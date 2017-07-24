GameStop: Deeply Undervalued Company Or A Value Trap?

For those searching for companies with a low P/E ratio and low debt levels, companies with a very high dividend yield or those with a high price-to-free cash flow ratio, GameStop will make the top places in the list. But not every company with a low P/E ratio or a high dividend yield is automatically one we can invest in. In the following analysis of GameStop (NYSE:GME), the good and the bad will alternate as we will kick off the article with a few numbers and valuation metrics. But in the subsequent sections, we raise some fundamental concerns why the great metrics might just mask underlying problems, before we end with ways and insights on how the company could remedy these problems.

The strong numbers

As already mentioned, if we just look at the numbers, GameStop has many points that speak for themselves. The company currently has $312 million in cash and cash equivalents and $816 million in long-term debt. The current operating income is $550 million, and if GameStop would use its cash and the annual operating income, it could repay all its debt within a year. If we look at the debt/equity, there is no reason to worry - with a D/E ratio of 0.36, the debt appears definitely manageable. A big part of the company's assets is goodwill ($1.7 billion of $4.7 billion assets), which is worth mentioning but is not concerning.

Since 2008, GameStop as continuously improved the gross margin from 25.6% in 2008 to 35% right now. The gross margin is certainly important, but more important are the operating margin and net income margin. Operating margin declined a little from 7.1% in 2008 (in 2009 even 7.7%) to currently 6.3% - reason were the constantly rising costs for SG&A, which were only 16.6% of revenue in 2008 and are 26.4% right now. Net income margin stayed more or less the same over the years - it is fluctuating between 3.5% and 4.5%. Revenue is not really showing a clear tendency. It increased from 2008 to 2012 about 35% and then stagnated in the past few years (at about $9 billion). Last year, revenue declined about 8%. Net income is also not showing a clear tendency over the past decade, but thanks to continuous share buybacks, the earnings per share show a clear upward trend (right now they are also stagnating a little).

These numbers paint the picture of a financial healthy and at least stable company, but the most decisive arguments are the dividend and valuation. In 2013, GameStop started paying a dividend, and it has increased the dividend from year to year to $0.38 per quarter right now. The company has probably one of the highest dividend yields in the current market, as it is rewarding investors with a 7.25% yield at current price levels. Such a high dividend yield usually raises questions, and in many cases the yield is so high because the stock declined (which GameStop did), and additionally, the companies have a payout ratio close to 100% (or sometimes pay even a higher dividend than last year's earnings). In these cases, a high dividend yield is no reason for joy but rather a reason to worry because the next inevitable dividend cut is around the corner. GameStop, on the other hand, has a payout ratio of only 44%, and a dividend cut is not the issue here. Even with stagnating earnings per share, it can raise the annual dividend over the next few years.

Not only does the high dividend yield speak for GameStop, but the valuation does too. Nor are just the revenue, net income and growing dividends or earnings important, but also the price at which one can currently buy the stock. It is currently trading at a P/E of about 6.3, which is - especially considering the overvalued market right now - extremely cheap. If we just look at the fundamentals and the valuation, GameStop is a clear buy. The decisive question, therefore, is not the situation right now but the future development. It is no secret that investing is always about the future and never about the past, and while the past can be important and give a few hints, the expectations are what count. We can also find a reason for the low valuation - investors are rather bearish on future revenue development and net income. The question is: Are the concerns justified?

The fear of declining revenue

GameStop is a retailer, and if we talk about troubles, the company is in good company, as many retailers have stagnating revenues and declining margins right now. Many of them also have to fight bearish expectations and - as a result - declining stock prices. It is not purposeful to stop investing in any retailers, but we have to analyze every retailer individually if the low valuation is an opportunity to buy that Mr. Market is presenting to us or if the low valuation and expectations are justified and the company is rather a value trap.

As total US retail sales are expected to grow over the next years, it is mostly the "brick-and-mortar segment" that has to fight bearish expectations, and the competition to e-commerce seems to be a real threat a lot of retailers are confronted with. If you read some of my other articles, you probably know that I am not as bearish on retail as some other contributors and analysts. In their competition with retailers like Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), brick-and-mortar businesses need to present a reason to the customer to go to their stores instead of just buying the products online. The reasons why a customer might choose a certain retailer could vary greatly - the price, brand loyalty, trusting the company, etc. Aside from these aspects, there are a few other advantages, brick and mortar has. In many cases, people want to see and test certain products before buying them - this might be especially true for furniture, beds, decoration, cars or similar products. In some cases, I want to check if the products I am buying are fresh and good enough - especially true for fruit and vegetables. Maybe customers also want a consultation before purchasing, which they can't get online in the same way as in stores.

GameStop has the disadvantage that most of its revenue stems from selling video games - a product with only limited reasons for customers to buy in a store. The only difference between buying the product online or in a store is the consultation (which probably will be better in the store). In a store, I only can check the tangible part of the video games (the discs, the case, the booklet), but the intangible parts (the content) I can check neither online nor in a store, and hence, there seems to be hardly any reason to buy that particular product in a store.

