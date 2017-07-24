VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF - Any Alpha, Or Just Double Fees?

We discuss various ways this ETF may fit into your overall financial plans.

Take a hard look at the S-Network Muni Bond CEF Index and its methodology.

Over the last few weeks I have been focusing on doing updates on previously researched closed end funds. In particular, over the last few articles I have been looking at various fixed income closed end funds, namely municipal CEFs such as the Blackrock Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:MUI), Nuveen Build America Bond Fund (NYSE:NBD) and the Nuveen AMT Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA). During the research I have discovered another interesting option for the Muni CEF theme, and that is the VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:XMPT), an ETF that invests in a portfolio of municipal closed end funds.

Well I'll be darned... how did I miss this. Let's take a look.

Fund Basics

Sponsor: VanEck

Index: S-Network Municipal Bond Closed-End Fund Index (CEFMXTR)

AUM: Approximately $94 Million

Historical Style : National Muni

Investment Objectives: Seeks Federal tax-free income.

Number of Holdings: 71

Current Yield: 4.81%

Inception Date: 07-12-2011

Fees: 1.70% Gross, 1.56% Net (after expense reinbursement/fee waiver), including underlying CEF funds' fees.

Why This Fund

VanEck does not do as good a job as many other ETF and Mutual Fund companies putting together a "sales pitch" for its products. On their website, the best attempt at identifying it would be the small section talking about the "key points" of the fund.

In essence, a diverisfied, one ticket solution for buying a portfolio of closed end funds. This would describe their point of diversification.

The other two, "Potential High Level of Tax-Exempt Income" and "The Discount Advantage" are really a benefit of buying closed end funds, and not necessarily a benefit of this particular ETF.

The Index & The Fund

The firm that did a better job at pitching the fund I feel is actually the index sponsor, S-Network.

In their index presentation, S-Network does a great job of both pitching the fund and explaining their index methodology. Below is what the index provider believes are the key features and rationale behind the index they provide for the ETF.

Source: S-Net Index Presentation

Source: S-Net Index Presentation

Source: S-Net Index Presentation

From the above, we can sum up the index as that of one seeking tax free income from municipal bonds, using leverage to increase returns. By investing in multiple funds, they can provide diversification in a variety of categories including asset class, strategy and management. By investing in CEFs, they may also benefit from buying at discounts to NAV.

Looking at how the index is constructed we start with the index eligibility.

Source: S-Net Index Presentation

To be included the CEF must be at least $100 million in market cap and registered in the United States. The funds must generally have a 3 month average daily trading volume of at least $500k, and reasonable fees, typically 2% or less. Furthermore, CEFs trading at premiums of more than 20% are excluded.

Next we look at the weighting methodology.

Source: S-Net Index Presentation

As we can see above, the index weights the CEFs in the index based on the total net assets of the fund. Those "net assets" are then adjusted to reflect either the discount or premium in the price to NAV.

Then the funds are capped to 8% of the index. Furthermore, any funds weighted at over 5% cannot be more than 45% combined.

Essentially, the index screens out illiquid, expensive fee, and premium priced CEFs, and weights the remaining funds based on total fund assets.

This is the resulting top 10 holdings in the index.

Source: VanEck Website

So how has it worked so far? Let's take a look.

Performance

We can first take a look at how the ETF has performed against the the iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) and the broader iShares US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG).

As we can see, much like the municipal CEFs we have looked at over the past few articles, the fund has performed well YTD, being up 8.11% on a total return basis, compared to a 3.77% total return gain for the unlevered iShares ETF and 3% for the US Aggregate ETF.

XMPT Total Return Price data by YCharts

Looking at a 1 year number however, we can see a different picture. Simply put, levered closed end funds were decimated in Q4 2016 as the Fed started raising interest rates.

XMPT Total Return Price data by YCharts

Looking at a longer 3 year time frame, we can see the "benefits" and characteristics of closed end funds, namely leverage. The VanEck ETF is up more than 24% on a total return basis.

It is interesting to point out the big roller-coaster from July to December 2016.

