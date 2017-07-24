If I Had Followed My Advisor's Advice - Year 6

Let's look at how of them each performed during the period.

How many times have we all thought back and wondered what would have happened if we had just taken that different course? I had just that question in mind last year when I reconsidered the investment advice my wife and I received at the time of our retirement and wrote this article. It's now a year later, and time to ask the question again: Would I have done better if I had followed our advisor's advice?

I was a government employee for more than 20 years and a participant in our 401(k) program. I knew nothing about investing back then and simply decided to put 100% of my dollars in an S&P 500 Index Fund. It wasn't until 19 years later, when I was about a year away from retirement, that I started to really pay attention to my account. Prior to that time, the idea of bear markets seemed unimportant. A year away from retirement, things started to look quite a bit different.

We had planned a retirement at age 62 in August 2008. In the latter part of 2007, I had made the decision to move all of our funds from the S&P 500 Index to a cash fund paying what was then a solid 3.5%. Clearly, this proved to be a great decision later.

We retired on schedule. During early retirement, I worked regularly as a contract trainer. We made the decision at first to simply withdraw 3.5%, the amount paid at the time by the cash fund to supplement our income. By 2010, we saw a dramatic decrease in the rate being paid by that fund and realized we needed advice.

My advisor suggested a number of approaches: A move to an income fund designed for retirees, a more "aggressive option" and, finally, the option of an annuity.

My wife's advisor started with an interesting exercise where it was determined we could withdraw 4% a year from our account plus inflation with a 70% chance of not running out of money. This was based on a recommended mix of around 60% bonds and 40% stocks. When we showed concern about the numbers, he mentioned 50% bonds and 50% stocks would increase the odds and again spoke at great length about the option of an annuity.

Even though both advisors genuinely wanted to assist with our decision, none of the approaches presented struck a chord with either of us. With the assistance of our best friends, we ventured into the uncharted territory of self-directed investing.

My buddy was a believer in dividend investing, so we decided on that path starting in February 2011. I started like my friend with a focus on high yield and began to panic a bit as summer approached. I began to reduce the number of high yield stocks and purchased more familiar dividend growth names.

I decided to look for those dividend stocks yielding 3% or more that had done better than the market during the 2002 and 2008 bear markets. By the end of the year, I had discovered that most of the stocks I now held were dividend growth stocks.

I thought it would be interesting to take a look at what might have been and to see where we might be today if we had followed the advice that at the time "just didn't seem right." Each of the recommended approaches were directly driven by the traditional concept of capital gain and 4% annual withdraw plus 3% inflation.

Let's assume for a moment we started on January 1, 2011, with a portfolio of $250,000. We withdrew 4% each year, adjusted for inflation by 3% at the start of each year. In year one, we withdrew $10,000 at the start of the year. Then, we withdrew $10,300 in year two, $10,609 in year three, $10,927 in year four and, finally, $11,255 was withdrawn in year five.

In Scenario 1, we were presented with the most conservative of two target date funds - the first designed specifically for retirees. It is focused on capital preservation. It is currently invested: 74% Treasuries, 6% aggregate bond fund, 12% S&P 500 Index, 3% small-cap index and 5% internationals.

In Scenario 2, we were presented with the second fund - 2020 - targeted for those a few years away from retirement. It was recommended for those retirees willing to assume just a little more risk. It is current invested in 44% Treasuries, 5% aggregate bond funds, 27% S&P 500 Index, 8% small-cap index and 15% international. It was professionally managed based on the chief tenets of modern portfolio theory.

In Scenario 3, we used the model recommended by my wife's advisor a simple mix of 50% bonds - the aggregate bond fund; and 50% stocks - the S&P 500 Index.

Capital Preservation Fund

Let's start with Scenario 1, the most "conservative" of the options suggested. In year one, the fund delivered a gain of 2.23%, clearly under the 4% ($10,000) provided for income. So, at the start of 2012, we have $245,352 in capital. $10,300 is subtracted for income, leaving capital of $235,052. During 2012, the fund delivered a gain of 4.77%. We started 2013 with capital totaling $246,264. We subtract $10,600 for income, leaving a balance of $235,655. In 2013, the fund returned 6.97%; we end 2013 with a portfolio valued at $252,080. In 2014, the fund had a total return of 3.77%.

In 2015, the fund achieved a total return of 1.85%. In Scenario 1, we would have paid the bills and we would have ended up five years later with the portfolio roughly 3% lower than at the start.

Year Starting Balance Income Remaining Balance Total Return Ending Balance 2011 $250,000 $10,000 $240,000 2.23% $245,352 2012 $245,352 $10,300 $235,052 4.77% $246,264 2013 $246,264 $10,609 $235,655 6.97% $252,080 2014 $252,080 $10,927 $241,153 3.77% $250,244 2015 $250,244. $11,255 $238,989 1.85% $242,574 2016 $242,574 $11,705 $230,869 3.58% $239,134

Target Fund

Let's move next to Scenario 2 - the 2020 Target Fund. Again we start with $250,000, deducting $10,000 for income at the start of 2011, leaving $240,000. The fund returned .41%, for the year, leaving a slightly reduced portfolio with which to begin 2012. Again income is deducted, leaving $230,684. The fund grew by 10.42% for the year. This time, $10,300 is deducted for income to adjust for inflation. The portfolio ended the year at $254,721. We start 2013 by deducting $10,600 for income, leaving a balance of $244,121. 2013 saw the fund return 16.03%. We started 2014 with a portfolio valued at $282,253.

