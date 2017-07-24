Lululemon Needs To Step Up Its YOGA Pants Game

Current valuation is rich, implying a buyout multiple or high growth rates, both of which are unlikely for the time being.

Product designs have been very conservative and lackluster, which is worrisome in an increasing competitive space of athleisure & yoga (Alo yoga, Free People, Alala).

LULU is now focused more on operational improvements vs. innovation on product, which will backfire in less foot traffic to stores & potentially lower same store sales.

I love me a good pair of lululemon yoga pants - but haven't found myself buying any merchandise from lululemon (NASDAQ:LULU) for a few months now. After several visits to the store and online with no purchases, I realized that lululemon has taken a turn in its product strategy to a more conservative stance resulting in less new styles and less sales racks.

Lululemon seems to have changed the direction around the same time that CEO, Laurent Potdevin, announced some management changes the Q1 2017 earnings call. Stuart Halseden has been promoted from CFO to COO, Sue Choe and been promoted SVP of Merchandising, and Julie Averill as the new CTO.

My takeaway from listening to Potdevin is that he seems to be very infatuated with digital media presence to building brand awareness. He was dropping digital media metrics, which made me think I dialed into the Snapchat earnings call by accident.

We are proud of how powerfully this campaign has resonated with influential audiences around the world, creating 240 million global impressions and over 26 million views of the anthem video in its first 2 weeks.

I'm guessing digital media is Potdevin's pot of tea due to his success in brand building at Tom's. However, Potdevin must realize that lululemon is at a very different stage in the brand's lifecycle vs. Toms when he was at the helm. Toms was seeing high growth and the brand was still unknown to most people. Lululemon is now seeing flat to declines on same store sales, and the brand name very well known to the point where it is getting over saturated to the point that it is scarily in the no longer desirable (i.e. ANF, KORS, SKX).

The newly appointed COO, Stuart Halseden has had long and successful career in finance (SVP Treasurer & CFO at J.Crew). As an alumni of Alburn University, he reminds me of Tim Cook. His focus on the earnings call was mostly on operational improvement including revamping the website back-end, improving supply chain, and margin improvement. Although these are all great things for earnings and the business, I believe an emphasis away from innovation hurts the long-term prospects and the brand of the company.

The biggest clues on the company direction came from statements by the SVP of merchandising, Sue Choe. She shed some light as to where her head is at on the merchandising decisions.

Yes, we're really excited. It's (Enlite bra) our most expensive bra in our portfolio. We have seen 0 price resistance, so what we're finding is that if we have a technical solve and we're differentiated in the market, she's willing to pay the price.

Two points on this:

The Enlite bra is ugly. For those wall-street men types who just write up on how cool and great this Enlite bra is for lululemon, have you seen it? My friend described it as a nursing bra, but without the actual functionality. Understood that this bra is supposedly comfortable and supportive, but there's no way you'd get me to try that on to understand the functionality and fabric because I would have never even touched it. Online reviews are mixed, which means to me that people hate it (online reviews are positive as bloggers are looking for free products and sponsorships). I question the success of this bra as I have not seen any interest anecdotally.

I'm not a fan of the Valeant-like-mantra of squeezing out every penny out of the market because the product is "differentiated." Unlikely their Canadian price gouging counterpart, I do not believe you can get IP protections (or sue over) variations of a bra, which as been around since ancient Egypt.



A culture of overcharging the consumer because they are willing to pay for it is backfiring in Potdevin's beloved digital media campaign entitled, What makes you happy. Lululemon was able to charge a premium for their products because of the lack of competition as well as their focus on product & innovation. However, I'm not sure the consumer is willing to overpay on basic styles.

We feel good in that we have a lot of white in the stores, which is seasonally, really appropriate, emphasizing light neutrals and some pops of color.... So always able to chase back into colors that sell out. And then, again, we feel very well-positioned from a portfolio standpoint, because we have a lot of key innovations in the pipeline for the back half of the year that's really focused on fabric, function and fit.

This statement by Sun Choe tells me that the focus is on chasing products that sell vs. taking risks with creating new styles. This reminds me of a very Apple situation (Chip Wilson:Laurent Potdevin::Steve Jobs:Tim Cook, for those who took the GMAT...) As for innovation based on fabric, function, and fit, this is a very noble goal except that if it looks the same, people are not even willing to try things on. Basic styles are less likely to end up in the sales rack, but everyone who wants a pair of basic one color leggings already own one. And because lululemon quality is so good, it is not likely that the basics needs to be replaced. Besides, Uniqlo's $19.99 basic legging is a very fine alternative to lululemon's $98 basic leggings.

This is a recent photo of lululemon's downtown San Francisco store. Pretty boring and uninspiring if you ask me. Compare this to yoga pants at Athleta (Athleisure brand of Gap, yes, named after the stock's propensity to gap down). Athleta used to copy lululemon's styles and now the tables have turned as they have much more foot traffic due to more interesting designs.

In addition to Athleta, there have been new yoga / athleisure brands that have very innovative designs including Alo yoga (powerhouse in the design department), Alala, freepeople (not a new brand, just new to athleisure), Zella (great quality stuff founded by former lululemon execs and backed by Nordstrom), Beyond Yoga, Sweaty Betty (not new but expanding in North America), Lorna Jane (not new but expanding in North America). Some of the more boutique/smaller bands have distribution with yoga studios including the Yogaworks chain (YOGA).

The recently popular new designs of yoga pants have not been from lululemon but from competitors including the Alo Yoga's knee length sock style (I see this at every Barre class), Alo Yoga's distressed style, Free People's ribbon style (my personal favorite), Alo Yoga's moto style, or ONZIE bondage style. Yoga pants have come a long way, and lululemon seems to stuck at downward dog.

Pros

With more conservative product choices focused on what sells (plain black yoga pants), there will be less inventory buildup and lululemon will enjoy higher margins

A focus on fabric, function, and fit will provide utility for a larger market including for plus-sized women (Enlite bra for heavier set breasts)

Cons

This will hurt the long-term brand of the company, which has always been seen as the trailblazer for consumers in design and product innovation

Competition is out-designing lululemon and Alo yoga and Freepeople are leading the way and are consumer's go-to for new and attractive designs

As consumers enter the store and nothing looks new (unknown to the consumer that the fabric may be new), they are less likely to buy and less likely to return

Conclusion

Lululemon is in a precarious spot to not over dilute the brand with too much marketing reducing its scarcity/coolness factor. I don't necessarily see this happening in the near term as lululemon still has a strong focus on product, even though the designs are weak. However, I do think that a culture of making safe designs and managing for inventory vs. taking risks & pushing new products will have long term effects.

I am looking to buy puts prior to 2Q earnings release because the change in product direction was rolled out in 1Q / 2Q. I think they will miss on top-line but may hit or even beat EPS due to margin improvement, better inventory management, operational improvement, and net of the new digital marketing spend in G&A that is here to stay. Also, I think the valuation is quite rich with the lack of growth.

Risks to the short position including a surprise in men's growth (20% of sales, but 30% of foot traffic), international expansion (Chinese consumer act in mass mentality and one viral movement can significantly increase sales), and M&A (although management buyout rumors refuted and Gap unlikely to be an acquiror due to success of Athleta).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.