Hershey: Overpriced And Overleveraged

P/E, P/B, and P/CF are far too high relative to the company's projected growth rates, especially given the unpredictable nature of cocoa, sugar, and milk.

The Hershey Company (HSY) has a long and proud history as a chocolate producer, today enjoying nearly 50% market share in the United States with strong profitability and competitive advantages.

Source

This high profitability comes from its competitive advantages: its strong brand power and economies of scale from years of growth and forging business relationships with retailers in the United States give it considerable leverage in negotiating prime placement of its products in stores and also allow it to sell products at a high margin. The company is attempting to fortify its profitability moat through its recent decision to reduce investments overseas and other cost cuts in order to save $150 million-175 million annually and redouble efforts on its highly successful U.S. business, where its lengthy history and famous brands maintain its wide popularity as the chocolate-of-choice for consumers.

Despite its history and current strengths, its earnings per share growth rates and operating margin have stumbled and its debt burden has spiked in recent years after enduring costly challenges while trying to grow its global business, particularly in China.

HSY data by YCharts HSY Operating Margin (TTM) data by YCharts

Meanwhile, shares have remained priced at a premium with P/E, P/B, P/S, and P/CF well above market and historical averages:

HSY S&P 500 HSY 5Y Avg* Price/Earnings 38.1 21.4 29.1 Price/Book 27.3 3.0 18.0 Price/Sales 3.0 2.1 2.9 Price/Cash Flow 24.1 13.1 20.6

Additionally, its payout ratio of 82% indicates that its current dividend yield of ~2.3% doesn't have much room to grow at current valuations:

Unless the company vastly outperforms analyst projects that the company will achieve ~8.5% annual EPS growth over the next 5 years, the company is indeed seriously overvalued:

Source

At current share prices, the company is projected to only return 5.8% annually:

Another factor necessary to consider for Hershey is its dependence on the price of production materials (especially cocoa, sugar, and milk):

Source

As the charts above indicate, the potential for wide fluctuations in price across all three commodities could also lead to widely ranging costs for HSY, thereby significantly swinging its profitability. Even though prices have plunged this year, in the long term, global economic and population growth leading to increased resource demand will combine with inflationary trends from loose government fiscal and monetary policies to increase prices, potentially squeezing Hershey's profit margins in slower-growing, developed markets like the United States.

Investor Takeaway:

With the debt to equity gap widening and stalling growth in profits, dividend growth will likely be slowed if not stopped, making HSY's current yield look less than appetizing for DGI investors. For value investors, the company will have to drastically outperform analyst projections and historical averages if it is to provide satisfactory market-beating returns, which appears unlikely given the company's struggles to succeed outside of the U.S. and the potential for long-term input cost increases. Though HSY remains a great business at its core, a serious correction is needed in the share price and/or the company needs to find ways to boost growth significantly before it should be considered a good addition to a DGI, Value, or GARP portfolio.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.