Of Chipotle, Sino-Global, Valuation And Glengarry Glen Ross?

Discussion, critique and analysis of the potential impacts on equity, bond, commodity, capital and asset markets regarding the following:

Last Time Out

At the end of the day, think debt, leverage, high yield (HYG), mortgage, merger, corporate bond issuance (LQD) and buybacks. If one assumes those stocks are worth more than they were at end of 2011, bully for them and the greater fool they might sell them to. What if those valuation assumptions (modeled in VAR's - vector autoregression) decline? Like all the leading indicators above, things other than contraband could be going Southbound and fast.... Of Dollars, Bonds, Profit And Quantitative Tightening?

In the past we've Nattered about questionable and perceived valuations such as Amazon (AMZN), Tesla (TSLA) and UBER (unicorn). Seems those stock prices just keep getting squeezed up, much like salesmen in...



The Boiler Room?



(Image: Ruthless Reviews)



Apropos for tonight's theme of perceived value and boiler rooms, Glengarry Glen Ross stars Al Pacino, Jack Lemmon, Alec Baldwin, Alan Arkin, Ed Harris, Kevin Spacey and Jonathan Pryce. This 1992 American drama film was adapted by David Mamet from his classic 1984 Pulitzer Prize and Tony winning play of the same name, and directed by James Foley.

The film depicts two days in the lives of four real estate salesmen who are supplied with leads: the names and phone numbers of prospects; they use deceitful and dubious tactics to make sales. Many of the leads rationed out by the office manager lack either the money or the desire to actually invest in land.

When the office is given the news that latest sales contest has a new Cadillac as 1st Prize, a set of knives as 2nd and 3rd prize is, your fired, the atmosphere begins to heat up. This shabby real estate office, huddled under the L tracks, could be any white collar organization in which middle aged men find themselves faced with sudden and possibly permanent unemployment.

Tag lines - The hardest thing in life is sell; Stock Brokers steal money, but it's not your fault, it's theirs; A Story For Everyone Who Works For A Living; Lie. Cheat. Steal. All In A Day's Work.

And now, this was an eight minute cameo appearance which almost earned an Oscar, and one of the best soliloquies you will ever see.





(YouTube) Along the lines of perceived values and high pressure boiler rooms, perhaps...

Another Poster Child?

How does a glorified, overpriced, yuppi-ized burrito joint have a $11B market cap and it's stock visited to an all time high of $758 in Aug 2015?

In 2015, $4.5B in annual sales put Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) at #12 in the US. By comparison in 2015: #14 KFC $4.3B; #9 Pizza Hut $5.7B; and #5 Taco Bell $8.8B giving YUM $19B second only to Mickey D's (MCD) at $36B.

Those sales figures are domestic only, MCD serves approximately 68M customers daily in 120 countries across approximately 36,900 outlets. Mickey D's is the world's 2nd largest private employer (behind Walmart (WMT) with 1.9M employees), 1.5M of whom work for franchises.

Meanwhile, Yum Brands (YUM) has 43,617 restaurants (2,859 company owned and 40,758 franchises) around the world in over 135 countries and territories. In 2016, YUM spun off YUM China (YUMC) which is a $6.7B revenue monster unto itself.

With 2250 locations, mostly in the US, CMG sales are now under $4B per year), and the stock has been cut 54% to $345. Most of that decline on 2015 sanitary issues and a redux just last week. Since 2008, Chipotle have suffered nine distinct "outbreaks" or episodes of hepatitis, e-coli, salmonella, campylobacter, norovirus and numerous vermin sightings.

I've eaten at CMG and I'm not the only veteran of Americanized and authentic Mexican food, that think's their cuisine is nothing special. Calling CMG Mexican is as accurate as saying General Tso's Chicken is Chinese, or a Stromboli is Italian.

WTH are people thinking, smoking or are those burritos laced with MkUltra? Do I need some to magically see the "value"? Stacked up against MCD $154; YUMC $37 and YUM US $73; IMHO, CMG is not even worth the IPO price of $44, much less it's current $345. Moving West with book valuations and boiler rooms...

