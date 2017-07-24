Plug Power's Revised Wal-Mart Agreement Should Put Liquidity Issues To Rest

Note:

I have covered Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) previously, so investors should view this article as an update to my earlier publishings on the company.

Finally, Plug Power has managed to favorably revise transaction terms with its largest customer, Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT), after the ongoing cash drain in conjunction with the requirement to provide operating leases to the retail giant caused severe financial turmoil at the company which culminated in repeated debt covenant breaches and the need to conduct a toxic equity financing late last year.

On Friday, the company announced a new collaborative agreement with Wal-Mart with the following key terms:

Revised deal terms allow Plug Power to access project financing at a lower cost of capital and without the requirement to restrict cash as collateral. On the conference call, management stated the interest rate for the new sale-and-leaseback facility with Wells Fargo (WFC) to be in the "low single digits" which is a very material improvement from the current low- to mid double digits. Wal-Mart commits to up to 30 additional GenKey sites in North America over the next three years with ten sites already under contract and scheduled to be finished by the end of 2017. In exchange, Wal-Mart was granted the exact same amount of warrants (roughly 55.3 million) that the company recently allocated to Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) at basically identical terms. While 5.8 million warrants will immediately vest as commitment fee upon execution of the new agreements at an exercise price of $2.12, further warrants will only vest after certain cash payment thresholds have been achieved. A formal technology collaboration focused "on developing, testing, and commercializing new motive power applications that utilize Plug Power’s ProGen line of fuel cell engines and systems".

It is important to note that there will be no cash payment from Wal-Mart to Plug Power in conjunction with the warrant issuance. They are assigned to Wal-Mart for free in exchange for allowing Plug Power to finally access much needed improved refinancing terms. Technically, the warrant transaction is structured as a volume discount.

Investors looking for more color on the terms and character of the warrant transaction should read my detailed analysis of the recent Amazon transaction.

Undoubtedly, the new agreement is a much needed milestone for the company as it should put to rest Plug Power's lingering liquidity issues for the time being.

With Amazon committing to outright equipment purchases and refinancing for the ongoing Wal-Mart leases now available at highly favorable conditions, future cash outflows will be largely limited to capital expenditures and operating losses.

On the flip side, the new agreement will neither allow for refinancing of existing, unfavorable leases nor will future lease terms be altered in a way that would allow for renewed upfront revenue recognition like practiced by the company until the end of 2015 - as already expected by me.

Moreover, investors shouldn't be surprised by the requirement to offer Wal-Mart an equally advantageous compensation package as Amazon recently. With Wal-Mart being the company's sole long-standing anchor customer, nobody should have expected them to alter the existing transaction terms for anything less than what was offered to Amazon, Wal-Mart's perhaps biggest challenger these days.

For Wal-Mart, the revised transaction terms actually required very little changes, other than, most likely, extending lease periods and formally committing to additional GenKey sites which would have been installed anyway. They will continue to benefit from Plug Power's ongoing requirement to provide operating leases instead of having to outright purchase the equipment like Amazon. Given these issues, Wal-Mart was rewarded handsomely by the allocation of more than 55 million warrants.

On the flip side, the ongoing requirement to provide operating leases to Wal-Mart will presumably limit the dilution from the warrant transaction as only direct cash payments from Wal-Mart to Plug Power will be counted towards the warrant vesting schedule. As I do not expect Wal-Mart to change its long-standing practice of entering into power purchase agreements with its energy suppliers, Wal-Mart's direct cash payments to Plug Power will remain limited to maintenance, hydrogen supply and regular lease installments. On the conference call, management stated that it would take two to three years for the next warrants to vest this way.

That said, the conference call also made quite clear that the recent warrant transactions with both Amazon and Wal-Mart do not represent strategic investments by these customers (as already evidenced by the transaction terms). In fact, management explicitly stated the "need to offer warrants" in order to secure the pursued payment and refinancing terms. As the company desperately needed to improve its liquidity situation, equity-linked compensation was the only currency left available to management at this time.

In addition, after being asked by analysts, management provided further commentary on some of its future business initiatives, particularly China:

(..) units are being tested. So far, so good. And I think, on previous conference calls, I have mentioned that there’s - and I always suspected that there could be some delays in the activity. And I think that the issue of providing hydrogen and hydrogen infrastructure is I think one of the challenges we’re seeing in China.



And I think the second one is that, you know, we’re being cautious about who we partner with and how we partner with them. And when I—you know, for example, I probably have had three Chinese visitors this week. And this conference room actually is scheduled to have folks from China here after I get out of the—off this call.



But, I don’t—I want to make sure we find the right long-term team for Plug. I’m not—quite honestly, I’m not interested in doing 100 this year to have a splash headline. I’m much more interested in doing 5,000 or 6,000 in 2019, 2020. And I think, to do that right, we’ve been really focused on, what is the right relationship?

After the Q1 conference call already saw some management backpedaling with regard to China, the above comments, clearly, show that Plug Power won't do any material business in China over the short to medium-term as already predicted by me. The company will not even achieve its goal of 100 unit shipments this year, so 2017 revenue performance will obviously not get an uplift from China.

I have been a vocal skeptic with regard to the prospects of success for both Ballard Power (NASDAQ:BLDP) and, particularly, Plug Power in China as I fully expect the companies' Chinese partners to be solely interested in the transfer of technology and manufacturing know-how in contrast to establishing a persistent, mutually beneficial business relationship.

Management's statements about both hydrogen infrastructure issues and the problems around finding the "right relationship" (which means not getting duped by potential Chinese partners), actually do not bode well for Ballard Power's efforts to quickly ramp up volume production and sales at its new joint venture in China.

In addition, management also made clear that it will take some more years until electric delivery trucks will see more widespread adoption.

Bottom line:

Great news for Plug Power as the revised Wal-Mart transaction terms in conjunction with the recent Amazon agreement should put the company's liquidity issues to rest for the time being as cash outflows should now be mostly limited to capital expenditures and operating losses.

In addition, the company will save millions in future interest payments. Cash flows should improve even further, once existing leases that had to be refinanced at highly unfavorable terms start to expire. Unfortunately, most of these refinancings were entered over the last two years so it will take some time for these additional improvements to materialize.

Furthermore, the company might even find itself in the position to repay its expensive $25 million term loan with NY Green Bank before the facility's scheduled expiration date at the end of 2019 which would lead to an additional $2.75 million in annual interest payments savings.

With Plug Power now a much more financially viable entity, management's and investor's focus should return to the company's operating performance which has consistently disappointed in the past.

Without material improvements in the company's highly important service business, Plug Power will continue to miss its stated margin targets. I have actually discussed the company's current operational challenges in detail in my analysis of the Q1 earnings report.

With the last, anticipated major catalyst now having played out largely as expected and Q2 results due in just a couple of weeks, investors should consider taking some of their recent gains off the table and watch the upcoming earnings release from the sidelines as Plug Power has an basically unbroken track record of disappointing quarterly earnings with an corresponding subsequent negative reaction in the company's shares.

Lastly, investors would be well served to temper their expectations regarding meaningful revenue contributions from future business initiatives including China for the time being.

I will keep you updated on the company's Q2 results, so stay tuned.

