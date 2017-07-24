Harley-Davidson: Riding Off Into The Sunset

Despite slashing its full year guidance, at the current price the stock still trades at the same PE multiple it did prior to the new guidance.

The stock briefly touched 52 week lows at $46/share before rallying to be once again over $48/share by the end of the week.

Harley-Davidson reported second quarter results last week which were, yet again, underwhelming at best and disappointed on almost every front.

Introduction

I have written about Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) a couple of times now over the past year. You can read them here and here. Each time I'm surprised at how resilient the stock is in the face of the numerous challenges it faces - both of its own making and as a result of what is a secular decline in the popularity of its product - especially in its largest market, the US.

I won't spend much time on introducing the company here; having done so in my previous articles. My intention with this article is simply to reassess how things at the company have progressed since the very upbeat, very bullish outlook presented by management and the CEO especially during the third quarter 2016 earnings release. Back then, investors may recall the release of a new engine by the company and the predicted continuation of market share gains were supposed to mark a turnaround in the fortunes of the company.

A quick primer on HOG

HOG is a US-based motorcycle manufacturer with a solid, iconic brand dating back to 1903. With a market capitalisation of circa $8.36bn, the company is the leading producer in the US market (around 50% market share) and a significant player in the slightly larger European market (9% market share).

The company consists of two main segments - Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products side of the business is the bigger of the two, with annual revenue last year of circa US$5.3bn. This figure breaks down into motorcycle sales ($4,122m), parts and accessories ($843m) and general merchandise ($285m). Last year, operating margins for this segment were 14.7% with the company shipping 262,221 vehicles and its independent dealers selling 260,289 vehicles. The company's tendency to produce and ship more vehicles than the dealerships can sell is a trend that has continued for over three years now and has led to a bloated inventory that continues to be an albatross around the neck of the company, but more on this later.

Source : Author, SEC filings.

Like many auto makers, HOG also provides financing to its independent dealerships and to its customers looking to finance a bike. It does this through its Financial Services segment. Often this side of the business can be very lucrative, however, in a period of economic uncertainty, it can quickly become loss-making as bad loans weigh on group profitability. Like many auto makers, HOG has seen a steady rise in loan delinquencies in recent years, which continues to be another worrying trend.

Yet another disappointing quarter

Before we get into that, lets take a quick look at how things went over the most recent quarter just gone - Q217.

HOG released its 2Q17 results last week and they did not make happy reading for anyone long the stock. You can view the results presentation for yourself here. EPS fell 4.5% on Q216 with global revenue down 5.2% to $1.77bn and vehicle sales down some 6.7% for the quarter and down 5.7% year to date.

If there was a bright spot, it was that the company managed to hold margins broadly flat owing to expense control and the benefit of improved product mix. HOG managed to sell more of its higher margin cruiser models than Q216 - probably a result of the new model launch. Gross margins were up 10 bps to 36.5% on this mix effect with operating margins up 100 bps to 20.3% on lower year on year SG&A costs - so credit here where credit is due.

Source : HOG

Source: Author, SEC filings.

Total vehicles shipped fell by 6.3k to 81.8k - just scraping inside guidance - but the alarming thing for me was that, once again, this represented more vehicles being shipped than were sold; an excess of some 419 vehicles. This might not sound like much (although, do keep in mind that in Q117, global inventories increased by over 15,700 vehicles!), but it continues to be an issue in my mind and represents a 'ticking time bomb' given the company refuses to entertain discounting to clear the dealership inventory once and for all. I'll talk more on this later.

Another perhaps silver lining here was quarterly free cash flow. Anyone who reads my articles knows how much a I rate free cash flow and in HOG's defence, it does generate loads of the stuff. During the first half of this year, HOG generated $441m in free cash flow vs $687m over the first half of last year. A noticeable decline but still comfortably cash generative with a grossed up annualised free cash flow yield of 10.6% based on today's price. Ordinarily, that would get me excited but it's the lack of any clear signs of a turnaround in this business's fortunes that make me a seller.

Source : Author, SEC filings

So how did those 4Q16 retail sales turn out?

