Sentiment Speaks: The Wrong Way To Look At Gold

The metals complex rallied in the past week, with the SPDR Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:GLD) leading the way, but with Market Vectors Gold Miners (NYSEARCA:GDX) and silver trailing, at least from an Elliott Wave and Fibonacci Pinball perspective.

Week after week, I try to point out the inconsistencies in investors' thinking when it comes to gold. I also attempt to shine a factual light upon the market fallacies adopted by the general investor community. In fact, I have heard just about every “reason” out there as to why gold will or will not move. But, I have to tell you, some of the arguments I have read this past week really took the cake.

“The U.S. dollar index dropped once news was reported by Congressional leaders that an immediate repeal and replacement legislation for America's health care was not in order.”

First, this is a clear example of assuming correlation is equivalent to causation, which is a logical fallacy.

The dollar has been in a downtrend since it struck the long-term target we called for back in July of 2011. Yes, you heard me right. Back in July of 2011, I called for a multi-year rally in the DXY when everyone else was looking for a dollar crash at the time. At the time, the DXY was in the low 70’s and I was looking for a 3rd wave target in the 103.50 region.

Since we struck my target 103.50 region early this year (and did slightly exceed it by 32 cents), the DXY has been pulling back from that long-term target. And, yes, it has been in a multi-month downtrend since that time.

So, to claim that the healthcare news supposedly “caused” the dollar to drop while it has been in a multi-month decline is no different from claiming that Trump Jr.’s issues caused the dollar to drop. It is no different from claiming that Trump’s meeting with Putin caused the dollar to drop. It is no different from claiming that the drop in the price of oil caused the dollar to drop. It is no different from claiming that the GDXJ rebalancing caused the dollar to drop. It is no different from claiming that my son’s sore throat this past week caused the dollar to drop.

Are you getting my point? You see, each of these events occurred while the dollar has been dropping – along with many other events – but do you really believe that they have been the “cause” of the dollar to drop?

You see, most in the market believe that they can apply the laws of Newtonian physics as the basis for their market analysis. They see a market move, look for the latest news event hitting the wire, and then claim that the immediate news event clearly “caused” the move in the market. However, this analysis is simply wrong.

Allow me to show you the ridiculous results of using this as the basis for one’s analysis:

As you can see, on a day when the metals fell, there was news regarding a rise in inflationary expectations. So, what do the Newtonian-based market analysts claim? Yup, they claim that the news caused the drop in the metals.

The VERY NEXT DAY, we got further data of potential inflationary expectations, and the metals rallied that day. So, what do these same Newtonian-based market analysts claim? Yup, they claim that the news caused the rise in the metals.

Are you starting to see what I mean?

But, wait. They are not done. They then extrapolate this erroneous perspective in order to attempt to explain what is occurring in the broader market:

“There's a lack of confidence in Congress to get the pro-economic legislation outlined by the Trump Administration enacted into law. The so-called Trump-trade that drove stocks since the day the winner was announced was fueled by expectations for as much. But since the stall of tax reform legislation, doubts have haunted securities markets. This latest disappointment reinforced concerns. Thus, the U.S. dollar depreciated. As I've discussed in the past, decreases in the value of the U.S. dollar tend to weigh in favor of precious metals prices for Americans. The reason is two-fold. Gold is a commodity and all commodities priced in dollars sway counter to dollar moves. Thus, the dollar's decline Tuesday served gold strength.”

First, if this were even in the realm of reality, then would not the stock market have declined? Yet, we are sitting at all-time highs! Do we adopt perspectives in the market without being burdened by the facts, or is there room to douse a dose of reality upon this perspective?

Moreover, how can one reasonably claim that the dollar’s decline caused gold’s strength when they both have been in decline together for the last month and a half?

And we wonder why so many get so badly whipsawed in our financial markets?

This week, I am going to provide a short analysis on GLD and GDX.

Whereas the market has been pushing us higher and trying to prove its bullish intent, the GDX is still below its main resistance at 22.65 SO FAR. We really need to see GDX break out over that level to prove a more bullish intent.

As far as the GLD is concerned, I would likely to see a corrective pullback hold over the 117 region in the coming week or so, and then make a higher high to complete 5 waves off the recent lows in the 121 region.

Until we see more of a bullish pattern completed off the lows, I have to at least consider the potential of a lower low sitting out there before the next bullish phase takes hold.

