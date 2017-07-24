J.C. Penney: Diversifying Its Offerings

I currently expect Q2 comps to end up around -1% to +1%, which should allow J.C. Penney to maintain its full year guidance.

CFO departure does not appear to be a sign of anything serious, as Q2 performance is said to be significantly improved from Q1.

Apparel will still be the largest category, but the increased emphasis on other categories could result in positive comps even with modest declines in apparel sales.

J.C. Penney (JCP) is continuing its efforts to become less dependent on apparel by adding toys as a new category. This makes sense as department store apparel sales have struggled in recent years, but other categories offer growth potential that can offset apparel declines, assuming that the apparel declines are kept to a modest level.

J.C. Penney also indicated that its Q2 top-line numbers would be significantly improved from Q1. I take that to mean that Q2 should come in at around the -1% to +1% comps range, which would indeed be a significant improvement over Q1 as well as better than analyst expectations.

New Categories

I believe that the decision to add new categories such as toys (and previously appliances) is a positive move for J.C. Penney. Middle-market department store apparel sales have been under siege from both Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and off-price retailers like T.J. Maxx (NYSE:TJX), so it makes sense to diversify and use more store space for other products.

While apparel is likely to remain the largest category for J.C. Penney in the future, diversification could help offset declining apparel sales. J.C. Penney's plan for 2017 calls for apparel to be down even if it hits the high end of its full year guidance range of -1% to +1% comps.

A positive scenario for J.C. Penney though would be for apparel sales to continue declining modestly in future years, but with those declines to be offset by growth in other areas. A diversification strategy has been successfully used by Canada's Indigo Books & Music. As a primarily brick and mortar bookseller, it faced heavy competitive pressures that resulted in revenue declines. However, it has diversified itself by carrying more general merchandise, reducing its reliance on print revenues and becoming a "cultural department store". Indigo's print category fell from 70% of total revenue in FY 2013 to 59% of its revenue in FY 2017. Growth in general merchandise sales have helped Indigo deliver 16% total revenue growth over the last four years even though its print revenues have declined 3% over that time span. Print is still Indigo's largest category, but it has successfully delivered overall sales growth by keeping print revenue declines to a minimum and achieving growth in other categories.

CFO Departure

J.C. Penney announced that CFO Ed Record was leaving "to pursue other interests" and would remain with the company for nearly a month to assist with the transition. The phrase "to pursue other interests" is often used when the departure is not entirely unprompted, although the press release took care to include complimentary quotes from both Record and Marvin Ellison. This (along with the note about improved Q2 top-line results) indicates that Record's departure isn't a sign of anything catastrophic going on at J.C. Penney. Record was hired before Ellison, and his departure may be partly due to Ellison wanting to continue putting more of his hires into management.

Improved Sales Performance

Marvin Ellison mentioned during the Piper Jaffray Consumer Conference that J.C. Penney had positive comps in May. Macy's (NYSE:M) had previously indicated that its comps had improved by close to 3% in May compared to its March/April trends. A similar improvement for J.C. Penney would put its estimated comps at around +1% for May.

The press release discussing Ed Record's departure mentioned "a demonstrated sales performance improvement in the second quarter". However, it did not mention whether J.C. Penney expected positive comps for Q2 2017.

I believe that it will probably be 50/50 as to whether J.C. Penney will report positive comps during this quarter. Retail reports have been mixed, with L Brands (NYSE:LB) reporting disappointing June sales, while Target (NYSE:TGT) upped its guidance for Q2. Year-over-year department store sales were slightly worse in June compared to May, so that may indicate that J.C. Penney's June comps were around -1% to flat, which would put its QTD comps at around +0% to 0.5%. It appears reasonable to believe that J.C. Penney will end up in the -1% to +1% comp range for Q2 2017, although it is not guaranteed positive comps for the quarter.

Conclusion

The comments from J.C. Penney about sales performance in Q2 2017, and the reports from other retailers and government sources, leave me cautiously optimistic about its Q2 results. I believe that Q2 comps will end up slightly negative to slightly positive, which would allow J.C. Penney to continue maintaining its full year guidance.

Longer-term, J.C. Penney should benefit from increasing its non-apparel offerings. If it can combine modest declines in apparel sales with growth in other categories, it could return to positive comps again.

Author's Note: If you thought this article was interesting, please scroll to the top of the article and click on "Follow" next to Elephant Analytics. Thanks for reading!

Disclosure: I am/we are long JCP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.