I last wrote about Harley-Davidson back in late October following the release of its third quarter 2016 results. Back then, although disappointing with a 7% earnings decline on its 3Q15 numbers as well as a fall in sales of over 3.5%, the stock pushed ahead off the back of a very bullish outlook from management for sales of its newly released engine - the Milwaukee 8. Management said back then that although US sales were in fact down some 7% that quarter, sales during September were UP by 5%. If true, this supposedly heralded a long awaited turn around in the fortunes for HOG in the US. Further, management plugged the new engine repeatedly during the earnings call, saying more than once that it felt the new engine would drive its US sales significantly.

So beguiled were investors back then, that they sent the stock up 13% during the week following those results and nudged the PE ratio above 15.5x on a trailing 12 months basis.

Source : Googlefinance

Fast forward 3 months to January this year and HOG's 4Q16 results didn't quite live up to the hype. What was supposed to be a stand out quarter in terms of sales (given management's hype about the September US sales being up 5%) turned out to be quite lacklustre - with US sales barely increasing for the quarter at all. This would suggest that far from being the turn around month, September 2016 simply proved an outlier, with sales resuming their predictable, steady decline thereafter.

Source : Author, SEC filings

Whilst many might feel this is irrelevant now, given its 6 months in the past, I think its worrying in that it suggests to me that management is losing its grip on the direction this company is heading in. The Milwaukee 8 was supposed to turn this company around but so far it really hasn't moved the needle much.

The Milwaukee 8 : Failing to drive sales ...

As I mentioned, last October, management made much of the release of HOG's first new engine for many years. Yet, 9 months following the launch, it's fair to say sales haven't really done much. Last quarter, US sales fell over 9% compared with Q216, with US sales down almost 8% for the half. In fact, over the first half of this year, HOG market share in the US actually fell 40bps to 49.6% and fell 90bps in Europe to 9.4%. So much for the fanfare around the Milwaukee 8.

Source : HOG

... which is pushing dealer inventories significantly higher ...

Perhaps one of the biggest potential sources of confusion in evaluating HOG is the relationship between revenue, retail sales and shipments. Because its dealer network is independent, HOG books revenue when it ships its bikes. This is often times very different to when the dealer actually sells them. As a result, there is a disconnect between HOG's retail sales and its shipments.

Since 2014, HOG has continued to ship more bikes globally than its dealers can sell, which can be seen from the chart of sales and shipments below. Note this chart only includes the first six months of the present year - hence the sharp drop off in sales and shipments.



Source : Author, SEC filings.

On this point, I would draw readers' attention back to the 3Q16 results, when management made a big point of flagging burgeoning dealer inventories as a something that they were targeting. Back then, they said the US dealer inventory as at 30 September 2016 was about 9,700 vehicles and there was a target to eliminate this by year end. Whilst they slashed this during the third quarter, US dealer inventories have once again started to creep up. According to management, as at 30 June 2017 US dealer inventories were 7,200 vehicles lower than they were at 30 June 2016. However, over the first half of 2017, they have grown by some 15,800 vehicles in the US - largely undoing all the progress made in H216 in removing them. On a worldwide basis, inventories have grown 16,200 over 1H17 - as shown above.

Why is this a problem? Because the HOG dealers are independent and so will be much more sensitive to a large, growing stockpile of unsold bikes. And with HOG so far refusing to discount, this limits the options available to simply cutting back dealer shipments, which of course directly hits HOG's sales (remember, HOG books motorcycle sales when it SHIPS vehicles to dealers, NOT when the dealer actually sells them.

... and has lead to (yet another) significant cut to guidance. With potentially another one to come later this year

The current global dealer inventory conundrum was likely responsible for HOG's decision to slash its 2017 sales guidance last week - from "flat to modestly down on 2016 levels" to now 241,000 - 246,000. This represents a cut of about 6% - 8%.