To make matters worse, I don't even have to buy video games online to get them delivered to me the next day. Instead, I can just download the content, and there seems to be no reason to go to GameStop at all. This is the reason why the comparison to Blockbuster is highlighted in many articles and by many contributors. They both offer a virtual product, for which I don't have to go to a physical store - a product where not the tangible aspects (the disc and the case and maybe the booklet) offer the value, but the intangible content. And the intangible content I can get in the store as well as by ordering online or just downloading it. Like there are less and less customers who are still buying a video or an album in a store instead of just downloading or streaming it from one of the various platforms, there is imminent danger that something similar might happen in the case of video games.

At the "2016 Bank of America Merrill Lynch Leveraged Finance Conference," GameStop presented some numbers to demonstrate why I might by wrong. The digital penetration at that point in time for video games was about 25% (compared to 30% for eBooks, 40-45% for movies and 50% for albums). Especially the file size and the resulting download time should prevent losing most of its video game sales anytime soon. With an average download speed of 10 mbps, it takes about 11 hours to download a 40 GB video game, and this should hinder some customers from downloading a video game, but download rates will get faster and faster, and this is definitely no moat for GameStop. The company also points out that video games have a higher residual value compared to eBooks or movies, which have no residual value at all.

The beginning diversification

If GameStop is still trying to generate most of its revenue from physical video games, I think the company will be in big trouble in five or ten years from now. Although we saw above that the digital penetration for video games is rather low (20%) and the average download time is rather long (11 hours), this is certainly no stable business model for GameStop. But obviously I am not the first person to realize that. Company management apparently also came to the same conclusion, and it is therefore trying to diversify so that revenue in the future will not come mostly from physical video games. While in 2010 physical video games contributed 90% of the company's operating earnings, management expects the same number to shrink to 50% in 2019.

To reach that goal, GameStop is trying to diversify in four different segments. Aside from video games ($7 billion), which still contribute most of total revenue, the company is also trying to increase its revenue from digital/mobile gaming (currently more than $1 billion), technology brands (currently $0.8 billion) and collectibles (currently $0.5 billion).

At first, it is worth mentioning that according to Newzoo the global games market will grow with a CAGR of 6.2% over the next years, and it is never bad news if the market as a whole is growing. A second important insight is that according to the study, the "PC" and "Console" segments which currently contribute 58% of revenue will lose market share; in 2020, it is expected that their market share will only be 50%. "Console" grew about 3% YoY, "PC" declined 2.6% YoY, but "Mobile" grew 19.3% YoY, and especially smartphone games are expected to grow from a revenue of $38.6 billion in 2016 to $64.9 billion in 2020. As the growing market for future years seems to be the mobile gaming segment, it is extremely important for GameStop to diversify in that direction.

Aside from trying to diversify into the mobile gaming section, there are two additional segments that should compensate for the declining sales from video games. One of the segments that should deliver growth is "Collectibles." It is an $11 billion business that is expected to grow over the next years in the United States. GameStop is hoping to have annual sales of $1 billion until 2019. Currently its market share is about 2-3%, and until 2019 the company is expecting to reach a market share of 4%. I think it is safe to say that there is room to grow for the company, and collectibles could be a big opportunity to grow revenue, especially if customers buy the games as well as the compatible collectibles. Although I expect that collectibles are more likely to be bought offline than video games, GameStop also has its ThinkGeek online stores.

A third additional segment worth mentioning is "technology brands," with operating earnings that grew from $28.5 million in 2015 to $90.2 million in 2016. For 2019, the company expects operating earnings exceeding $200 million (expecting a growth rate of 33% a year). In 2016, technology brands were 15% of total operating earnings; in 2019, it should be 27%.

While revenue from new software (-14.2%) and new hardware (-28.2%) decreased significantly, technology brands (+52.4%) and collectibles (+59.5%) were those segments that grew the most. It is important for GameStop to diversify into different segments and also to offer reasons for customers to buy the products in store. As mentioned above, there is hardly any reason to buy a video game in a store instead of just ordering it online or downloading the content, but GameStop is trying to offer reasons for customers to visit its stores. It has to try to create a user experience such that the customers will still go to GameStop instead of just downloading the video games, and to diversify into segments that cannot be downloaded but can only be delivered or bought at a store.

Conclusion

Having an article that is swinging back and forth between positive and negative aspects shows my own attitude towards the company. On one hand we have a company with a healthy balance sheet and an extremely high dividend yield (easily covered by current earnings), and we also have a stock that seems to be extremely undervalued even if we assume a no-growth scenario. Assuming a 10% discount rate and a stable net income (and stable free cash flow) over the next decade, we get an intrinsic value of $37.96. Despite the low valuation, I am still very cautious about making a Buy recommendation, because on the other hand, to archive at least stable earnings, GameStop has to manage a transformation into new business segments. Only if deteriorating video game sales can be compensated by growing sales from collectibles, online games and technology brands do stable revenue and earnings seem possible and we can even talk about growth prospects.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: All slides are taken from the "2016 Bank of America Merrill Lynch Leverage Finance Conference" presentation except the first chart, which is a screenshot from Morningstar.