Harley Davidson - Lack Of Catalysts Keeps Me On The Sidelines

Mixed Results From Q2, Weak Guidance

Harley-Davidson (HOG) has reported Q2 results on July 18th, with EPS of $1.48 (-5% YoY) above consensus of $1.38 but worldwide retail sales declining -6.7%, versus the consensus of just a -1.5% contraction. While both the international and national segments posted a weak performance, declining 2.3% and 9.3% respectively, the decline in North America was particularly hard to digest, as it was the worst decline since March 2013.

The decline was in large part a result of a soft industry environment and not related to company-specific issues. Factors such as a weaker-than-expected demand, competitive discounting, and soft used bike prices put a downward pressure on sales, especially in the United States. Some regions performed worse than others, with West being affected by wet weather, in particular, but were also weak in the oil patch. While realizing and admitting that the North American industry contracted more than they expected, the management shared its view that the situation is going to remain challenged in the region, but it has been relatively more positive on the prospects of the international segment, expecting trend sales in that region to become positive in the second half of the year:

We had some distinct challenges in many of our markets in the second quarter. While we expected the U.S. industry to be challenged, we were disappointed by the unexpected magnitude of the industry softening in the quarter. Our international performance in the second quarter was down but in line with our expectations and we continue to expect international growth in the second half of the year behind expanded distribution and availability of new high impact motorcycles. In light of these challenges, however, we're pleased we delivered a strong gross margin and operating margin in the second quarter as our teams adapted well to market realities.

The management reported that its market share for new bikes sales in the quarter was 48.5%, down 1%, which shouldn’t scare anybody considering that it comes after a 2% market share gain from last year. Considering the weak results and the unexpected softness in U.S. retail sales, management cut full-year shipment guidance to a range of -6% to -8% (241,000 to 246,000 bikes), much worse than the previous expectations of flat to slightly down shipments.

In spite of weaker-than-expected sales, the company was able to deliver more positive results on the margins side, with both gross margin and operating margin expanding YoY. Gross margin was 50 bps above estimates at 36.5%, and up 10 bps compared to the corresponding quarter of the previous year, despite the unfavorable effects of currency and higher raw materials and manufacturing costs. Operating margin also expanded to 20.3%, or 100 bps above Q2 2016, mainly as an effect of a 90 bps reduction in SG&A expenses to 16.2% of revenue. Financial services income was better than consensus but still declined 8.5% to $81.9 million, against consensus expectations of $76 million.

Margin expansion was clearly not enough to offset the weakness in sales, and it’s evident that the stock’s reaction following the earnings release is understandable. The slight margin expansion is more an anomaly that is unlikely to repeat in the short term, a view that is confirmed by the management’s guidance. Consistent with the weak yearly guidance for shipments, the management expects shipments to decline 10% to 20% in Q3, which translates into 39,000 to 44,000 bikes, against consensus expectations of a low teens increase. Moreover, margins are now expected to decline, with gross margins expected to contract 2.5% YoY and operating margin expected to fall 1%, against a previous guidance of flat margins. This will be mainly a consequence of lower sales on fixed costs and higher SG&A expenses driven by marketing investments.

There were few (if any) positive signs in Q2 earnings release, and both guidance and the management’s tone confirmed the company is still operating in a difficult environment that for the moment shows no significant signs of improvement. The decrease in guidance was rather aggressive, and the management’s focus on expense reduction and the announcement of an hourly workforce reduction confirms the negative trend is not expected to reverse anytime soon.

Future Prospects

I have followed the debate on HOG for a while, and the stock has been on my watchlist for a potential long for more than one year. The bearish thesis is mainly based on company-specific characteristics and supported by the view/belief that the brand is losing attractiveness, especially with millennials. Alliance Bernstein cited the millennial generation as a key contributor in the brand’s “demise”:

Our data suggests the younger Gen Y population is adopting motorcycling at a far lower rate than prior generations.