Oh do I have your attention now? Good. - Blake

Attention?

Below some info on Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd (SINO)....

I opened a position in SINO. No debt, 13 mil in cash, small float, low PE, growing earnings, 47% net margin, adding about 1.3 mil cash per quarter, unfairly grouped as a shipper when they are in fact a shipping logistics company. A 20 PE gives it a price of $6. - A new SINO Investor Why would you buy a 3$ stock without options and no div. payments? - Yodi

SINO info from Brad Pitt's Brother on StockTwits, really?

Current situation: Current PPS: $2.86

Market Cap: $28 million

Cash Equivalents: $13 million and growing

Last Qtr Rev: $2.75 million (with $1.3 million in profits!)

Profit Margin: 47% !

Long Term Debt: $0

Shares Outstanding: 10 million

Instituational Ownership: 61%

Total Float: 4 million

Those are not typos... Last qtr, SINO posted $2.75 million in revenue and $1.3 million of that was profit added to their cash pile. That's a 47% profit margin! So do this math... with a $28 million MC and $13 million cash, the "value" of this company is currently just $15 million... yet they're profiting $1.3 million per quarter?!?! Whaaat?!? MASSIVELY UNDERVALUED RIGHT NOW. - StockTwits @BradPittsBrother

More from those Stock Twits and I suggest you click on the date and read the rest of the comments in each string...

With that last stock twitter being "all in", this assures a happy ending for all? Or is this a group of "closers" that is ABC (Always, Be, Closing)?

Put that coffee down. Coffee is for closer's only. - Blake





(pinterest)

Interest?

With Trump's election, as hope springs eternal, the BDI (Baltic Dry Index) jumped along with the whole shipping industry. NOW, take a look at MAX rates and the BDI, note the ABC corrective off the Feb 2016 low, is it a dead cat bounce? Then look at the short interest build on SINO since May 16, with 20% of float short.

The company describes itself in press releases as....

“Sino-Global Shipping America is a non-asset based global shipping and freight logistic integrated solution provider. Sino-Global provides tailored solutions and value added services to its shipping and freight customers to drive effectiveness and control in related links throughout entire logistic chain.”

And then on its website...

We currently deliver the following services: shipping agency and ship management services, shipping and chartering services, and inland transportation management services.

And then what's new...

With the support of our largest shareholder and the company he controls, Tianjin Zhi Yuan Investment Group Co., Ltd. (the "Zhiyuan Investment Group"), we expanded our service platform during fiscal year 2014 to include shipping and chartering services and inland transportation management services. As a result of our restructuring and the addition of our two new service lines, fiscal year 2014 represented our first year of profitability since our initial public offering.

The largest shareholder has facilitated restructuring, expansion and the first year of profitability since the IPO? Sounds like a promising turnaround, and now a short history lesson from May 21, 2008...

“The initial public offering opened at $15 a share on Nasdaq, nearly double its IPO price of $7.75, [and] finished at $13.98…. The company sold [all] 1.3 million shares at its expected price.” - WSJ

Two day's later, SINO’s stock hit an intraday high of $27.49 and it was all down hill from there as by 2009, the soon to be penny stock hit $2.

You think this is abuse? - Blake

Decision?

In their reincarnation, SINO touts an internet based "Uber app" as their "platform", and have a majority of their contracts through COSCO (China Ocean Shipping Company). This shipping giant recently acquired Hanjin (BK) and Orient Overseas, rising to #3 globally, behind Moeller -Maersk and #1 MSC (Meditterean Shipping Co).

Small detail, without assets, SINO cannot be a shipping company. So what does SINO actually do (the business) and where is the value added? Having a lengthy background in transport (and boiler rooms), the terms, logistics, services, platforms... all fancy words for middle man or broker.