Source : HOG

More alarming though is the guidance for 3Q17, which management is now guiding towards 39,000 - 44,000 vehicles shipped or 10% - 20% below 2016 levels. I say this is more alarming because at the midpoint, this would represent 41,500 which, combined with the first half shipments (152,638) would give expected shipments for 9 months to 30 September 2017 of 194,138. Subtracting from the midpoint of management's 2017 guidance above (of 243,500) gives implied 4Q17 shipments of 49,362. If HOG hit this it would mean shipments of 16.4% above 4Q16 shipments (42,414) or 2.5% above 4Q16 shipments (48,149).

In fact, you would need to go all the way back to 4Q 2011 before you found a quarter in which HOG shipped more vehicles than it now expects to ship this coming fourth quarter. All this against a backdrop of 1) escalating dealership inventories and 2) falling worldwide demand for motorcycles. My take on this? HOG management is setting itself up to miss its latest full year shipment guidance. Again. To my mind, there is simply no way the independent dealerships will agree to take on such high shipments over the next 6 months - not when inventories are already at high levels and not when industry sales continue to fall.

Source : Author, SEC filings.

Vehicle registrations continue to decline, especially in the crucial US market

The fact that the motorcycle industry is faxing secular decline is nothing new. This is a problem that the industry has known about for some time and is akin to a low moving train wreck. The thing is though, HOG management seem to be like a deer in the headlights of this problem. At a time when they should be emphasising products that appeal to a whole segment of the market that their current products a failing to connect with (millennials and women), they are pushing new versions of their existing products (large, heavyweight touring bikes). True, these larger touring bikes probably generate higher margins but the market for them continues to shrink - especially in the key US market where HOG still derives 2/3 of its sales.

Source : Author, SEC filings

HDFS : The wound that keeps festering...

With all the focus on HOG's shipments and sales, there's also the problem slowing creeping up in the background lurking with HDFS. HOG's finance receivables climbed in Q217 to $7.53bn - an increase of 1.1% over Q216. This in itself isn't really an issue if the credit profile is managed.

Many industry commentators have been weighing in over the last several months on the looming problem of sub prime auto loans. Indeed, names like Ford, GM are usually the ones associated with this problem but it's likely also something that will affect HOG should auto loan defaults start to escalate.

Auto loans are often cited as one of the most at risk forms of financing and most prone to credit issues. Going into an environment of tightening interest rates (albeit slowly) this represents an increasing risk for HOG. In fact, over the past 2+ years, loan delinquencies have been accelerating at HOG as a percentage of its total loan book, with losses on the loan book per year now almost three times higher than they were in 2012.

Source : HOG

HOG: Still overvalued despite the gap down last week

Following the revised guidance, analysts were quick to cut their forecasts; leading to a 7.5% fall in analyst consensus EPS estimates for 2017 - falling from $3.74/share before the Q2 release to $3.46/share now. In that time, the share price has fallen from $52.09 on the closing before the Q2 results were released to $48.26 currently. If you do the math on that you'll see that HOG is trading on exactly the same PE multiple now that it was pre release - 13.95x

Given the size of the guidance cut and the likelihood I think that HOG will miss even the new guidance for shipments this year, I'm astonished that the company trades on the same PE. Investors it seems are not yet ready to throw in the towel on this one. My sense is that, at this point, HOG really is just an income stock, with a yield of 3% which, to me, suggests PE in the oder of 12x would be more appropriate.

Any future substantial earnings growth from here is very difficult to see. The only thing really pushing earnings along is the buyback and even that appears to be losing its impact.

Conclusion / Key takeaway

HOG's second quarter results were disappointing on almost all fronts. Sales, revenue and earnings all fell and, to top it off, shipment guidance was slashed. The stock suffered a 6.5% fall for the week; recovering after initially falling 12% to a 52 week low. The recovery in the stock price now leaves HOG trading on almost exactly the same forward 2017 PE that it did before the results release (and guidance cut).

I, for one, highly doubt management will hit its new, lower shipment guidance which I think will mean that earnings this year (again) fails to meet current expectations. For this reason, I think the stock is still substantially overvalued to the tune of 15%, that being the delta between its current 2017 consensus PE of circa 14x and where I think it should trade, around 12x.

HOG remains a clear sell at its current stock price.

Disclosure: I am/we are short HOG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.