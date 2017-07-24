I Am Keeping The Faith In This Company

Therefore, I see no danger to its dividend as others have speculated.

In spite of a low oil price environment in the 1990s, the company succeeded in implementing cost efficiency measures to increase investment and ultimately growth.

In my last article on Chevron (NYSE:CVX) on June 5, I explained that I remained confident in the long-term future of this company and would be putting my money where my mouth is by initiating a position. And indeed, I did.

(Source: Pixabay)

Let's Look To The Past

Chevron, along with other oil majors, has seen a slump in revenues due to the decline in oil prices. The logic follows that for as long as oil prices fail to recover, Chevron and oil stocks in general are to be avoided. However, it makes sense to put such an assumption into context.

Let us look at fluctuations in oil prices since 1990. While oil prices dropped sharply during the 2009 global financial crisis, the situation was quite different from this time in that the drop was significantly more market-related (rather than due to supply issues inherent to the oil industry itself), and price rebounded strongly.

However, when we take a look at the drop in oil prices just after 1990, we see that the price did not really recover until 12 years later, when it started accelerating upwards in 2002.

(Source: Investing.com)

Moreover, what is even more interesting is that the stock's return has technically not tracked the oil price in return terms.

For instance, we see that while oil price in percentage terms declined since the early 1980s right up to 2000, Chevron returned over 420 percent in that time.

(Source: Investing.com)

Moreover, while the price of oil has appreciated by nearly 130 percent since 1990, Chevron's returns are over 500 percent (and that's without taking dividends into account).

(Source: Investing.com)

This is quite a telling point as to how we might expect Chevron to perform this time around. For instance, when looking back at the company's 1996 Annual Report (at a time when it was showing high returns in spite of low oil prices), it is notable that a major contributor to Chevron's success was its cost-cutting efforts, having reduced its operating expenses by $1.4 billion in the space of five years. This allowed the company to continue investing for growth, including a $5.9 billion spending program, or which 60 percent went towards worldwide exploration and production initiatives. Chevron's return on capital employed at the time was 12.8 percent, which marked the highest rate in 15 years.

Looking Forward

Now, things are obviously different in 2017. A further anticipated increase in supply in oil is placing downward pressure on price, and markets in general are somewhat jittery about the future of oil as an energy source.

However, Chevron's methodology of cost-cutting while continuing to invest in important projects is not anything new. The company has faced situations like this before and has come through them.

As I mentioned previously, Chevron has been making a clever strategic move in divesting of lower-margin barrels in order to eliminate cost inefficiencies, and the company currently ranks no. 1 in terms of its upstream cash margin per barrel performance based on a $ per BOE measure.

Assuming oil prices of $50, it is expected that free cash flow would continue to increase through to 2020. Therefore, even if we assume oil prices remain range-bound at the $50 level, I foresee (if past is prologue) that the company's dividend will continue to increase and that it is not in danger as some others have speculated.

(Source: June 2017 Investor Presentation)

In addition, while several analysts have been more negative on Chevron's free cash flow prospects (with some speculating that cash flow from the Permian Basin project will not come on-line until after 2020), production from this project has continued to grow - from 174 kboed in 2016 to 243 kboed this year - eventually anticipated to rise to 358 kboed in 2020. In this regard, I anticipate that the market is being overly pessimistic on its cash flow prospects. The company is gearing itself to ramp up production, while at the same time enacting important cost efficiency measures.

Conclusion

All in all, Chevron is a strong company in spite of the volatility in the oil industry. This is not the first time the company has faced a low oil price environment, and in spite of the negative bias against the industry at this time, I continue to believe Chevron will come out on top.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CVX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.