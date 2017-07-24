Schlumberger: Beaten Bellwether On Sale

If there ever were a bellwether for the oil and gas industry, it is Schlumberger Inc (SLB), the largest oil servicer in the world. Schlumberger now employs over 100,000 people, drills about 5.8 million feet per month, owns 95 research centers, 700 IT-connected wellsite units, is active on 3,200 drilling rigs, operates in 85 countries and has 6,500 customers.

Schlumberger is a blue-chip servicing company that I've wanted to buy whenever it has gotten cheap, not least because of its record of dividend hikes, solid balance sheet and expertise in all things oil servicing. Like many names in the energy sector, it is difficult to value Schlumberger by a price to earnings basis, just because the business is so cyclical that the best times to buy are often when earnings themselves are way down (thereby making the stock look 'expensive' on a price to earnings basis).

Schlumberger's latest quarter was quite impressive. Yet, despite that, shares are about as cheap as they've been in five years. This article takes a closer look at Schlumberger, particularly in relation to its dividend and balance sheet, to determine whether this is a good buy for income investors.

Multi-year low

Courtesy of Google Finance

Shares of Schlumberger are about as low as they've been since late 2015, but even then shares were only down there for a little while. Why are shares so low? Well, in 2016 earnings were eviscerated by persistent cost deflation in onshore North America and around the world. Oil producers drove costs down, and demanded lower costs for continued drilling, drilling which was becoming increasingly uneconomical due to low crude prices. The oil servicers took it on the chin, and these include Schlumberger. In 2016 earnings per share cratered by two-thirds to just $1.14. The peak was 2014, when earnings were $5.57 per share.

Cash flow tells a similar story, and right now Schlumberger has to borrow to maintain its dividend, which is typically a big red flag. Last quarter Schlumberger generated $858 in operating cash flow, but once capex, SPM investments and seismic data expenditure were factored in, the company generated just $97 million in free cash flow. The dividend was $700 million or so, with another $400 million of share repurchases.

Obviously that trend can't last forever. However, management has good reason to believe that this trend indeed won't. Management expects free cash flow to at least match the dividend on the full year, banking on a "very strong" performance in the second half of the year.

The basis of that expectation is already being seen in some of the latest quarterly results. Revenue increased 8% sequentially, and 4% year-on-year, with pretax operating income jumping 25% sequentially. Particularly, this was driven by North America, where revenue increased 18% sequentially thanks to a rapid deployment of idle fracking capacity to the Permian Basin. This is a strong sign that the recovery in energy activity is on, and it is driven by excellent shale drilling economics in the Permian. That recovery doesn't seem to include a recovery in oil prices, but at the very least Schlumberger expects to cover its dividend this year, which is good.

It's worth noting that Schlumberger also has an A1 credit rating from Moody's with a stable outlook, with about $9 billion in cash and $19.5 billion in debt. While the situation over the first half of the year hasn't been great, the dividend, which yields 3%, remains quite secure.

Thoughts on valuation

Looking at Schlumberger today, shares are actually quite 'expensive' from a price to earnings standpoint because earnings are so low. Right now shares trade at just over 50 times trailing earnings despite being at a multi-year low, so that's not really a meaningful way to look at valuation.

What you will get, however, is a solid 3% dividend yield and a company that is very well positioned for an oil and gas recovery even if crude prices remain low, as was demonstrated this quarter. Even with low crude prices, there is substantial cost inflation in US onshore drilling, due largely to increasing demand for rigs in the Permian. For this reason I think that Schlumberger is a fine recovery play, and one that pays you nicely to wait.

There is considerable upside here, and the potential for an upward catalyst if cost inflation continues in onshore North America, plus you're locking in a solid, 3% yield right here. Schlumberger is indeed worth buying.

If you're interested in Schlumberger, feel free to follow me here on Seeking Alpha. I've been following this stock off and on for awhile, and I will provide update articles when doing so is both material and relevant.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.