stock split on July 21st with stock trading paused repeatedly during the late afternoon due to a rip-your-face-off short covering rally. At its low for the day of $1.27 post-split, DRYS was down almost 58%. The high for the day was $3.84, a 202% rally from its lows, and it closed at $2.17, a 28% decrease for the day on massive volume of 35.5 million, almost 7x its outstanding post-split shares. Now that is the definition of a roller-coaster ride!

The short covering rally is similar (but much more extreme) to the one on July 20th that I discussed in my last article:

That does not mean that there will not be bounces on any particular day. DRYS experienced an almost 30% bounce intraday on July 20th between 9:50 am and 11:30 am as a fair amount of short covering volume hit the market. 11:30 saw the peak and the stock retraced the entire intraday gain and closed at $.43, close to the low for the day.

At the end of the day, today's selloff of 28% tracked prior reverse stock split effective date selloffs as illustrated in the table below (three data points -30%, -21%, and -33%). That just shows how numbers can lie if you look at them in isolation.

DryShips Inc. Post-Split Stock Performance Stock Price Announcement Date Effective Date Ratio Ann. Date Eff. Date - 1 Eff. Date Eff. Date + 1 Eff. Date + 2 June 19th June 22nd 1 for 5 5.95 4.25 2.83 2.44 2.34 May 2nd May 11th 1 for 7 37.10 33.60 26.65 25.35 22.25 April 6th April 11th 1 for 4 144.20 86.80 60.90 75.85 70.34 Percentage Change From Announcement Date June 19th June 22nd 1 for 5 -29% -52% -59% -61% May 2nd May 11th 1 for 7 -9% -28% -32% -40% April 6th April 11th 1 for 4 -40% -58% -47% -51% Percentage Change From Effective Date Minus 1 June 19th June 22nd 1 for 5 -33% -43% -45% May 2nd May 11th 1 for 7 -21% -25% -34% April 6th April 11th 1 for 4 -30% -13% -19%

As discussed in this article, Mondays have not been kind to DRYS during the Kalani stock issuance era, so we may see the stock down again early next week.

Equity Issuance Update

DRYS typically files a 6-K after the market closes on a Friday and discloses the number of shares and proceeds garnered through stock issuance for the week. As of 5:30 pm, no filing had been made. Given the 35.5 million shares of volume traded to day, DRYS could have issued a substantial amount of stock and Kalani may need additional time to tally the issuance. I find it unlikely that no stock was issued for the week, but, with this company, anything is possible. We will find out Monday.

Funding Gap Update. Going, Going ...

The only outstanding acquisitions are the three VLGCs scheduled for close during September, October and December 2017. The table below provides the most recent update on the financing of these vessels through the end of the year based on the cash balances disclosed in a July 21st press release. Even without information regarding equity issuance for the week ended July 21st, the funding gap has narrowed to $2.45 million, assuming that the company hits the cash earnings for Q3 and Q4 projected in the table below (based on the cash earnings model included in this article). That said, there is no reason to assume that DRYS will not complete the issuance of the remaining equity under the current Prospectus Supplement. Any proceeds in excess of the funding gap will be used to acquire additional vessels.

With the recent rebound in spot dry bulk rates and Forward Freight Agreements for Q3 and Q4 reflecting rates well above current spot rates, the cash earnings for Q3 and Q4 are likely to be a bit higher than the amounts forecast in the above table. It is also possible that some equity issuance proceeds from this week are reflected in the July 21st cash balance referenced above and included in the table. We will know Monday when DRYS files a 6-K.

Acquisitions Remaining @ July 21st (000s) VLGCs $250,500 Subtotal $250,500 VLGC OptionExercisePmts ($65,700) RemainingPayments $184,800 Cash Available July 21st $58,600 VLGC Credit Facility $112,500 Cash Earnings Q3 $5,237 Q4 $8,514 Equity Issuance July 21st $0 Dividends Q4 ($2,500) Funding Shortfall $2,449

Conclusion

DRYS' stock price will continue to be under severe pressure due to the expected stock issuance over the next 8 to 10 weeks. Given management's prior history and the recent once-a-month pace, the July 21st reverse stock split will likely not be the last. Until management stops issuing stock, there will be no sustainable bottom, but plenty of volatility.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.