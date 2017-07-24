Foot Locker Keeps Getting Better

Evaluation:

After missing Q1 2017 earnings estimates by $0.02, the market has responded by unforgivingly driving Foot Locker's (FL) price down nearly 39% from its May 2017 highs. Investors are acting irrationally, selling fearfully due to what they perceive as the beginning of the end for Foot Locker. Already depressed prices have been beaten further in part due to Nike's (NYSE:NKE) deal with Amazon to expand their Direct To Consumer business, potentially taking market share from Foot Locker. The Father of value investing, Benjamin Graham, has stated, "The intelligent investor is a realist who sells to optimists and buys from pessimists." The current turmoil in the retail industry has produced an unwarranted amount of pessimism for Foot Locker, creating what I believe to be an excellent buying opportunity.

Foot Locker Stock Price

Foot Locker's Q1 Net income declined roughly 6% when compared to the same quarter last year. The drop in earnings was caused mainly by a decline in margins. Gross margins declined 1% YOY due to higher markdowns in Foot Locker's DTC segment to drive traffic, as well as higher rent costs. An increase in minimum wage, payroll taxes and benefits, and investments in technology and infrastructure projects drove FL's SG&A expenses up almost 3%. FL has claimed that the drop in earnings was also due to a temporary delay in income tax refunds, which negatively impacted domestic sales. A drop in profitability like this is not a good sign if the trend continues long-term, but it also does not constitute an immediate 39% decline in share price. If we focus instead on the long-term annual profitability of Foot Locker instead of simply one quarter of results, it paints a much brighter picture.

Foot Locker 10 Years Of Profitability

Foot Locker has consistently increased its profitability since the 2008 recession, with net margins almost doubling. Margins have expanded healthily while the company consistently earns higher returns on its invested capital and shareholders' equity. These financial metrics are extremely impressive for a company in the cut-throat and rapidly-changing retail industry. This means that Foot Locker is constantly becoming more efficient with the capital it employs in order to drive higher returns for its shareholders. These numbers also indicate the presence of a durable competitive advantage for Foot Locker, especially given the tight relationship with Nike that allows the retailer to receive certain exclusives that competitors cannot. This chart does not show any signs of distress for Foot Locker, and certainly does not warrant a single digit earnings multiple, which is usually reserved for struggling companies.

Now if we compare FL's performance with Finish Line's (FINL), a competitor in the retail industry who also sells athletic apparel and footwear from most of the same brands, it appears the 25% drop in FINL's price YTD was well deserved. FINL is showing serious signs of fundamental deterioration with concerning margin declines.

Finish Line 10 years of Profitability Despite FINL's detrimental problems with profitability, the market has assigned it a P/E ratio of 17 according to Google Finance, nearly double Foot Locker's multiple of 9 currently. Assigning such a value to a troubled company makes absolutely no sense, and I believe both companies will correct to reality in the future. FINL's multiple should shrink to reflect the company's current competitive stance and economic outlook, while Foot Locker's should expand to reflect the same reasons. The reason for this comparison is to indicate an inefficiency in the pricing of Foot Locker today, and illustrate that there is significant room for capital appreciation in Foot Locker once investor sentiment becomes less pessimistic.

Risk/Reward:

When evaluating the often neglected downside risk of an investment opportunity, I like to run a reverse DCF analysis to see what kind of growth investors are expecting from the company. This is what expectations are "baked" into the current price if you will. To do this, I simply enter different 5-year growth rates into my DCF spreadsheet until the intrinsic value arrived at is equivalent to the current stock price. This can also be seen as what growth rate the company needs to achieve in order to be worth the money today. If the growth rate arrived at by reverse DCF is significantly lower than the company's own historic growth rate or analyst expected, it usually means the security is undervalued.

As you can see in the spreadsheet I built below, by using a discount rate of 12% (my required rate of return) and setting short-term and terminal growth to zero, we arrive at a value of about $41/share. Foot Locker also has a fortress like balance sheet with a strong net cash position of $7/ share that must be added to the fair or intrinsic value. By adding the two values, we arrive at an intrinsic value of $48/share (row 19 of spreadsheet), roughly the current share price. What this means is that, based on the current stock price, investors are expecting the company to completely stop growing into perpetuity. They are expecting earnings to be flat for the rest of the company's life. Basically, by paying today's price, an investor will receive all the future growth of the company for free by not paying a premium for FL's earning power. With such a pessimistic sentiment towards Foot Locker currently, there is minimal downside risk. Losses will only be sustained long-term if the company begins shrinking its earnings.

