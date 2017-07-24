The Trump Rally Has Been Good: This Approach Is Better

The key to beating the market is finding a few companies that are better buying opportunities than the index.

Introduction

On July 16, 2017, President Donald Trump exclaimed on his Twitter account, “Stock Market hit another all-time high yesterday – despite the Russian hoax story! Also, jobs numbers are starting to look very good!”

(Source: Twitter @realDonaldTrump)

It is true that the stock market, as measured by the S&P 500, has performed very well since November 8, 2016. If one uses the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA: SPY) as a benchmark, the market is up 17.8%, including dividends, since election day. While some call it a “Trump Rally,” I believe it is fair to wait until next year before we attribute any credit to Mr. Trump for the current rise in the markets. My research says the current rise in our stock market is because the overall health of the global economy is improving, and given the weak dollar, American goods are now more valuable overseas. With American companies earning 40% of their revenues internationally, the current currency markets help feed the bottom lines of our domestic industries.

One should enjoy the current trends, though, as I have written before, always be ready for a downturn in the market and have a strategy in place to take advantage of that event. I wrote in January, “We will have a president who tweets or says whatever is on his mind in an unfiltered manner, and the market will likely respond.” Now, that same president and his family under investigation, which adds even more uncertainty to the markets. The current reporting indicates that Trump just might fire special counsel Robert Mueller, and if he does, there will be a sizeable market decline.

A Better Approach

I follow strict algorithms in my stock selection. Depending on the needs of the client, whether they be growth, income or both, I use thoroughly tested methods that have beaten the markets consistently over the past two decades. The approach you see below has outperformed the market 74.7% of the time and based on rolling 12-month returns, averages 14.4% (±22.4%) against the market’s 4.4% (±15.5%). This process is my bread and butter, and serves as the foundation of my growth portfolios. [Note: Results based on portfolios from 1/1/1999 to 3/7/2017]

My ultimate goal is to find companies that have the potential to double over the next five years. I believe that my chances are improved by focusing on profitable companies which continue to grow, and do not run up the charge card. This process works, and I have the data to prove it.

If one had used this process just the day before election day, here are the two companies that would have passed this screen:

Ticker Name Opening Price (11/8/2016) Closing Price (07/20/2017) Dividends/Share Nominal Return AAPL Apple Inc $110.31 $150.34 $1.20 37.4% VMW VMware Inc $ 77.92 $ 92.54 - 18.8% Average Return 28.1% SPY SPDR® S&P 500 ETF $212.69 $247.10 $3.55 17.8% Excess Return 10.2%

As one can see, this small portfolio of large-cap companies has outperformed the “Trump Rally” by quite a bit. I am not surprised. I wrote a pretty thorough analytical case in May 2016 explaining why Warren Buffett bought Apple. Obviously, he made the right choice. Since that article was posted, the stock is up 56.8% nominally.

I made the case for VMware in September last year, calling it a “Bullpen Stock.” Bullpen stocks belong to companies that are defined as Large Cap, but do not pass all the requirements to be included in the S&P 500. While a company is not included in this major index, it should not automatically exclude the company from one’s portfolio. VMW is a sound company that generates free cash flow, and at times, shows that it is undervalued. If one had bought this tech company on the day I made my case, they would have seen a 26.0% nominal return on their investment.

What to Buy Now

Here is my Large Cap shopping list based on the process I outlined above:

Ticker Name Price (7/20/2017) Sector Industry P/E Ratio PEG Yield GILD Gilead Sciences Inc $ 73.42 HEALTHCARE BIOTECH 7.76 0.17 2.83 BIIB Biogen Inc $281.44 HEALTHCARE BIOTECH 17.65 0.71 0 KR Kroger Co. (The) $ 23.26 STAPLES STAPLES RETAIL 14.01 0.60 2.15 CBG CBRE Group Inc $ 37.89 REALESTATE REAL ESTATE MGMT 20.7 1.09 0 REGN Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc $521.13 HEALTHCARE BIOTECH 62.71 1.41 0

For the all-equity investor, I would consider allocating 25% of their investment in this folio of companies. Of course, do your own research.

Gilead (NASDAQ: GILD) - I’ve owned Gilead in the past and recently bought it because it is clearly oversold. It still has a strong drug portfolio and several in the pipeline. It has nine drugs that are either in Phase 3 trials or under FDA review. If its HIV protocol takes off, it will be a winner.

Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB) - I do not own Biogen right now, but do see the $280-range as a good entry point if one wants to be part owner of a strong drug portfolio. With a focus on Alzheimer’s, it has three drugs in Phase 3. If it can execute in the Alzheimer’s realm, it will continue to grow earnings.

Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) - I worked at Kroger when I was in college. The great fear at that store was competing against Wal-Mart superstores. The company survived. Now it is facing Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) since its buyout of Whole Foods (NASDAQ: WFM) was announced in June. It looks like the subsequent downturn presented a buying opportunity for the growth and income investor. Revenues and dividends are up every year for the last ten years. I do not suggest more than a 5% allocation for this one. The profit margins in the grocery store sector are very thin. For the more risk-averse, try a dollar-cost-averaging strategy, and pay attention to quarterly announcements.

CBRE Group (NYSE: CBG) - This is a recent addition to my screen. It is a real estate management company, but it is not a REIT. It doesn’t even pay a dividend. This company sells and leases commercial properties throughout the world. Revenues and earnings have increased every year since 2008, so it recovered nicely from that market crash.

Regeneron (NASDAQ: REGN) - Regeneron and Sanofi (NYSE: SNY) are doing well in their trials for Dupixent for atopic dermatitis, a form of eczema. Fifteen million people have these symptoms and account for about 10-20% of referrals from dermatologists, so there is a market readily available for this treatment. I bought this company earlier this year at $384/share. There is still room for more appreciation with this one.

Conclusion

The key for this method of stock selection is to find companies with proven businesses and the ability to keep growing those businesses. Please leave the speculation to others. These investments are for your serious money. This is a process that works and should be part of your research too.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GILD, REGN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investments are subject to market risks including the potential loss of principal invested. These risks are yours and yours alone. Asset allocation does not assure or guarantee better performance and cannot eliminate the risk of investment losses. Diversification does not assure or guarantee better performance and cannot eliminate the risk of investment losses. Dollar‐cost averaging does not assure a profit and does not protect against loss in declining markets. Such a plan involves continuous investment in securities regardless of the fluctuation of price levels of such securities. An investor should consider his or her financial ability to continue his or her purchases through periods of low price levels.