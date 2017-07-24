Alibaba: My Valuation Of The Stock

Image Source: Company's Website

Core Commerce - Secular Growth And Market Leading Position

Core Commerce is Alibaba’s (NYSE:BABA) main source of revenue (accounting for about 87% of sales) and it’s the main driver of the stellar growth rates (60% YoY last quarter). Besides the obvious secular growth of e-commerce in China, Alibaba has been able to push its growth rates well beyond the industry average helped by rising paid-click growth driven by algorithm optimization, improvements in product relevancy, and content page personalization. As I explained in a recent article, I think this is resulting in a higher amount of spending per user on the e-commerce platforms, and also in higher advertising revenue.

Alibaba’s core commerce business is well positioned to take advantage of the secular growth of the e-commerce industry in China, and has been able to diversify its sources of revenue, thanks to a sharp increase in revenue from advertising - Alibaba has recently surpassed Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) and is now the number one Internet company in China in terms of revenue generated by digital advertising. The valuation multiples that we should apply to the Core Commerce business should reflect bright growth prospects for the division and the competitive advantage based on an established and growing network effect, which provides a wide moat against competition. Given the stellar growth rates, it’s reasonable to assume the business should be valued at a premium over other e-commerce players. This assumption can lead to several valuation “problems” related to the fact that Alibaba enjoys by far the highest growth rates and the highest margins in the industry.

The stock in the peers' group that is trading at the highest valuation multiples is Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), which is trading at roughly 37x EV/EBITDA. Estimating an EBITDA margin of 45% for Alibaba’s core commerce, we can calculate the division’s EBITDA as 45% of core commerce TTM revenue of $19,439 million. The result is an EBITDA of $8,748 million, where we can apply Amazon’s multiple of 37 to obtain an EV of $323,663 million. According to my calculations, BABA’s market cap is $384 billion, while its EV is $389 billion. I could just assume the division to be worth $323,663 million, given the small difference, but applying the Market Cap/EV to our calculation of EV, the division would be worth $319,502 million. This is the number I will use to value Amazon's core commerce, although it’s a conservative assumption if we consider Alibaba’s higher growth rates compared to Amazon; BABA’s growth rate in e-commerce is almost three times that of AMZN. The choice to use AMZN’s EV/EBITDA implies the market is not willing to recognize a premium to Alibaba in spite of the higher growth rates. If the market was willing to do so, it would be reasonable to assume Alibaba’s Core Commerce division could be valued applying a 40-45x EV/EBITDA multiple. In that case, the division would be worth $345-388 billion. I will use these values for a middle scenario and a positive scenario.

Cloud Computing

The Cloud Computing division is growing very fast, thanks to the industry’s secular growth and Alibaba’s leading position in China, as it services more than 35% of websites in the country. In Q4, management said that paying customers for cloud computing grew to 874,000 from the 765,000 in the previous quarter, while revenue from the division increased 103% year over year to RMB2,163 million (US$314 million). The division is still a drag on profits, due to high investments to grow the business, and the management declared profitability in the division is not a priority at the moment.

Alibaba is also trying to grow its cloud business outside of China and has recently expanded its global footprint with new data centers in several regions, including Japan, Germany, the Middle East and Australia. Although the company will have to face fierce competition from players such as Amazon, Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), the market is expected to grow at a 27% CAGR for at least the next 10 years, so there is a room to grow internationally even without gaining customers at the expense of competitors.

To assign a value to the division, I first applied Salesforce’s (NYSE:CRM) valuation multiples. There are pros and cons in using CRM’s multiples. On one side, Salesforce is a profitable business with a larger size compared to Alibaba’s Cloud Computing division. On the other side, Alibaba’s business grows at much higher rates (103% YoY vs. last quarter’s YoY growth of 24.5% for Salesforce). Applying Salesforce’s P/S multiple of 7 to Alibaba’s revenue of $967 million, we obtain a value of $6,772 million. This seems to be a conservative assumption as well, as the growth rate differential may be a good reason to justify a premium valuation for Alibaba’s division. There is also another approach we can use. Using Amazon Web Services’ operating margin of 25.4%, we can estimate an operating profit of $246 million for Alibaba’s division. Assuming $16 million in interest expense (proportional to the division’s share of revenue) and a 23% tax rate, net income for the division would be $211 million. Applying a P/E multiple of 30 (based on Kingsoft Cloud Series C and C+ financing), we obtain a value of $5,313, which is a bit less than our estimated value of $6,772. The average result of the two approaches is $6,042.5 million, which is the value I am going to use for the division.

