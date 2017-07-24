Adaptive Regime-Based Portfolio Positions: July 2017

In earlier articles (see here, here and here), we explained how we constructed an adaptive regime-based approach to multi-asset class and equity sector investing that incorporates both macroeconomic and financial cycle risk. Given the decision by mainstream macroeconomists to ignore credit, money and the financial cycle (for more about this see here and here) it is not much of a surprise that they completely missed the oncoming crisis in 2008. While mainstream models have maintained a near-religious faith in market equilibrium (Efficient Markets, etc.) since 2000 investors have twice endured losses of 40% of their portfolios. Our motto is: "better not to lose in the first place."

We focus on investment research, are not an investment manager or an RIA, though we do manage our own money using these strategies, so track their “live” performance. Our multi-asset and equity sector rotation portfolios are designed to combine downside protection with upside participation, as we have explained in numerous articles. We know that many firms say they do this – what makes our framework different is that it systematically combines macroeconomic and financial cycle risk.

To learn more about the design of our framework, please see the articles cited above. So as not to prolong this article, we will present our current positions in both the multi-asset and equity sector rotation portfolios. Our framework incorporates more than a dozen data series in a proprietary statistical process that then distills this information into five regimes, or what we call Market States (see diagram below).

We run our process on a monthly basis. So where are the model portfolios currently positioned? Our framework has been in a Neutral Market State for more than one year. As the chart below describes, our portfolio recently has shifted away from a more aggressive tilt toward the more bearish Fade Risk Market State (see below).

In addition to defining the specific Market State, our investment framework also incorporates Regime Transition Probabilities (RTP) over the next three months (see table below). As the table below indicates, our positions became less aggressive in July than in June, given the shift toward the Fade Risk Market State. The probability that conditions will improve (see Summary table below) declined from 18% in June to 6% in July and prospects for deterioration increased from 12% to 25%. And the probability that we remain in a Neutral Market State over the next three months remained steady at 70%.

Implications for Multi-Asset Model Portfolio Positions: July 2017

So what does this mean for current positions in our Multi-Asset Portfolio? In July, our exposure to risky asset classes in our Multi-Asset Model Portfolio declined from 71% to 64% and our cash holdings increased by 7%. Despite this move, we retain sizable exposure to risky assets (64%) and are not (as yet, in any case) ducking for cover. We run our process at the end of each month and implement positions within the first few days of the following month. We implement this utilizing a simple rule that allocates to asset classes that have done well historically in the current weighted configuration of regimes (with some adjustments made for current versus historical valuations).

This approach offers some diversification, as opposed to investing based on only one regime (which currently accounts for 70% of the RTP over the next three months). In addition, we employ a tail-risk indicator to check on our positions and it currently indicates that market turbulence is minimal – so we do not expect any severe losses over the next 30 days. In fact, our biggest worry at the moment is the reversal of what we see as excessive market complacency, especially given that we are late-cycle, with rising interest rates, excessive private sector indebtedness, overvalued assets, etc.

Notation: USEQ = US Equities: EAFE = Europe, Australia and the Far East Equities: EME = Emerging Market Equities: REITS = Real Estate Investment Trusts, CMDTY = Goldman Sachs Commodity Index: GOLD = Gold: HY = High Yield Bonds: EMB = Emerging Market Bonds: UST = Short-Term U.S. Treasury Bonds TIPS = U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Bonds, Cash = 3-month T-Bills.

Implications for Equity Sector Rotation Portfolio Positions: July 2017

Our Equity Sector Rotation Model Portfolio invests in ten equity sectors. Importantly, the regime framework and the RTP are identical for both the Multi-Asset and Equity Sector Rotation Model Portfolios. The only difference is the statistical attributes for each asset class and equity sector.

The Equity Sector Rotation Model Portfolio allocation is provided directly below. We do not adjust for valuations in this portfolio, so it tends to invest in cash only to the extent that there is a probability that we are in the Seeking Safety Market State (currently a 2% probability). In terms of the current allocation, positions have changed little from June to July.

Conclusion

We began running our own money in the Multi-Asset Model Portfolio in January 2016 and in the Equity Sector Rotation Model Portfolio in May 2016, after conducting an extensive back test for both portfolios from 1990 to 2016. We are not an investment firm or an RIA. We prefer to focus on creating research around our Market State framework and model portfolios that we believe will be of interest to individual investors, RIAs and investment organizations.

