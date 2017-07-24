Buffalo Wild Wings: A Path Back To Relevance

A Broken Model

Source:Company Website

Since the takeover by Marcato and the resignation of CEO Sally Smith, Buffalo Wild Wings (BWLD) has had its stock price battered down 15%. The company is complying with the activist’s plan to shift towards a more franchise-centered model to improve margins and reduce risk. BW3 announced that it would be selling 83 company-owned restaurants to franchisees this year. I believe that the stock has been rightly corrected by the market given the risk going forward and the current state of chicken prices. However, there exists a road-map for Buffalo Wild Wings to return to relevance.

Source: Google Finance

Currently, the BW3 model relies on high foot traffic driven by sports viewership. The problem is, viewership among all major sporting networks has seen double-digit declines in the last year. Moreover, approximately 20% of the company's yearly revenue also comes from alcohol sales. So it is not encouraging the yearly consumption of beer has been on a downtrend lately. Thousands of local bars across the country have had to close down operations as a result of consumers refusing to purchase alcohol at a premium when they have the same brands at home. While the Buffalo Wild Wings experience is marketed to be slightly more exciting and offers a full dining experience, it is becoming clear that it's not immune to this change in consumer preference.

Source: IWSR via Fortune.com

Management concedes that consumers simply don’t go to bars and restaurants to view sports in as much volume anymore. Consequently, there has been a concerted effort to move away from this model towards a streamlined “fast casual” and take out focused business plan in order to meet the increasing customer demand of speed and convenience. The company plans to open 2 of these small format stores during 3Q17 and the performance of the stores should be monitored closely as I honestly believe they hold the key to BW3’s return to glory.

Path for Success

I recently visited a couple Wingstop (WING) locations for the first time to check out their food and came away with one conviction. Wingstop’s buffalo sauce cannot hold a candle to that of BW3; it's not even close. However, BW3’s operating margins are far lower than Wingstop’s. BW3 must worry about electricity costs of 60+ TVs, large restaurant square footage, and a larger labor force/location. Most of Wingstop locations, on the other hand, are streamlined with smaller locations. These smaller locations cater to the demand for fast service as well as the occasional dine-in customer. There is a declining demand for BW3’s huge plasma screens and bars and management recognizes this and has been vocal about switching more locations over to the smaller store model that resembles that of Wingstop. I firmly believe that in the long run, BW3’s superior product will thrive in the newer store models and gain back its market share in the chicken wing space. However, in the next year, the company will face some growing pains with its shift in direction and the macro environment.

Source: BWLD 10-K via Microsoft Excel

In the pursuit of improving its bottom line, Buffalo Wild Wings will also actively shift its restaurant portfolio to become more franchise dominant. At the end of 1Q17, the company owns 623 BW3 restaurants vs. the 607 franchise locations, essentially a 50/50 split. However, the ratio was not always this even. In the early years, the split was 35/65 as BW3 adopted the rapid franchise model to quickly pump out stores across the nation and gain brand awareness and market share. However, starting in 2011, the company started opening more company-owned locations and later even bought out already franchised locations in order to boast top-line growth and mitigate the risk of the brand being tarnished from bad franchisees. While at the time, BW3 believed that it could leverage its superior operating prowess into more success, it seems the company has now succumbed to the risks involved in a company-owned model.

Source: BWLD 10-K via Microsoft Excel

In an effort to reach Marcato's goal of 90% franchise restaurants by 2020, BW3 will need to accelerate the current rate of expansion and sell more company-owned restaurants.

Source: USDA Market News, indexmundi

In the current environment, it will be difficult to be a Buffalo Wild Wings stockholder. Chicken prices have skyrocketed this year by 28%, mirroring the stock’s decline of 25% since its high in 2016. It does not help Buffalo Wild Wings shifted towards the company-owned model. This spike is largely driven by increasing feed costs and an uptick in American demand for chicken. As more Americans became wary of the health concerns surrounding red meat, naturally consumers shifted towards chicken. More restaurants are offering chicken options on their menus to keep up with this demand. While the high prices are not ideal for BW3, having demand drive them is much better than supply side pains attacking the margins. Yet, there is some evidence found by the National Chicken Council that suggests this trend could be losing steam.

Source: National Chicken Council via Microsoft Excel

Conclusion

Given the current restaurant environment, I would likely stay away from the stock until chicken prices stabilize and more color can be given on the performance of the new smaller locations. Nevertheless, I believe the BW3 brand and product will find new life in the franchise heavy and streamlined restaurant openings going forward. The demand for quality poultry is ever present and BW3 is set to capitalize on it. I think we might see an inflection point in the next year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.