Digital Media And Entertainment - Valuation of Youku

This division is growing fast too and mainly depends on online video platform Youku Tudou; last quarter, revenue from digital media and entertainment increased 234% year over year to RMB3,927 million (US$571 million). As I explained in my previous articles on BABA, the media and entertainment business is a tough one, especially for those companies that operate through pay-per-view or subscription-based models. It’s necessary for them to reach a decent scale if they want to report decent margins. This business in China is more competitive than outside the country, where Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) largely dominates, due to the fierce competition from Internet giants such as Baidu, Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) (OTCPK:TCTZD) and several other media companies. According to QuestMobile, Youku has about 314 million monthly active users against more than 430 million for Baidu’s iQiyi and Tencent Video, putting the platform in a “laggard” position compared to its competitors.

In order to value the company, we have several benchmarks we can use, but all of them seem to be not appropriate for the specific case. Let’s start from Netflix. It wouldn’t make sense to use Netflix’s multiples to value Youku for a number of reasons - mainly because Netflix is already profitable and enjoys a stronger competitive position in the markets where it operates, as competitive pressures are lower compared to the Chinese market. As I explained in my recent article where I showed a SOTP valuation for Baidu, these multiples wouldn’t be appropriate for iQiyi, which is the market leader, and they would be even less appropriate for Youku. I am not even comfortable with using the takeover multiple of 5.8x P/S (what Alibaba paid when it bought Youku), due to the bigger size and prospects of a lower growth rate, in addition to the fact that the platform is underperforming its larger peers. When Alibaba bought Youku Tudou, the platform was known to have a leading position in the market, while it now lags competitors. Therefore, I would apply a 30% discount to the takeover multiple to reflect the different competitive position. A 30% discount is not arbitrary but seems to be a reasonable discount between leaders and laggards using the American cable-TV and the European pay-TV markets as benchmarks.

Applying the 4.0x P/S multiple to the revenue in the digital, media & entertainment division of $2,141, we obtain a value of $8,692 million for the division.

Other Investments

Alibaba runs or participates in a large number of smaller businesses that we have to take into account for our SOTP valuation. Let’s analyze them one by one.

The first and most controversial one is Ant Financial, a company that once was under Alibaba’s direct control, but due to Chinese regulation, Alibaba had to divest its stake in the company. There is now only a profit-sharing agreement under which Alibaba receives royalty streams and a service fee paid at least annually, amounting to the sum of an expense reimbursement plus 37.5% of the consolidated pre-tax income of Ant Financial Services, subject to certain adjustments. But the important part is another:

In addition, in the event of a qualified IPO of Ant Financial Services or Alipay, if our total ownership of equity interests in Ant Financial Services, if any, has not reached 33%, we would be entitled, at our election, to receive a one-time payment equal to 37.5% of the equity value, immediately prior to a qualified IPO of Ant Financial Services, as a whole and not just of its subsidiary Alipay.

Assuming that Alibaba will choose the most convenient option, the entitlement to receive 37.5% of Ant Financial's equity value would translate into a value of $22.5 billion, based on its most recent funding round that valued the company at $60 billion.

Alibaba owns a 20% stake in Suning Commerce Group worth $2.90 billion based on Suning’s market cap of roughly RMB 89 billion.

Per the last 20-F, Alibaba owns a 38% fully diluted stake in Koubei, which I value at $3.04 based on a total value of $8 billion for the business.

Per the last 20-F, BABA owns a 47% equity interest in Cainiao Network Technology, which I value at $3.619 million based on a $7.7 billion valuation for the business.

A 49.5% equity stake in Alibaba Pictures, worth $2.42B, based on Alibaba Pictures’ market cap of RMB 33.06 billion.

A 35% stake in Sanjiang Shopping, worth $490 million, based on Sanjiang’s market cap.

A 13% stake in Beijing Shiji Information Technology, worth $452 million, based on Shiji’s market cap.

A 14% stake in Singapore Post, worth $313 million, based on Singapore Post’s market cap.

An 11% equity interest in YTO Express Group, worth $835 million, based on YTO Express' market cap.

A 4% stake in Huayi, worth $135 million, based on Huayi’s market cap.

By combining all these participations and rights, we have a total value of $36,704 million for the category “other investments” to use in our SOTP valuation.

Sum-Of-The-Parts Valuation

Based on the data above, my SOTP of Alibaba gives the following results:

Conclusion

The SOTP valuation shows there is little downside in the conservative scenario and a moderate upside if the market starts to apply to Alibaba's Core Commerce division a premium over Amazon, which is reasonable considering that BABA's e-commerce division grows at more than 2.5x Amazon's growth rate. Unless Alibaba's growth rate starts to decline at a sustained pace, the current valuation seems to be still a good entry point for a medium-long term position.

