3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today: July 24, 2017

Glaxo and AstraZeneca move the needle in lupus...to the subcutaneous space!

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) and AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) have had a blockbuster drug available for systemic lupus erythematosus since 2011, gaining hundreds of millions in revenue per year. This drug, belimumab, works by blocking a molecule called the B-cell activating factor, which is known to be upregulated in lupus.

Since then, GSK and AZN have been developing a subcutaneous formulation of belimumab, and results of a pivotal study were last updated in 2016.

Now, the companies have announced that the FDA has approved the new formulation, making it the first subcutaneous self-injection drug that is suitable for patients with lupus.

Looking forward: In many cases, subcutaneous injections can help ease the burden of time on the part of the healthcare professional, as a trained person can easily administer these shots. Oftentimes, they are also preferred by the patient, as the injection requires sitting in an infusion chair for an hour. The subcutaneous formulation offers a once-weekly shot that is effective compared with standard of care, so GSK has a great opportunity to expand the reach of belimumab in this space.

Bayer tanks in mesothelioma

Mesothelioma, a form of cancer that most often affects the mesothelial tissue surrounding the lung, is famously associated with exposure to lung-damaging agents like asbestos. It remains a serious unmet need, as many forms of chemotherapy and targeted therapy do not provide adequate disease control in patients.

Bayer (OTCPK:BAYZF) has taken a novel antibody-drug conjugate, anetumab ravtansine, into phase 2 clinical trials.

Unfortunately, BAYZF recently announced that this study would be suspended to enrollment, due to failure to meet the primary endpoint of progression-free survival in patients with recurrent mesothelioma.

Looking forward: A sad setback, as patients suffering from malignant pleural mesothelioma do not have many options, especially after first-line treatments have failed. Looks like this disease will continue representing a major unmet need, and society will need to continue to limit exposure of lung-damaging agents in workers.

BrainStorm Therapeutics gets a boost from CIRM

BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) is a developmental-stage company pioneering regenerative approaches to neurologic disorders, most notably amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease). Using mesenchymal bone marrow stem cells (a product branded as NurOwn), BCLI hopes to make a landmark in the therapy of ALS.

Recently, BCLI announced the receipt of a $16 million grant from the California Institute of Regenerative Medicine (CIRM), which will go towards funding a phase 3 study for NurOwn in this disease. This pivotal trial is expected to enroll 200 patients, with optimized enrollment targeting rapidly progressing patients.

Looking forward: Certainly, shareholders of BCLI would be hoping for a lucrative partnership with a big pharma to fund this kind of study, but funds are funds! This is especially important for a small cap like BCLI, which currently sits at a capitalization of $100 million. Of course, $16 million will only go so far once the company has reached phase 3, as costs continue to accelerate. But this is a start to be sure!