$SINO amazing that some on here are crying about people bringing attention to an unknown stock. #CantFixStupid — Jimmy Longdick (@Jimmy_Longdick) Jul. 19 at 02:29 AM

Take it from good ol' Jimmy, he is filling a need. Aside from scant SA articles and what seem to be pump and dump posts in various forums, and stock twits, coverage seems to be lacking. Wait a minute, those big analysts and media types seem to be distancing themselves or missing some easy money?? Isn't that what they are all about??

If you have specific information that makes you like them and it's a sensible bet, then why not? I don't know them but something is odd about their numbers and they are essentially a penny stock with all of their "news" coming off paid PR news wires (self-promoted, no analysts follow them). Stockopedia is usually good at digging up real numbers and they are not pretty, so be careful with them. - Philip Davis



As opposed to our stock twitter, who we trust as far as we can throw him, the ever astute Mr. Davis in whom we trust, caught a whiff of what SINO might be laying down. With no debt, liabilities and no assets, the financials appear tempting to the uninitiated. Making those financials a numbers game, in what could amount to a shell company or sales front on paper.



But wait, that's not all you get?

You got the picture, you laughing now?- Blake

Perhaps in two words, numbers game, a gamble or caveat emptor? Then again, things being what they are these "daze", with uber valuations far exceeding conventional value, what stock isn't? Excepting, with this business model these cats have no skin in the game, are very upfront about it and are making the books and numbers, look just right.

Who else is in on SINO? On 02/21/17 SINO filed an 8K allowing for 1.5M shares at $3.18 or $4.5M in common stock to be sold to three unnamed institutional investors. Three days later, a 13G was filed and 500K shares at $3.18 ($1.5M) or 5.1% of the outstanding 10M shares were swallowed up by CVI Investments.

Aside from those renowned dumpster divers; Capital Ventures International (CVI) is a Cayman based holding company and a private equity arm of Susquehanna International Group or (SIG), a big quant financial institution that specializes in institutional sales and market making; here is a list of other institutional investors. Being quants and momentum players, just because dumpster divers dive, doesn't mean their in for the long haul or that they always come up in the pink.



Principle or Subsidiary?

Lets look at the three large customers with whom SINO has signed agreements with in the last six months.

COSCO Qingdao is a part of COSCO International Freight Co., Ltd., a subsidiary that operates under China Ocean Shipping (Group) Company and China COSCO Holdings Company Limited and that specializes in international freight forwarding, shipping agency and full supply-chain services. - PR

COSCO Xinyang is a part of COSCO International Freight Co., Ltd., a subsidiary that operates under China Ocean Shipping (Group) Company and China COSCO Holdings Company Limited and that specializes in international freight forwarding, shipping agency and full supply-chain services. - PR

COSFRE Beijing, a subsidiary of China COSCO Holdings Company Limited, specializes in international freight forwarding, shipping agency and full supply-chain services. - PR

Pursuant to the Agreement with COSCO Xinyang, and similar to that of the Company's previously announced inland transportation agreements with COSCO, Sino-Global will receive a percentage of the total amount of each transportation fee in exchange for the arrangement of inland transportation services for COSCO Xinyang's container shipments into US ports.

All three are COSCO subsidiaries which perform the exact same services as SINO. So, those contracts are not direct through COSCO, but were obtained through a subsidiary, meaning in essence SINO is a second tier middle man, whose services would seem to be redundant.

I'd wish you good luck, but you wouldn't know what to do with it if you got it. - Blake

Action?

If SINO plays their hand right, and everything goes perfect with a dog pile of investors, those buying in at $3 could hit a double $6 or triple $9 by year end on speculative momentum, and in the future maybe more? We can only hope as much for our friend and other SINO investors. On the other hand....

If not or the wind blows the wrong way and just a little maybe, what might be a shell company or paper tiger, could collapse.

Historically we were in the business of solely providing shipping agency services...[the new services are] reducing our dependency on our shipping agency business.

