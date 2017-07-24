Is The Decline Of Industrial America Accelerating Under Trump?

This week marked a rare, if not unprecedented, event in American business history. General Electric (GE), International Business Machines (IBM) and American Telephone & Telegraph - AT&T (T) all traded at new 52-week low stock prices at the same time as record high readings in the market averages were achieved. Over my 30+ years of trading, this simultaneous divergence in reality has never happened. Certainly, it is not good news for the U.S. market or the economy’s future. It is a loud harbinger of problems dead ahead, in my opinion.

One can argue GE, IBM and AT&T are the old guard, not important to America’s advancement. However, if we continue to exchange well paying industrial jobs for Amazon (AMZN) fulfillment positions earning slightly above minimum wage, sooner or later the debt house of cards built over generations will implode. America can no longer count on government fiscal support of the economy to keep the debt machine rolling, as Uncle Sam is already in hock for better than a 100% debt to GDP ratio, nosebleed heights no matter how you slice it. At this late stage of government intervention in the economy, the risks of a debt implosion and/or out-of-control money printing inflation are incredibly high. The sovereign U.S. debt level to economic output has risen from around 60% in 2007 to 105% today, the greatest number outside of the end of the free world spending of the 1940s. If we get another severe recession, U.S. debt will head to banana republic ranges, where depression and hyperinflation take over. Will we have any other option?

A few of us argued in 2009 that Quantitative Easing [QE] supports of the bond market and nearly $2 trillion annual fiscal deficits would just dig America deeper into a debt hole, raise wealth inequality in society, and lead to a moral hazard backdrop that could threaten democracy itself. President Trump may just be the opening phase of moral hazard starting to fester from the Federal Reserve and Washington reflation program of transferring mountains of wealth from savers to borrowers, from the working class to the rich, from future generations to fight the present economic condition. As we speak, even fewer economists and analysts are prepared for the full-frontal effect of a new recession on consumer spending and confidence, where we don’t honestly have either a parachute to slow an economic descent or something below to cushion our fall.

I explained to people in 2009 we would survive the Great Recession just fine; it was the next one to be concerned about. If President Bush proved quite inept at handling the Great Recession, how do you realistically expect President Trump to deal with the next one, possibly of far greater importance to the U.S. experiment in democracy and capitalism surviving for the next generation?

So here we stand in July 2017. The stock market has claimed new all-time highs. Nothing particularly worrisome points to imminent recession, outside of punk retail sales and rising short-term interest rates. Yet America’s industrial bellwethers continue to decay, accounting for millions of good paying jobs both directly and indirectly. Income related to these employees, in turn, has a major impact on U.S. consumer spending and confidence in the economy. The monster supply chains of these corporate behemoths propel the health of business America. The three stocks in this article have a combined liability total of $740 billion, assuming AT&T and Time Warner (TWX) complete their announced merger, and almost $1 trillion in accounting assets. Together they have roughly $400 billion in global sales annually. I have written several pieces this year on Seeking Alpha regarding the importance of rotten bellwether returns. In April, I explained weak bellwether performance may be signaling a recession is near.

Below are chart comparisons of all three mega blue-chip leaders that are fading fast in 2017. I am drawing different time periods from 1 to 12 months, and measuring them against the S&P 500 index. Coincidentally or not, all three began large sell-offs within weeks of President Trump’s inauguration.

General Electric

I mentioned GE’s large debt position and low growth prospects being a concern in February. Trump’s push to punish overseas trading partners could really blow-up General Electric’s export/import business model, both in terms of sales and manufacturing costs. Interest expense on hundreds of billions in debt and liabilities are rising under Trump. GE is also counting on lower taxes, better economic growth in the U.S., and stronger industrial sales to foreign customers. It looks like GE’s business growth hopes, pegged on the Trump administration early in the year, have yet to materialize in July. The stock price remains under pressure, as punk company guidance for the rest of 2017 sent the stock reeling to a new 52-week low Friday.

