Some Really Great Oil Data

Over the past week, oil prices have moved higher once again, after a period of malaise, driven by some interesting data that has been provided by the EIA (Energy Information Administration) and despite some negative news elsewhere. In what follows, I will dig into the data provided and give my thoughts on why what we are seeing is bullish not only in the relative sense but is bullish from an absolute perspective.

Oil inventories took a dive

*Created by Author

According to the EIA, the oil inventory picture over the past week has been quite positive. In its report, the organization stated that, if their estimates are correct, crude stocks fell by 4.8 million barrels, declining from 495.4 million barrels down to 490.6 million barrels. Though there have been larger draws in the past, this drop is material and it's a decent amount better than the 3.5 million barrel drop analysts had anticipated. It's also significantly better than the 1.6 million barrel build that the API had estimated a day earlier. In the graph above, you can see the trend that stocks have taken over the past 52 weeks and, in the graph below, you can see the same graph but zoomed-in on so that you can more easily see weekly fluctuations.

*Created by Author

Fortunately, this wasn't the only category to post an improvement. Motor gasoline stocks, for instance, dropped by 4.5 million barrels down to 231.2 million and distillate fuel stocks declined by 2.2 million barrels down to 151.4 million. Other drops came along that were nice to see as well. As an example, residual fuel stocks dipped 1.6 million barrels to end the week at 33.3 million barrels, kerosene-type jet fuel fell 1.1 million barrels to 39.2 million, and the "Other" category of petroleum products inched down 0.5 million barrels to close the week out at 291.2 million barrels.

It should be mentioned, though, that not every category showed an improvement from an oil bull's perspective. During the week, propane/propylene stocks jumped 3.5 million barrels to close at 65.7 million barrels. The only other category to report a build was fuel ethanol, which saw stocks climb 0.9 million barrels to 22.1 million barrels. Despite these increases, though, the sum of crude and petroleum product stocks dropped 10.2 million barrels for the week. Nothing changed regarding the SPR (Strategic Petroleum Reserve).

Production's rising but demand is looking nice

*Created by Author

One bad thing during the week related to oil production. According to the EIA's estimates, output in the US came in at 9.429 million barrels per day. This represents an increase of 32 thousand barrels per day (or 224 thousand for the week) compared to the 9.397 million barrels per day seen a week earlier. Almost all of this (30 thousand barrels per day) came from the Lower 48 states. In the graph above, you can see the trend that production has taken over the past 52 weeks and, in the graph below, you can see the same graph but zoomed-in on so that you can more easily see weekly fluctuations.

*Created by Author

While output rose, demand also remained mixed but had some positive signs to show. Even though motor gasoline demand weakened week-over-week and was, at 9.592 million barrels per day, below the 9.785 million barrels per day reported the same week last year, its four-week average came in at 9.655 million barrels per day, just 0.8% below the same timeframe in 2016 (though any decrease is negative but it could have been worse). Despite this, we did see a surge in motor gasoline demand week-over-week and its four-week average came in at 4.136 million barrels per day, up a whopping 9.9% compared to the 3.764 million barrels per day seen the same time of 2016.

A mixed rig count

For the second time in several months, I am pleased to report that the rig count in the US managed to fall during the past week. According to Baker Hughes, a GE Company (BHGE), the oil rig count ticked down by 1 units to 764. Though a drop (however small) is nice to see, it should be mentioned that the rig count is still materially higher than the 371 units in operation the same time last year. Meanwhile, in Canada though, the oil rig count increased by 12 units to 118. This is quite a bit higher than the 48 units in operation the same week a year earlier.

What's the deal with propane/propylene?

For several weeks now, even as very recent data has been showing some crude and petroleum product stock draws, propane/propylene stocks have been on the rise. Curious, I decided to dig in and look to see if we can note any meaningful trends that might be helpful for oil investors. To begin with, I posted the graph below, which shows year-to-date weekly inventory trends for propane/propylene stocks in 2017 and I compared that data with the same corresponding weeks for 2013, 2014, 2015, and 2016.

*Created by Author

What you can see here is that a general trend, driven by seasonal factors, appears to exist, but what does the data look like side-by-side? Well, if you use the first week of this year as a starting point, you would find that, so far this year, propane/propylene stocks are currently down 18.42 million barrels in 2017 but output has been rising higher in recent weeks. Two of the past four years, 2013 and 2016, saw drops during this timeframe, while the other two years, 2014 and 2015, which were the main years involving overall inventory increases (though 2016 also saw a build), reported rising stocks in this category.

Averaging the data out for those four years, we can should expect a build of 4.36 million barrels year-to-date, but the glut-related issues suggest that a decrease in stocks may actually be the norm. If this is so, which it very well could be, the drop seen so far this year is more than twice the size of the drops seen in both 2013 and 2016, which suggests that we are making some nice progress on this front. From the low point of this year, however, inventories are up 26.06 million barrels, slightly higher than the four-year average of 24.75 million barrels seen over the same period of time. This suggests that, even though builds have accelerated in recent weeks, the overall picture year-to-date is bullish but if the trend continues, then it could become problematic.

*Created by Author

The next graph, shown above, covers data that shows the trend taken, from 2013 through 2016, for propane/propylene stocks throughout the rest of this year. This picture seems to be fairly mixed, with two years showing a build to end the year (2014 and 2015 with increases of 10.20 million barrels and 8.65 million barrels, respectively), while the other two years (2013 and 2016 with draws of 12.07 million barrels and 3.31 million barrels, respectively) were good for oil bulls. This makes it hard to figure out what might happen at the end of this year, but with what we are seeing so far this year, I suspect we'll have seen draws (modest ones, probably, but maybe something more significant) by the end of 2017.

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, while not everything was good for oil bulls during the past week, the picture as a whole was certainly positive. I like the stock draws we are seeing and I suspect that this is just the beginning of what will happen in the months to come as OPEC's cuts, alongside some non-OPEC nations, have a material effect going into the third quarter of this year. Sure, some risks do remain, but I am, on the whole, optimistic about what is to come.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.