XMPT Total Return Price data by YCharts

For the 5 year chart, I added another set of metrics, that is the price per share % change. This way you can appreciate and see what percentage of the total return comes from the dividends and income, rather than the actual growth in share price.

Once again, over the 5 year time frame XMPT has achieved a total return of over 23%. Yet, not including the income, the price per share is actually down 5.81%. Over the same time-frame, MUB's price fell only .69% and achieved a total return of 13.02% whereas AGG fell 2.21% and achieved a total return of 10.58%.

XMPT data by YCharts

Lastly, we can take a look at the fund's since inception numbers.

Since inception, the fund has done extremely well, certainly outperforming the ETF competition. It has achieved a price per share increase of 9.05% and a total return of 50.78%, compared to 6.79% and 25.40% for MUB and 2.08% and 18.76% for AGG.

XMPT data by YCharts

All great, right? The question is, why not just buy a few good top performing CEFs and save on the fees?

Let's take a look at how the ETF compares against just holding some of the individual holdings. We take a look at XMPT against the Nuveen AMT Free Quality Muni Income Fund (NEA), the Nuveen AMT-Free Muni Credit Fund (NVG), the Eaton Vance Muni Bond Fund (EIM) and the BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund (MUI).

As we can see over the YTD number, the ETF has performed quite well against its peers, only second best to the red line, representing the Nuveen AMT Free Muni Fund (NVG).

XMPT Total Return Price data by YCharts

The exact same holds true for the 1 year time frame.

XMPT Total Return Price data by YCharts

... and the 3 year number.

XMPT Total Return Price data by YCharts

On the 5 year time frame nearly the same picture is present although the difference in performance is significantly greater and the Eaton Vance fund outperformed the ETF.

XMPT Total Return Price data by YCharts

Examining the since inception however the trend resumes with XMPT taking second place again, behind NVG.

XMPT Total Return Price data by YCharts

Finally, I wanted to take a look at how this "managed" ETF does compared to the way I typically looked at diversification in CEFs, and that is through Unit Investment Trusts, or UITs.

One popular sponsor is Guggenheim. They currently have a 2 year portfolio maturing this November. Since November 10th, 2015, the UIT has achieved a total return of 13.90%. The ETF has achieved a return of 15.07% over the same time period. The one thing not considered however is the dividends reinvested, where the ETF would incur transaction fees if reinvesting the dividend.

XMPT Total Return Price data by YCharts

Another popular series of Municipal CEF UITs is the First Trust Portfolios series. One portfolio that I looked at is a 5 year portfolio launched in August 15, 2012, which is due to mature in about a month. Over that time frame the portfolio has returned 19.78%. During the same time-frame, XMPT would achieve a total return of 23.94%.

XMPT data by YCharts

While it is not definitive, I will be looking at this more closely in the future.

Bottom Line

So bottom line, you would of been better off just buying the Nuveen AMT-Free Muni Credit Closed End Fund (NYSEMKT:NVG). It is the largest holding in the ETF and it has outperformed the ETF over every observed time frame.

The other funds, the Nuveen funds in particular have performed quite well as well.

The value of the ETF I believe is that it is a 1 ticket solution to having a basket of muni closed end funds over buying and managing your own basket. Beyond that, the ETF will in essence automatically routinely rebalance and reallocate itself, possibly saving you ticket charges.

I am quite sure if you picked a good basket of muni CEFs and managed the quarterly rebalancing yourself, you would likely come out ahead, saving the 40 bpts fee.

Is this fund solving some massive CEF problem? No, not at all.

What it is however is a good "introductory" investment for those looking at closed end funds but do not know where to start.

It is also a perfect investment for investors looking to dollar cost average into without spending too much on monthly purchase trading fees. The alternative for those investors is then a UIT which will reinvest with no additional fees.

So would I rush out and buy the fund? No... not really, but I can certainly understand however why someone would.

For investors with some time and knack for CEFs, I would simply do some due diligence and select some quality municipal CEFs, perhaps starting with NVG and NEA.

I hope this update is helpful. Until the next update, keep doing your due diligence.

