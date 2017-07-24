Dreamliner Balance To Improve Further

Cost improvements are important to Boeing's cash flow, but should also be paid attention to in the light of any possible charges if Boeing does not zero out deferred balance.

The Boeing Company (BA) will be publishing its second quarter results on the 26th of July. While earnings are important to look at, I am slightly more interested in Boeing’s ability to cut costs on its Dreamliner program. I view the Boeing 787 program as one of Boeing’s most important programs to increase cash flow. Therefore, monitoring the progress on Boeing’s deferred balance is of utmost importance.

Each quarter, I publish at least 2 articles covering the subject of deferred balance on the Boeing 787 program. Usually there is one article before the earnings report that shares the predictions for the deferred production balance of 2 models that I developed and after the earnings report there is a report to analyze these results. I am now adding a third piece (the second before publication of the earnings report). In this article I deal with a more basic linear approach that has been fitting the recent cost execution quite well. I am not expecting this method to hold until the very last delivery in Boeing’s accounting block for the Dreamliner, but until I feel that this method also sufficiently predicts the cost execution on the Dreamliner program I will be sharing it with you.

Boeing 787

The Boeing 787 is the airplane that Boeing launched after oil prices increased and the airline industry was coping with a crisis that followed the 9/11 attacks. Competitor Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) (TCPK:EADSY) bet on the hub-spoke network with airport congestion as its main focus and launched the Airbus A380.

Boeing bet on the point-to-point network that required smaller aircraft such as the Boeing 787. The jet maker aimed to cut costs by 20% compared to the Boeing 767. The aircraft was revolutionary in almost every sense, and to date the jet maker has grossed 1,275 orders for its Dreamliner.

The airframe does meet its promises on fuel burn, but delays in the development have significantly increased development costs. In fact, development costs are so high they are widely considered sunk costs that will never be recovered. A production model, where Boeing transfers risks to its supply chain, has backfired as core elements in the supply chain coped with an inability to scale up production or deliver products from the desired quality standard.

This led to Boeing building up deferred costs at a much faster pace and much higher than it had ever anticipated and teething problems after service entry did not make things better for the Dreamliner program.

Before Boeing even delivered a single airframe, it had built up roughly $10B in deferred costs.

Meanwhile Airbus has come up with the Airbus A350, an aircraft that can be seen as an alternative to the Boeing 777 and Boeing 787. So, the market space is not reserved to Boeing only.

Program accounting

Boeing uses program accounting for its aircraft programs instead of unit-cost accounting. To understand what the deferred costs are, it is important to know how program accounting works. In programs where initial production costs are high, it does make sense to amortize costs over a wider number of productions than just on the few initial productions. In other words, costs are spread out over an accounting block and it are not only the costs that are spread out. Boeing makes assumptions on the revenues as well. For the Boeing 787 program, the accounting block currently stands at 1,300 units up from 1,100 units.

Boeing says that the units in the accounting block are units of which it can credibly estimate costs and revenues, but should not be considered an indication for a break-even point. Analysts, however, tend to use this accounting quantity as a sort of break-even aim. The reason is that it is likely Boeing needs to take a charge if it has not zeroed out the deferred costs by the 1,300th delivery (the number of units in the accounting quantity).

Simultaneously, one should be aware of the fact that if Boeing zeroes out its deferred balance by the 1,300th delivery, it will actually have made the profits that it estimated for the accounting block and that the profits it has been reporting for the program were valid after all. So, in that sense, the 1,300-unit accounting block is far from a break-even point.

The assumption for costs and revenues means that Boeing assumes an average profit figure for each of the aircraft it currently delivers. If the actual profit figure is lower than the assumed profit, the deferred balance rises. If the profit is higher than the assumed profit, the deferred balance declines. So, the deferred balance tells you how profitable or unprofitable the program has been to date versus the assumed program profits.

Deferred balance

Figure 1: Accumulated deferred costs per quarter (Source: AeroAnalysis)

In the first quarter of 2017, the deferred balance for the Dreamliner program dropped to $26.992B, which is a $316 million quarter-over-quarter decrease.

Figure 2: Deferred balance decrease per delivery per quarter (Source: AeroAnalysis)

So far, the cost cutting ramp up has been more or less linear over the past 6 to 12 quarters. For now, the additional method that is utilized to estimate the improvement on a per unit basis uses this consistent linear behavior.

The 12-quarter trendline suggests that Boeing’s upcoming unit-cost decrease could be $16.15 million. The 6-quarter trendline, however, has been more fitting over the past quarters and would suggest the unit-cost decrease to be $13.25 million per airframe.

Based on this linear behavior, I would expect the deferred balance to decrease by at least $13.25 million per unit and $16.15 million per unit in an incredibly strong quarter. With 33 Dreamliner deliveries, the most conservative estimate would put the reduction in the deferred production cost balance for the Boeing 787 at $437.25 million.

Conclusion

The linear trend in per unit decreases over the past quarters would suggest that Boeing could reduce its deferred balance on the Boeing 787 program by as much as $440 million during the second quarter of 2017. The more aggressive 12-quarter trend would even suggest a decrease of >$500 million.

For now, I am expecting continued improvements with a big step up in cost improvements next year when the Boeing 787-10 is added to the delivery mix, which should positively impact Boeing’s margins on Dreamliner production. Investors should be aware that a vastly more aggressive decrease is needed to reduce the deferred production balance to 0 by the 1,300th delivery. Additionally, the unamortized tooling costs should also be completely built off adding a $3.6B pressure.