Despite the above rhetoric, we see nothing changed in the business model or MO. As for "a platform" where shippers can connect with independent trucking organizations, that's what freight forwarding and logistics firms have been doing for decades. As for the "uber app and internet portal" already entrenched firms, are also leveraging those technologies.

There is nothing new or game changing here with little value added, SINO are dependent upon skimming off COSCO subsidiaries contracts, while playing 2nd tier middle man and paper shuffling. In the long run one can always steal your money and short the bid?

$SINO careful the two pumpers will pump it up then initiate a short stack— FerengiJoo (@FerengiJoo) Jul. 18 at 07:32 AM $SINO This is such a scam of a company . Literally commies stealing your money and shorting the bid — Anonymous (@JoeyBagADonuts) Sep. 25 at 01:38 PM

Haters or realists? In summation, one can envision a quick double or triple, then again, a reconstituted Chinese freight forwarding boiler room operation? Ala GlenGarry Glen Ross, I've seen that play and movie too. Winding down our journey of perceived value, book valuation and high pressure boiler rooms...



The Real Boiler Room?

Only one thing counts in this world: Get them to sign on the line which is dotted. - Blake

Stocks are getting talked up and pumped in every possible media outlet and at every street corner. So where is the real boiler room? At the MSM outlet? Where talking heads chatter up equities like giddy little cheerleaders? At the corporate head office?

Where a company, shell or otherwise, can write "cook books" or offer stock certificates to "huge futures" in gold mines whose assay can barely fill a small plate? Those books usually come in four different flavors depending on audience: owners and management, their wives, government and investor.

In conclusion, no dotted line necessary, today you just need to get Mr. P, to click it in there. Right Stewart?







"You know it's time to sell when shoeshine boys give you stock tips. This bull market is over." - Joe Kennedy, Winter 1928

Graph Courtesy of Doug Short and John Hussman.

Above a look at investor credit balances and the equity market. The bars (green when positive, red when negative) show the sum of: cash balances in investor cash accounts, plus cash balances in margin accounts, minus the margin debt of investors. To say they are "all in" like Jimmy, would be an understatement, as they’re leveraged to the gills.

At the end of the day, with the Amazons, Teslas, Chipotle's and Sino's, what advice can we give about perceived and so called book values? Common sense, like what Philip Davis said, and if one wants to gamble and can afford to take a potential loss, then fine. At least one is a big boy and knows what they are potentially getting into. Otherwise, in one word, run. And just maybe, Mr. Richard Roma knows a little of what it's all about? And Out.







Recently one of our favorites, Montana Skeptic commented on yours truly.

"I should mention that The Nattering Naybob is my favorite financial writer.... There is a much larger financial world beyond Tesla, and the TNN offers an exceptionally intriguing window into that world." - Montana Skeptic

I am truly honored and humbled by Montana's kindness and encouragement. His unshaken resolve to fly in the face of the perceived narrative, and to rise above the din of idiocy, to be the voice of sanity, reason and common sense, gives us all strength. I am very fortunate and consider it a privilege to be associated with such a forward thinking, intelligent and brave-hearted seeker of truth. Whenever you want to know the truth about TSLA, Montana Skeptic is the go to and as he aptly says...

Time is the only reliable solvent of idiocy.

Happy Trails?

Hope you folks enjoyed yourselves, catch you later on down the trail. Would like to thank you folks fer kindly droppin' in. You're all invited back again to this locality. To have a heapin' helpin' of Nattering hospitality. Naybob that is. Set a spell, take your shoes off. Y'all come back now, y'hear!

This is our 126th in a series of thematically related missives which will attempt to identify the macroeconomic forces with potential to adversely effect capital, commodity, equity, bond and asset markets.

I wish to dedicate this missive to one of my mentors, Salmo Trutta, who is a prolific commenter on SA. Without Salmo's tutelage, and insistence on not masticating and spoon-feeding the baby ducks, as in learning the hard way by doing the leg work and earning it, this missive would not have been possible. To you "Proximo"... "win the crowd and win your freedom" - Spaniard.

