The Walt Disney Co. - A DCF Analysis

Despite all of this, the company is fundamentally sound and the DCF analysis shows an upside of 16%.

Macquarie downgraded Disney from outperform to neutral on 17th May following a review of the company's ESPN segment.

The stock fell by 9.5% over the last 3 months amid news of a lawsuit and declining ESPN subscriptions.

Background

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) is perhaps one of the most diversified firms in the entertainment industry, with operations spanning from media networks and consumer products to parks and resorts. The stock price has seen a consistent rise over the last one year. However, it has seen a 7.5% drop over the last 3 months as a result of declines in ESPN subscriptions and lawsuits related to Walt Disney Pictures. Furthermore, a newly forged partnership between CBS and BBC News meant an end to CBS's previous news deal with ABC News (Disney's media network). This also contributed to the recent slide in Disney's share price.

(Source: Google Finance)

Investment Thesis

DIS has struggled recently as a result of negative media coverage and external circumstances. But I believe the company's solid fundamentals and diverse investments mean it continues to show potential for the foreseeable future.

Putting the ESPN situation into perspective

ESPN peaked in 2011 when its subscriber count reached 100 million subscribers, but has since lost 12 million subscribers in the last 6 years (a decrease of just over 12%). In the same time, however, the number of cable subscribers has dropped by 16%.

(Source: Business Insider)

In 2011, ESPN claimed around 86% of the consumers in the Cable Sports Network industry. In 2017, it may have lost 12 million subscribers, but its total share of consumers in the market increased to around 90%. Hence, relatively, we can say that demand for ESPN services is perhaps stronger than ever.

Revenue Breakdown by Segment

With 42.6% of total revenue, Media Networks was the largest segment by revenue to the Walt Disney franchise in FY16 and has been for the last many years. BBC News and CBS have recently forged a new partnership, which meant an end to BBC's previously existing news deal with ABC News (one of Disney's mediac networks). Considering the importance of this segment to the company's total sales, this has been perceived as a big hit to the company's performance in the near future.

For The Walt Disney Co., Studio Entertainment is a segment that has been growing in importance over time. It has grown from 13.8% to 17% of the company's total revenue over the last 5 years. Walt Disney Pictures faces a lawsuit regarding the film Beauty and the Beast and puts profits from this year's top-grossing film in jeopardy. Considering the growing importance of this segment to the company's future, it is not surprising that news of this lawsuit has negatively impacted the stock price.

It is important to realize the diversity of markets that DIS spans. A setback in one or two of its segments should not be considered as too detrimental for this very reason. In fact, the company continues to invest in its Parks and resorts segment, with plans of a new Star Wars-themed hotel that will be located in Florida.

Discounted Cash Flow Analysis

We often find that "noise" in the market disrupts our view of an investment. The following DCF model will allow us to identify how profitable the company is with regard to its ability to generate cash in the future, and to hence get a better idea of its intrinsic value.

I have outlined the assumptions I made below:

Revenue growth for FY17 was projected to be 6.2% (as per Yahoo Finance analysts). And I have projected it as a flat 6% every year thereafter. The average growth in sales over the last 5 years was 6.9%; however, I opted for a lower value in light of the recent developments highlighted in this article and also to assume a more conservative approach.

Capex as a percentage of revenue had been rising consistently from FY12 to FY16. I projected it as 9.0% for FY17 and increasing by 0.4% every year thereafter. As the company continues to grow, it is expected to spend more of its revenue on capital and growing operations.

The effective tax rate was taken as 34%, as this is the average value since FY12.

The terminal multiple was taken to be the current trading EV/EBITDA multiple, which was 10.5x.

Here are the financial statements as inputted into the model:

Calculating the WACC

The risk-free rate was taken as 2.27%, which is the yield of the 10-year US Treasury. The equity risk premium was taken to be 7%. The beta was taken as 1.30 (Yahoo Finance).

The WACC was calculated to be 8.20%.

And now the DCF model:

Conclusion

The DCF model gives an implied share price of $121.49, which represents potential upside of 16%. I believe it is imperative to view the intrinsic value of a stock rather than pay too much attention to the "noise" in the market, which invariably distorts the true long-term potential of an investment. DIS continues to show great potential in the long run, and this is presented by the DCF results. The company is fundamentally strong and will continue to be for years to come. I recommend the stock as a buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.