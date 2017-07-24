Canada's Top Insurance Companies: Intact Financial

Insurance companies are sometimes difficult to analyze but with increasing interest rates on both sides of the border, insurance companies stand to benefit and may present attractive entry points for investors. Although there has been a decent amount of Canadian bank coverage on Seeking Alpha, the insurance companies remain vastly under-analyzed. As such, I will attempt to bridge this gap by writing a series of articles dedicated to introducing the readers to Canada’s top insurance companies and by providing an analysis of said companies. On the Toronto Stock Exchange [TSX], there area two main type of Insurance Industries under the Financial Sector; Life and Property & Casualty Insurance. Some names, such as Manulife Financial (MFC) and Sun Life Financial (SLF), may be instantly recognizable to U.S. investors as they are dual listed, meaning they trade on both the major U.S. and Canadian Indices. However, the majority can be purchased by U.S. investors either on the TSX or through the OTC market.

The first company that we will be looking at is Intact Financial (OTCPK:IFCZF) [TSX: IFC] one of Canada’s Property & Casualty insurers.

Overview

Intact is Canada’s largest home, auto and business insurer. It offers a range of car, home and business insurance products, including personal auto, personal property, commercial P&C and commercial auto. It offers various levels of coverage to customers for their liability, personal injury and damage to their vehicles through personal auto and coverage is also available for motor homes and recreational vehicles. Under personal property, Intact covers individuals for fire, theft and other damages to both their residences and its contents, as well as personal liability coverage. Finally, through their commercial P&C segment, they offer coverage to small and medium-sized businesses.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Stock Performance

Since early 2015, Intact has been relatively stagnant and range bound. Despite trading near its 52-week high of C$98,29, YTD the company is down 0.1%.

(Source: Google Finance)

Combined Ratio

The combined ratio is specific to the insurance industry and measures incurred losses and expenses as a percentage of earned premiums. The ratio does not include investment income and simply put, a ratio above 100% is viewed as a negative and means the insurer is operating at a loss, while a ratio below 100% is a positive as it is operating at an underwriting profit. The lower the percentage, the less the company is dependent on investment income to compensate for underwriting losses. Another rule of thumb is a combined ratio below 95% is considered excellent by industry standards.

(Source: Company Presentation)

As you can see, Intact has consistently outperformed the industry and posts an impressive 5-year average of 95.8%. In 2016, their combined ratio was 95.2% and as such, Intact is not reliant on their investments to generate a profit and they can be considered as having a strong operational performance.

Dividends

Intact Financial currently pas a C$0.64/quarterly dividend for a current yield of 2.67%. Their dividend appears to be well covered as their payout ratio is a respectable 65% of earnings. The company also has an impressive track record of raising dividends. The company is a Canadian Dividend All-Star having raised dividends for 12 consecutive years, the second longest streak among all companies listed in the Financial sector (banks included). Likewise, their 1YR, 3YR and 5YR dividend growth rates all hover around an impressive 10%.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio

One common approach to evaluating companies is to analyze its P/E Ratio. In short, the P/E ratio shows how much investors are willing to pay for each dollar of earnings the company generates. As you can see in the F.A.S.T. graph below, Intact is currently trading significantly above their historical P/E average of 13.6 and thus appears overvalued. If you look closely, you will notice that Intact has remained range bound every since they broke north of their historical P/E average. This over-valuation may help explain why the company has been range bound the past couple years.

Price to Book (P/B) Ratio and Return on Equity (ROE)

Another common financial ratio that investors use to analyze insurance companies specifically is the P/B ratio. Typically, insurance companies present an attractive entry point and are considered undervalued when trading below book value and are considered overvalued when the P/B ratio nears 2.0. Currently, Manulife is trading at a P/B of 2.2 which is once again considered overvalued.

Another tool that I use in conjunction with the P/B is the company’s ROE, which measures the income level that the firm is generating as a percentage of shareholders equity. The higher the ratio the better and if an insurance company has a ROE of less than 10%, then the expectation is for the P/B ratio to be less than 1. Likewise, if the company has an ROE of more than 12%, than a P/B greater 1.0 may be justified. In 2016, Intact’s ROE was a solid 11% which far exceeded that of the industry average.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Despite outperforming their peers, the company still appears overvalued on a P/B basis when comparing against their ROE performance.

PEG Ratio

I also believe it is important to evaluate a company based on future expected earnings using the PEG ratio. According to analysts' estimates over the next couple of years, Manulife is anticipated to grow earnings on average by 22.28% through 2018. As such, their PEG Ratio can be calculated as follows:

PEG Ratio = (P/E) / Growth rate

= 17.9 / 22.28

= 0.80

A PEG ratio greater than 1 typically signifies that a company's earnings are not keeping up with its growth and as such can be considered overvalued. On the other hand, a PEG ratio lower than 1 typically means a company is trading at a discount to their growth rate and can be considered undervalued. Intact’s PEG ratio is 0.80 and as such an be considered undervalued.

SOLID COMPANY WITH ROOM TO RUN

In 2015, Intact Financial’s share price got ahead of itself and has spent the better part of two years trading sideways. However, the company has performed well in a low interest rate environment and despite still being overvalued based on a number of historical metrics, I believe the company is due for another leg up. As discussed earlier, looking at their growth rates, the company appears undervalued. Are these rates achievable? The company targets yearly organic net operating income per share (NOIPS) growth of 10% and since their inception in 2009, they have achieved 11% annual growth rate. Likewise, their recent OneBeacon acquisition is expected to generate mid-single digit NOIPS accretion within 24 months after closing. Combined with rising interest rates, I believe analysts’ estimates are reasonable. As of Friday’s closing, Intact is by no means a steal and investors may yet see better entry points. However, don’t be fooled by the company’s current P/E and even though the company’s share price is trading near its 52-week high, Intact has room to run. It is suggested that investors gradually build a position in this insurer.

If you would like to receive updates for any of my upcoming articles, please click the "Follow" text at the top of this page next to my profile.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MFC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.