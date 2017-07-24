Wall Street Breakfast: Dollar Weakness Weighs On European Exchanges

Economy

Nigeria and Libya should join the global oil production agreement as soon as their output stabilizes, Russian Energy Minister Novak has said, leading up to today’s critical meeting of OPEC countries and Russia in St. Petersburg. Energy ministers, including Novak and Saudi Arabia's Khalid al-Falih, have held a series of “intensive consultations” over the weekend about the challenges for the deal struck last year to take ~1.8M barrels of crude oil off the global market, but prices have remained stubbornly low as the glut persists and production ramps up from Nigeria and Libya, who were exempt from the deal because of supply disruptions. Officials caution against expecting major action right away from the meeting, as the group still is weighing how to deal with U.S. producers, which remain largely out of the group's control.

Congressional leaders have reached an agreement on a set of sweeping sanctions against Russia as punishment for interference in the 2016 U.S. election, engagement in Syria and the annexation of Crimea. Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders indicated Pres. Trump likely would support the bill, saying Sunday that original sanctions legislation "was poorly written but... we support where the legislation is now." Meanwhile, the European Union could retaliate against U.S. sanctions on Russia, worried about potential harm to European energy deals. Any significant retaliation would require the support of the EU’s 28 governments, and could face resistance from members such as the U.K. and Hungary.

With the goal of boosting trans-Atlantic trade after Brexit, U.K. International Trade Secretary Liam Fox will hold talks with U.S. counterpart Robert Lighthizer today and with Mexico's Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo later in the week. Fox says a transitional agreement would help U.K. businesses making investment decisions but that such a deal would need to end before the country’s next election in 2022. The meetings are a delicate matter for relations between the U.K. and European Union since Britain is not allowed to sign trade deals on its own before it leaves the EU. Fox says it is too early to know exactly what might be covered in a potential agreement with the U.S., but some companies and trade unions have warned of risks in trying to secure a deal too quickly.

The IMF has lowered its forecasts for U.S. economic growth this year but kept its global growth outlook unchanged for this year at 3.5% and next year at 3.6%. In its latest World Economic Outlook, the IMF cut its U.S. GDP forecast for 2017 to 2.1% from its previous outlook of 2.3%, and for 2018 to 2.1% from 2.5%, “primarily reflecting the assumption that fiscal policy will be less expansionary going forward than previously anticipated.” Slowdowns in the U.S. and U.K. are expected to be offset by an improved outlook for growth in most of the euro zone and Japan; China is still seen growing by 6.7% in 2017 and 6.4% in 2018.