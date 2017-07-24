Randgold 'Problem Child' Gold Mine Coming Right

For any other mining company, the Tongon gold mine, owned and operated by Randgold Resources (NASDAQ:GOLD), might be deemed a great success. But for Randgold, which likes to stick to its production projections for all its operations in West and Central Africa, it has been something of a problem child underperforming against its scheduled output targets due to a succession of technical issues. But even so, it has still been a significant producer of the yellow metal at the kind of levels that would still be the envy of many other mid-sized gold mining companies.

Randgold CEO Mark Bristow, on the occasion of a visit to the mine and to its host country ahead of the company’s second-quarter results, due out the first week of August, has told the media in Cote d’Ivoire’s capital, Abidjan, that Tongon continues to ramp up production as it tracks its 2017 target of 285,000 ounces of gold, making it a globally significant gold producer, but with a relatively short four-year life remaining. But Bristow went on to say that with Tongon now operating to plan, its focus had shifted to finding additional reserves and resources to replace depleted ounces and extend the mine’s life beyond its four years remaining. The chances are that Randgold will be able to achieve this as the area around Tongon is seen as highly prospective for smaller satellite orebodies – and the company has a good track record of eking extended lives out of its Malian gold operations – notably at Morila which is still producing gold despite originally being due for closure some years ago.

Bristow also confirmed his long held view of Cote d’Ivoire’s exceptional prospectivity and its positive attitude towards foreign investment in the gold mining sector.

Elsewhere in the West African nation, Bristow commented that Randgold’s exploration programmes have defined a large target at Boundiali in the Fonondara corridor, which he described as ‘potentially the most exciting gold prospect in West Africa.’ The company has just completed its annual review of its exploration targets, which Bristow said had also highlighted very positive results from its other holdings in the country.

As to Tongon itself, and its contribution to the Ivorian economy, Bristow commented that last quarter it declared its second dividend, of which the government’s share, including taxes, was US$20 million (FCFA 12 billion). In total, Bristow claimed that the Tongon mine has contributed just under $1 billion (FCFA 520 billion) to the Ivorian economy in the form of royalties, taxes, dividends, salaries, payments to local suppliers and community investments since it started production in 2010.

We will presumably get a further update on Tongon when Randgold delivers its Q2 results on August 3rd when Bristow himself will also deliver an update to London analysts and media on the company’s overall performance so far this year and its future prospects. Randgold has, unlike most of the other large global gold miners, managed to keep itself debt-free and cash-flow positive through maintaining some very strict new mine investment criteria.