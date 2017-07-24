SPY: Buy At 240.55

Stock markets are pressing higher, with the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA: SPY) now pressuring important 250 mark. All of this optimism in equities has been stable and broad-based across sectors, and this adds validity to the argument for further runs higher. But this does not mean that we will see major psychological levels overcome on the first test, as there is likely to be significant options barriers in place. This means that investors will still have opportunities to position long as markets correct and base for the inevitable rallies through 250. The first buy zone can be seen at 240.55, and investors that take new positions here can limit downside risk potential and add exposure for the next run higher.

Over the summer months, we have seen slowing momentum in stock markets as a whole. This has led many investors to question whether or not the post-election bull rally has run its course and even go so far as to suggest that the highs for the year in SPY have already been posted. But what is being missed by most investors is the fact that this type of activity is fairly common in the markets during this part of the year -- and once trading volumes resume at full strength, we will more than likely see the development of trend directions that will likely dominate for the next quarter.

The key driver here will be the changing monetary policy outlook at the Federal Reserve. In the chart above, we can see that even with the large number of financial media stories highlighting what might seem to be a hawkish interest rate environment, markets are still dealing with extremely low interest rate levels when we are looking at things from the long-term perspective. So any suggestion that the Fed will stop raising interest rates will inevitably lead to further gains in SPY, as loose credit conditions will spur consumer spending and make it much easier for large-cap companies to surpass earnings expectations into the final parts of this year.

One area to watch is the trend in stalling wage growth in the US, which should be viewed as important when assessing the paths most likely to be taken by the Federal Reserve. Here, we have seen volatility levels that create elements of uncertainty that could make it difficult for the Fed to pursue an aggressive path toward rate normalization. This is one of the more sensitive areas of the economy for the Fed, so this is one data report that should be on the radar for anyone with positions in SPY.

Another area that represents a potential cause of concern for the Fed is the US industrial production figure, which has turned positive this year but is still weak enough to create problems if the momentum shows any signs of slowing. A good part of the improvement that has been seen here has come as a result of optimism with regard to the Trump administration's pro-growth policy agendas. So if we see any further political gridlock in these areas, we could easily see industrial production figures turn negative again. This would make it much more difficult for the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates again this year for fear of stalling GDP growth in significant ways.

Given all of these factors, the bias remains clearly bullish. But we expect that markets will have a difficult time overcoming options barriers that are positioned near options barriers at 250 in SPY. In addition to this, we are seeing bearish reading from overbought levels on the Commodity Channel Index and his suggest that we will need to see another downside correction before we are able to make another sustainable run higher. When this occurs, look to initiate new buy positions at 240.55 as this is a prior resistance area that should act as strong support that should contain prices throughout the remainder of the summer trading period. Buy entries here offer excellent risk-to-reward ratios and this will allow investors to gain exposure on the anticipated run through 250 in SPY.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.