Pictured below is the truly horrific trading action in General Electric since Trump’s inauguration six months ago.

International Business Machines

I have written about IBM’s waning stock momentum since the spring. My last effort in early July talked about likely downside in the equity price under $100 a share given the appearance of recession. Warren Buffett has been selling shares. He is worried basic competitive forces and an overleveraged balance sheet could translate into subpar gains from IBM, before we even get a recession. Shareholders have been praying for more technology export business and lower corporate tax rates from Trump and the Republicans. So far they have been resoundingly disappointed. This week’s stagnate guidance for the second half and remaining downward trajectory in total revenues has spooked investors again. IBM is trading down almost 20% from its $182 high point in the spring, to new 52-week lows on Wednesday and again on Friday.

AT&T

The largest telecommunication company in the U.S. tanked to a new 52-week low price on Wednesday. The combined AT&T and Time Warner enterprise will hold a new corporate record, outside the banking/finance sector, of $350 billion in debt, liabilities and IOUs. Many investors argue having an enormous leverage position is no big deal as long as cash flows are high. The problem is lower cash flows may be coming soon to AT&T as price competition is red hot in the wireless phone, internet access, and telecommunication areas of the economy. Not enough analysts are modeling a recession drop in demand, or higher interest expense on the massive debt load if bond market rates rise in the next 12-24 months. Somebody else is doing the math, however, and the stock quote is suffering handily in mid-2017 from anxious sellers and a lack of buying interest.

In addition, Wall Street fear exists that Trump personally will axe the Time Warner deal altogether if the company does not muzzle CNN’s criticism of the President. If the merger falls through for whatever reason, AT&T’s core business is not expanding. The company’s future is hazy at best, in my opinion, with or without Time Warner. [I do give a strongly positive review of their internet fiber service to my home.] Purchasing Time Warner is a symptom of weak growth expectations. Its excessive capital expenditure, falling return business model is more akin to a low-margin commodity enterprise, not a robust growth, high profit margin company.

I wrote about the $38 stock price area being critical to hold in June, if investors were bullish on AT&T. $38 did not hold, and selling seems to be intensifying into the next earnings release slated for July 25th. Bullish investors question how much lower the price can go, with a super-high dividend yield of 5.4%. Something of a value trap, my answer is AT&T can trade dramatically lower given a recession-induced dividend payout slash. Basically, assuming cash flows and dividends can only rise from here is a risky proposition after eight years of macroeconomic advance.

Final Thoughts

Weak bellwether action was a theme and cause of concern in my June article forecasting a 10% stock market correction over the coming months. GE, IBM and AT&T were all listed as problem children, and 2017 weakness/selling has mounted in the weeks that have passed.

Complete dysfunction in Washington and uncertainty about basic economic policy, trade restrictions, tax changes, overall goals for the business community, future regulations, government mandated health care and more, appear to be taking a toll on America’s largest industrial conglomerates.

Unworkable Washington policy arguments, divisive party positioning, and a vacuum of real leadership are a direct outcrop of Federal Reserve QE programs that have artificially kept the financial markets buoyant, while not helping the root causes of our economic malaise. A fast approaching deadline in 10 weeks to raise the debt ceiling is about to be the front and center economic news, after the Obamacare fight ends in disgrace and confusion, no matter what is decided in the end. The Republicans are in a no win governing situation, if you think through the options. The Republican party cannot decide if it wants to balance the budget, as it has promised voters for decades, or kneel in failure and ridicule by raising the debt ceiling before early October to prevent a U.S. default on payments.

The average American does not understand the handcuffed government choices forward to generate prosperity, after accumulating decades of debt. Do we want the type of limited government that made America great for 200+ years, including big cutbacks in entitlements and social program wealth transfers? Or do we want to give up on free market capitalism and go headlong into the guaranteed failure of government social planning? Public polls today favor the latter, sadly. There are no more easy choices. Trump is finding this fact out for himself.

