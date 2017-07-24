Veeva Systems: Beware The Precipice

The shares of Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) are up about 70% over the past twelve months, and in my opinion, they are poised to take an inevitable breather. In my view, current investors would be wise to take profits, in the short term at least, and prospective investors should wait for the pullback. I see the valuation as the biggest problem here. Although the valuation has been rich for some time, the risk of a drawdown grows daily. Sooner or later, the interaction between inevitably slowing growth and rich valuation will harm investors. In my view, it would be best to avoid this company until the entry price comes down.

Financial Snapshot

There's much to like about Veeva's financial performance. Both revenue and net income have grown enormously since 2010. Specifically, revenue has grown at a whopping CAGR of 52% since 2010, and net income is up at an annualized basis of about 50%. Admittedly, these are from a small base, but there's no denying that this is a company that has grown massively over the past seven years. In addition, the company has no debt to speak of, which reduces the risk to the enterprise massively. There's no risk of a credit squeeze of any kind here.

The one significant problem here relates to the ongoing dilution. Although the cash hoard has grown at a CAGR of about 37% over the past three years, management has seen fit to continue to continue to dilute the shareholder base, as evidenced by the fact that shares outstanding are up just under 5% in three years. Given that the firm can meet its investment and operating needs from organic cash flow, one is left to wonder just why the dilution is happening.

There's also the prospect of lower growth in future. The agreement with Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) limits Veeva's growth opportunities outside of the health sciences space. While it's true that they have grown beyond biopharma, eventually Veeva will go head to head against Salesforce.com, which will put pressure on margins, obviously. It's a truism of capitalism that outsized profits attract competition, which sooner or later harms profitability. We shouldn't be surprised when this happens.

Modelling The Future

Veeva's financial history is interesting to me, but investors buy a future and not a past, so it behoves me to try to predict based on what I can know. Whenever I predict, I perform a ceteris paribus assumption, meaning that I hold all variables but one constant. This makes the exercise easier for me and makes predictions far less muddled. In the case of Veeva Systems, I'll hold all constant except the retained earnings per share figure. I consider this to be a reasonable long-term proxy for shareholder value growth.

Since 2015, retained earnings per share have grown at a CAGR of about 18.5%. The reason this growth rate is lower than the growth rate in retained earnings itself obviously relates to the dilution that's gone on throughout the history of this company. I see no reason to conclude that this dilution will abate anytime soon. In order to account for future competition, or the inevitable slowdown in the business, I am going to model a growth rate in retained earnings per share of about 13% for the next three years.

When I perform this exercise on Veeva Systems, I infer a CAGR return of just over 12.5%, which is inadequate compensation for the risks being borne here, in my view. Investing is at heart a relativistic process, and there are dividend-paying companies that offer much higher implied returns at much less risk.

Veeva Stock: A Wonderful Business Can Be a Terrible Investment

For better or worse, investors typically access the future cash flows of a given business by buying shares in the public markets. This can be a blessing or it can be a curse. When the share price is low relative to the long-term cash flow-generating capacity of the business, it may be the case that there's value there. If, on the other hand, shares are priced above the long-term growth prospects of a given business, it's almost always the case that this wonderful business will be a terrible investment. The reason for this is straightforward enough and relates to the skewed risk-reward relationship in such businesses. When the shares are priced for perfection, the market will demand perfection from the business. If results continue to simply meet expectations, they may not rise much. If, as is much more likely, the market is inevitably disappointed by something, the shares will drop precipitously. Thus, for expensively priced stocks, there's a terrible risk-reward profile involving limited upside and a great deal of downside.

Technical Snapshot

As per our ChartMasterPro Daily Trade Model, the trend for VEEV would turn bearish with a daily close below $62.00. This would signal a bearish breakdown from an Ascending Triangle Pattern, which we view as a bearish continuation pattern. From here we see the shares falling to the $56.00 level over the next three months.

On Monday, we may buy VEEV put options, which will provide us with approximately 10x leverage on our short trade (for details on the option, please visit our website). Our initial stop-loss exit signal will be a daily close above $65.00.

For investors in the shares, we recommend that you sell to avoid any further drop in the share value.

Conclusion

In my view, the growth rate here has been impressive, but that growth rate will inevitably slow because growth rates always slow. The intersection of slowing growth and rich valuations presents a terrible time for investors, and for that reason, I must advocate caution when it comes to shares of Veeva Systems. Investors would be better served in an investment that presents higher prospective returns at much more reasonable valuations.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in VEEV over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We trade options. Sometimes our trades last a few days, sometimes a few weeks, sometimes a few months. Please review our trade history listed in our Seeking Alpha BlogPost to get a feel for our trading style.