There are several things the Gen Y is adopting at a far lower rate than prior generations, and AB’s statement is a justification for the weakness in the motorcycle industry in general and not a justification of a negative view on the company based on the decline of the brand’s attractiveness.

Sales of motorcycles in the United States and other developed economies are well below the levels pre-financial crisis, despite low interest rate levels and low unemployment rates (in the United States and a few other major economies). According to Morgan Stanley, this reluctance to buy motorcycles may be a consequence of “scars” from the great financial crisis:

I think we have got a very significant psychological scar from this great recession. (…) One in every five households at the time were severely negatively impacted by that event. And, if you think about the children in that house and how the length and depth of that recession really impacted people, I think you have an entire generation with permanently changed spending habits.

Morgan Stanley’s statement makes sense for sure. Motorcycles (especially those in the 601+ cc category) are goods perceived as less necessary than vehicles such as cars or scooters, and a luxury for the majority of the population. It is evident that the great financial crisis has changed people’s habits, and Morgan Stanley’s point is understandable. On the other side, there are very few, if any, signs that Harley Davidson is losing attractiveness as a brand faster than the overall 601+cc motorcycles category. The idea that the Harley Davidson brand is losing attractiveness should translate into a loss of market share or a loss of pricing power for the company. Neither of the two is actually showing up, as the company’s market share of 48.5% is perfectly in line with the 47.5%-49.5% range we have been accustomed to in the past last 10 years. Meanwhile the loss of pricing power is not confirmed by margins, as we saw that they were slightly up despite the negative effect of a contraction in sales. I have read a lot about why millennials are not interested in Harley Davidson as the previous generations had been, and although there is a significant portion of millennials that still prefer Harley Davidson’s heritage to a more sporty and high-tech Ducati or Honda (I know many of them), there seems to be a widespread belief that Harley Davidson needs some changes in its positioning if it wants to maintain its penetration in the market. Based on the fact that the company’s market share has been relatively stable and on the fact that its margins are pretty healthy compared to the average level of the last 10 years, it seems evident that the main problem is that the big motorcycles category is losing attractiveness as a whole, pulling down HOG.

These considerations contribute to sustain my neutral stance on Harley Davidson at this moment, as there is no visible catalyst that could reverse the negative trend in the industry – after all, macroeconomic conditions are pretty favorable with low interest rates and low unemployment, but the industry keeps reporting flat-to-sluggish growth rates. At 13.7x TTM earnings, the management’s expectations of a further contraction in sales and margins, and low visibility in the medium-long term, I don’t think the stock offers a particularly attractive risk/reward.

Conclusion - Waiting For A Catalyst

I think HOG is not a buy in the current conditions. Ongoing weakness in the industry despite a favorable macroeconomic environment suggests customers have changed their habits following the great financial crisis. Together with the negative guidance from the management, these signs point to a difficult environment with a very low visibility in the medium-long term.

On the other side, I like HOG’s financials (strong cash flows, solid balance sheet, a healthy dividend, healthy margins) and I will keep the stock on my watchlist until a catalyst will suggest the possibility that the environment is improving, for the industry, or for the company. For the reason discussed above, I see a low probability of a positive industry/macroeconomic catalysts acting in the short to medium term.

The main potential catalysts I see are company-specific and should indicate the possibility of a market share growth:

Signs of a faster cadence of product innovation that may spark the interest of customers, especially millennials. Although that would indicate a strategic change with an uncertain outcome, it would provide a sign that the company does want to face the supposed threat of a low interest from younger customers.

A merger with Italian rival Ducati , after the news that Ducati’s owner Volkswagen is working on a potential sale of the division. The move would change the competitive environment, make the company’s revenue more diversified across motorcycles categories and geographies, and open many new strategic opportunities on the front of product innovation.

A positive result from the current big push in marketing investments that revives the customers’ interest towards the brand at the expense of competitors' offerings.