In 2015, the fund achieved a total return of 1.35%. The portfolio balance at the end of the year was $279,366.

Year Starting Balance Income Remaining Balance Total Return Ending Balance 2011 $250,000 $10,000 $240,000 .41% $240,984 2012 $240,984 $10,300 $230,684 10.42% $254,721 2013 $254,721 $10,609 $244,112 16.03% $282,253 2014 $282,253 $10,927 $271,326 5.74% $286,900 2015 $286,253 $11,255 $275,645 1.35% $279,366 2016 $279,366 $11,705 $267,661 7.07% $286,584

50% Stocks/50% Bonds

Scenario 3 - 50%/50% - stocks/aggregate bond fund. Again we start with $250,000, deducting $10,000 for income at the start of 2011. This again leaves $240,000. The 50/50 fund has a total return of 5%. We begin 2012 with a portfolio totaling $252,000. We deducted $10,300 for yearly income, leaving a balance of $241,700.

For 2012, 50/50 had a total return of 10.18%. We started 2013 with a portfolio valued at $266,305. We deducted $10,609 for income leaving $255,696. 2013 produced a negative return in the bond fund equal to (1.68%). Total return for 50/50 was 15.38%. We began 2014 with a portfolio valued at $295,022, 18% higher than when we started after withdraws for income.

In 2015, the fund achieved a total return of 0.86% for the year.

Year Starting Balance Income Remaining Balance Total Return Ending Balance 2011 $250,000 $10,000 $240,000 5.0% $252,000 2012 $252,000 $10,300 $241,700 10.18% $266,305 2013 $266,305 $10,609 $255,696 15.38% $295,022 2014 $295,022 $10,927 $284,095 10.255% $313,229 2015 $313,229 $11,255 $301,974 0.86% $304,556 2016 $304,556 $11,705 $292,851 7.46% $314,697

50% Stocks/50% Treasuries

Scenario 4 - 50%/50% Treasuries were added for consideration because it was used as the basis for early research on the 4% withdraw rule. Implied in the research was the notion that investors following this mix would likely not run out of money in a 30-year retirement.

Year Starting Balance Income Remaining Balance Total Return Ending Balance 2011 $250,000 $10,000 $240,000 2.28% $245,472 2012 $245,472 $10,300 $235,172 8.77% $255,797 2013 $255,797 $10,609 $245,187 17.17% $287,286 2014 $287,286 $10,927 $276,359 8.045% $298,592 2015 $298,592 $11,255 $287,337 1.75% $292,365 2016 $292,365 $11,705 $280,660 6.92% $300,081

It would appear that of the four approaches recommended by our advisors, the mix of 50% stocks and 50% bonds invested in the aggregate bond fund would have proven the better choice for the five-year period in question.

Dividend Growth Portfolio

In our final scenario, we look at an account that started one month later than our first four examples. This account began in February 2011 with $249,000. It is a diversified dividend growth portfolio with an overall beta around .70 made up almost exclusively of Dividend Champions, Contenders and Challengers.

Year Starting Balance Income Remaining Balance Total Return Ending Balance 2011 $249,000 $10,000 $239,000 6.25% $253,937 2012 $253,937 $10,300 $243,637 16.52% $284,007 2013 $284,007 $10,609 $273,398 18.49% $338,474 2014 $338,474 $10,927 $327,547 14.35% $378,098 2015 $378,098 $11,255 $366,843 (2.73%) $356,829 2016 $356,829 $11,705 $345,124 15.21% $397,617

As you may have guessed by now, the dividend growth portfolio just described is mine. Here's a link to my complete portfolio at the end of the last quarter.

In the above chart, I set out to do a true "apples to apples" comparison between my portfolio and the above options suggested by my advisors.

The chart below represents my actual account of the period, including monies added and withdrawn in 2012 and 2013. More than anything, I believe my account shows the power of compounding for a six-year period even when a net of less than $10K was added to the account.

Even more revealing has been the steady growth in dividend income during the period. Those who follow me know that this growth in dividend income has occurred even in those years where I encountered one or more dividend cuts.

Year Starting Balance Contributions/Withdraws Dividend Income Total Return Ending Balance 2011 $249,000 $0 $12,625 6.25% $264,523 2012 $264,523 $12,595 $13,417 16.52% $308,777 2013 $308,777 $-3,300 $16,060 18.49% $365,525 2014 $365,525 $0 $17,669 14.35% $417,996 2015 $417,996 $0 $17,746 (2.73%) $406,298 2016 $406,298 $0 $19,282 15.21% $468,105

At the time of retirement, we had any number of choices. For the past six years, I have tracked what would have happened with the choices we were presented. We chose instead to become Dividend Growth investors. I believe we may the right choice for us. I'm confident moving forward with our dividend growth portfolio that we can meet our income objectives no matter the storms ahead.

Now it's your turn. I have two questions for each of you this time around in an effort to start what I trust will prove a meaningful discussion:

What did your advisor recommend for your distribution-stage portfolio?

How do you expect to handle withdrawals from principal required when required minimum distributions begin?

