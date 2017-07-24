Anthem: Tread Carefully Into Earnings

The company was upbeat on full year guidance after the first quarter. Is that foreshadowing a second quarter earnings beat on July 26th?

Anthem Inc. (NYSE: ANTM), one of the health insurance giants, looks discounted pertaining to some of their key financial ratios and their competitors. However, I am not a buyer just yet. I would hold if I owned the company (which I don't), or wait for a price dip and then consider buying. That being said, I would not be shorting Anthem either because they are a great company that is expanding. The question is: Will the price dip? ANTM reports their second quarter earnings this week on July 26th. The stock could soar even higher with an earnings beat and positive full year guidance. Either way, it's important to tread carefully going into earnings.

Competitive Landscape

Anthem looks enticing compared to the industry when it comes to their key financial ratios.

They have the lowest P/E ratio and forward P/E ratio out of their competitors. Yet, they are the leaders in earnings per share at $10.31. Also, they are only led by UnitedHealth (UNH) and Cigna (CI) when it comes to return on equity, return on investment, operating margin, and profit margin. Anthem has the second highest dividend yield at 1.36% and return on assets at 4.20. Of course, UnitedHealth is the leader in those two categories, as it is the clear leader in the industry, with almost $100 billion more in revenues than Anthem or any of its competitors.

This side-by-side comparison makes ANTM seem attractive, especially in comparison to Aetna (AET) and Humana (HUM). Of course, the near future price action and financial ratios of Anthem will depend on the upcoming earnings report.

2016 Annual Report

I am particularly fond of the company's consistent customer growth in a competitive health insurer industry. The main factor of Anthem's ability to gain new members is their initiatives to expand their outreach to more and more states.

(Source: Anthem)

They have gained over a million customers a year for the past four years, which is a strong indicator of consistent growth. Additionally, their revenues grew by almost $5 billion, from $79.2 billion in 2015 to $84.9 billion in 2016. Their operating revenues increased by almost $6 billion, with the majority of the revenue coming from premiums.

Anthem's free cash flow almost doubled from $2.1 billion in 2015 to over $4 billion in 2016. This is key as it gives the company the capital to expand into more states and continues to eat up market share in the competitive health insurer industry.

2017 First Quarter Earnings

Anthem beat their first quarter earnings estimates and the stock surged 3% after the announcement at the end of April. They beat on earnings per share posting an EPS of $4.68, while the consensus estimate was $3.88. They beat on revenue with $22.53 billion compared to the consensus estimate of $21.30 billion. They also enrolled 38,000 new members during the quarter, which was more than expected. The company also had an upbeat full year guidance, which strengthened the post earnings move. In the conference call CEO Joseph Swedish said:

"Anthem is in a position of strength, with a diverse portfolio of outstanding assets and a dedicated team of leaders and associates. This strategy reinforces our confidence in improving our long-term earnings growth rates toward the upper-single digit to lower-double digit range beyond 2017...Looking out over the horizon, we are monitoring an additional 15 to 20 RFPs that we expect to be released over the next year and half, which will include both opportunities for additional business in new and existing states; and existing contract re-procurements, which in many cases will offer the potential for additional opportunities in our current contracts"

This is great news for investors, and it makes the second quarter earnings report that much more intriguing. Is this forward looking statement hinting at the very least a second quarter earnings beat? It is possible, but a lot can change in three months as well.

Expectations

For the upcoming second quarter earnings, 22 analysts have a $3.22 EPS estimate. Nine of them have a buy rating, ten of them have a hold rating, and two of them have an overweight rating. None of them have an underweight rating nor sell rating. They have a median price target of $200.11 as well.

ANTM data by YCharts

They have a great looking yearly chart and that $200.11 price consensus gives the stock about a 5% from the current price.

Conclusion

I wish I invested in this company a year ago today, or even six months ago. I am sure that you agree, too, if you don't already have a stake. That being said, I don't think that you can make a decision to invest based upon a great looking chart.

I would hold here. I would look to buy in if the price reverts down to the $160-$180 level, which might be wishful thinking. That being said, I would watch Anthem through the earnings report on July 26th and see what happens. Maybe a small investment couldn't hurt here, but again I would wait and see.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.