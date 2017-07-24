General Electric Q2 Earnings: Well Deserved Drop

Not only did we hear nothing for 2018, but 2017 is getting worse as well.

General Electric (GE) reported Q2 earnings last Friday. It was apparent to everyone that expectations were very low as evidenced by several negative analyst commentaries over the past couple of months. But things are even worse than expected as evidenced by the post-earnings decline to 19 month lows. While some investors may see this as an opportunity to buy, I believe that Q2 revealed a ton of negatives, hence I believe that this dip is not an opportunity to accumulate.

Beats On Earnings and Revenue, But Fails In One Key Metric

Even though the optics of the quarter was good as evidenced by the top and bottom line beats, the company failed to demonstrate the most important thing that the Street cared about: cash flow. Year-to-date cash flow from operations declined 67% from $10.8 billion in Q2 2016 to $3.6 billion. Although this number is definitely noisy due to divestitures (the company emphasized the Appliance unit), I think we can all agree that 67% of the cash flow should not be tied to just one unit. In other words, this is a clear sign of the continued deterioration of cash flow, a problem that I’ve talked about before (read GE at $18).

Lack of Guidance, Lack of Confidence

In May, Immelt stirred upped a lot of conversation when he questioned the $2 EPS guidance for 2018. If things have improved since then, you would think that the management would make a comment to soothe investors’ worries. Unfortunately, they did not provide any color on 2018; they did however talk about 2017’s outlook, stating that the company is trending towards "the bottom end of the range of $1.60 to $1.70 EPS for the year.” So not only did we not get any information on 2018, but 2017 is looking worse as well. The company blamed this on the Oil & Gas and Power segment, but the management had just reaffirmed this target in March at the investor meeting. Given the relatively muted movement in commodity prices (see below), the management clearly failed to see the big picture then.

Had we experienced extreme volatility similar to early 2016, I would have had no qualms about such conservative comments. But when the environment is fairly calm, then we can’t attribute bad performance to just bad luck any longer; we must hold the business itself accountable (i.e. bad business vs. temporary setback due to cyclicality).

Dividend Is Safe, But Don’t Be Fooled

As always, I have zero doubt that the company will continue to pay dividends in near term (read Analyst Is Wrong About Dividend Cut). The company ended the quarter with $84 billion in cash, more than enough to satisfy $2 billion in quarterly dividends. While the dividend seems to be the be-all and end-all for some GE investors, I believe that whether the company actually pays this or not is irrelevant to the stock’s total return. The key is for the company to show that it can generate new cash flow, not just pay dividends from a big pile of cash.

Conclusion

GE’s second quarter earnings disappointed on the cash flow front despite good top and bottom line numbers on paper. We got negative commentary regarding 2017’s EPS outlook, even though it was recently reaffirmed in March; and we have no idea what 2018 will look like. While Immelt is gone, it’s unclear what immediate impact Flannery will have, if any. I certainly did not see any evidence of confidence from the management. Due to the lack of visibility into GE’s future prospects, I believe that it would not be wise to purchase the stock on weakness, as that weakness is very much deserved. While the yield looks enticing at 3.71%, I want to remind everyone that investors care about future cash flows, not what’s on the balance sheet.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.