Now that we know investors are currently expecting 0% growth forever, it is critical to check the historic and analyst-estimated growth rates for discrepancies. According to Yahoo! Finance, Foot Locker has been growing earnings at 18% for the past 5 years and the company has a consensus growth estimate of about 7% for the next five. What this means is that while you can pay for 0% growth today, the company may grow around 7% for the next few years, indicating a significant bargain and upside potential.

Now that the downside risk if covered, we can evaluate the upside potential to see if the company has investment merit. Using the same spreadsheet, I changed Terminal growth to 3% (assuming FL can keep pace with the growth of the economy) and the short-term growth to the analyst expectations of 7%. The value arrived at if FL grows as expected by analysts is about $73/share in the spreadsheet below.



If Foot Locker manages to grow as the analysts have expected, there is roughly 55% upside potential. The current price also offers a comfortable 36% margin of safety if the company does not grow at the expected rate. Based on the company having 0% growth priced in, this is an extremely attractive bargain at current levels with a very attractive risk/reward ratio. Another valuation metric I like to use is the EV/EBIT ratio. Warren Buffett has been known to rarely pay over 10x EV/EBIT for strong companies. FL currently stands at a EV/EBIT of 5x compared to the industry average of about 14, a major discount. This discount is unwarranted due to the fact that FL has significantly higher margins, as well as ROIC and ROE, than the industry average. Preservation of capital is just as important as capital gains, and the downside appears limited excluding the random short-term fluctuations of the market, which are irrelevant to long-term value investors.

If you are wondering why I use EPS in my DCF analysis instead of Free Cash Flow, there have been studies by GuruFocus that show a stronger corelation between stock performance and DCF using earnings.

Many Investors are worried about Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) effect on Foot Locker and the retail industry as a whole, and I feel that should be a cause for concern. The truth is that Amazon will likely have some effect on FL's earnings growth, but not nearly to the extent that people are anticipating. Chances are Amazon will not completely halt Foot Locker's growth forever. The reason this investment opportunity exists today is because people acted through fear, driving prices far below intrinsic value and failing to make calculated decisions. FL also has a brand and special relations (Exclusives from Nike) moat that will help it hold its ground and ward off competitors. Also, many shoppers prefer to try shoes on in stores, including me. I feel fairly confident that Foot Locker will manage to grow above 0% in the future. Management is aggressively expanding into Europe, as well as expanding its Foot Locker Kids segment and Women's. It has also stated that if all else fails, it has a Plan B to grow earnings including cost-cutting and tight control over inventory.

Management:

If the investment seems attractively priced and the company is strong, the last thing I like to check is Management. Management skill has already been demonstrated by the steady growth in ROE and ROIC, but I also like to check debt levels, the executives' compensation package, and the company's capital return program, to make sure its interests are aligned with shareholders.

A quick glance at the company's most recent Proxy statement shows that management is heavily motivated by Long-Term Incentives including stock options. Excellent. Management will do everything in its power to raise the stock price, and maintain profitability, boosting the stock price on the way. Foot Locker's CEO Richard Johnson's salary only accounts for 15% of his compensation. Great news.

Now that I know management is on the same side as shareholders, I like to check the shareholder yield to make sure it is returning sufficient funds to investors. By adding the $3 million paid-off debt with the 399 million of stock bought back and $147 million paid in dividends, I arrive at a total shareholder yield of 9%. This is the return that will be achieved if the company does not grow and the valuation stays constant. 9% is a very attractive zero growth return. Management has also been raising dividends.

Final check is the company's debt levels to see how much debt it is using relative to its Toal Capital to fund its growth. By dividing Total Debt by (Total Debt+Shareholders Equity), I get 4%. This means the company is using only 4% debt to fund its operations. Excellent. Debt levels can also indicate the presence of a moat because strong companies fund growth internally using cash flows.

Taken altogether, Foot Locker appears financially sound, attractively priced, has limited risk/significant upside, and has excellent and incentivized management. The stock appears to be getting cheaper every day, increasing the already attractive bargain.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.