The Conundrum Inherent In The Healthcare Debate

I have long thought it strange that the healthcare debate has evolved the way it has. We endlessly debate how big the free healthcare entitlement (which we don’t have the money for) should be, and who should get penalized (taxed or subjected to rationed care) to help cover the enormous projected costs, or indeed whether we should just print the money we will need. But we have spent almost no time trying to realistically resolve soaring healthcare costs, or talking about why these problems are so politically intractable. To me, there is a conundrum right before our eyes that nearly everyone in politics is ignoring: The estimated future cost for covering hospital and medical treatments for Americans is very likely to climb to a level far beyond our ability to pay (now estimated at a total of 37% of GDP by 2050), and therefore it won’t actually be paid. Something else will happen.

That something will almost certainly include large-scale rationing of healthcare services, and will likely also involve a serious attempt to rein in costs via government negotiated prices for Medicare and Medicaid (if they still exist in the future). The only real question in my mind is whether these changes will be put in place under a new, radically reformed private healthcare regime, or under a radically modified government single-payer system. So we are in effect debating whether the moon is made of green cheese, when we already know the answer. It is worthwhile reviewing why the cost of medical care is soaring. It is also worth looking at how these costs could be brought under control before we go bankrupt as a country.

The baseline budget for Medicaid is projected to increase 82%, from $378 billion now, to $688 billion in 2027 (A. Barton Hinkle, 2017). This doesn’t count the amount that states have to kick in, which will likely reach $400 billion by 2025. President Trump proposed increasing Medicaid’s budget by only 38% (to $524 billion), and you’d think he got caught personally taking candy from a baby. The media and assorted liberal opponents lambasted him for crassly cutting aid to the poor. But even the reduced growth of Medicaid would still bust the budget. Never mind that more and more people under 40 are playing the system, as the gig economy takes an ever greater share of the labor market. And never mind the fact that the beneficiary groups eligible for Medicaid have been expanded enormously over time, so that now some 60 million people are covered. So much for the political process helping us to carefully evaluate our options.

Likewise, Medicare’s budget was $675 billion in 2016, and is expected to rise to $1.2 trillion by 2027 (J. Cubanski & Tricia Neuman, 2017). These budget projections indicate that both Medicare and Medicaid are likely to go into the red long before 2050. Part A of Medicare (Hospital Insurance Trust) will likely be depleted of funds by 2029. Medicare’s Part B (physicians, outpatient clinics, and surgical services) has at least a $36.4 trillion unfunded liability (Robert Barbieri, 2011).

If we look at the recent history of healthcare costs in the US, we can see (Chart 1) that they have risen from 5% of GDP in 1960 to over 17% in 2014. Projections into the future for the cost of Medicare alone (Chart 2) indicate that they will double by 2033, and quadruple by 2050. Likewise, Medicaid costs (Chart 3) are expected to climb by 50% between now and 2026. The sources of spending growth for the healthcare system (Chart 4) have been estimated by the CBO, and surprisingly, only a relatively modest portion (about 2% of GDP) of the future cost growth is likely to be due to the aging of the population. Much more (>12% of GDP) will be caused by projected “excess” cost growth (Matt Bruenig, 2012).

Chart 1: Historic Cost of Health Care in US

Source

Chart 2: Projected Cost of US Medicare System

Source

Chart 3: Projected Cost of US Medicaid System

Source

Chart 4: Sources of Spending Growth in Health Care System

Source

An important question is: Why are American healthcare costs so much higher than in other countries (Chart 5)? Much has been written about this, so I will just summarize some of the factors that seem to be driving our higher costs. One factor is the fact that we spend much more on administrative costs than other countries do. This is because our system is needlessly complex and requires a huge volume of paperwork (cf. Chart 6). We also spend quite a bit more than other countries on pharmaceutical costs. This is in part because other countries negotiate better pricing on drugs, and in part due to the unregulated way that prices are set. For example, a hedge fund can buy the rights to a generic drug and immediately increase prices by 5,000%, and in general, that appears to be legal, although there are limits in some jurisdictions (Matthew Herper, 2017).

Perhaps the biggest factor driving US excess costs compared to other countries is the cost of ambulatory (outpatient) care. There is a huge increase in cost if an ER visit occurs for a given minor medical issue, rather than a visit to an urgent care facility (Chart 7). However, that’s what many on Medicaid end up doing, in part because many clinics (about one-third) will not accept Medicaid patients. Finally, the US spends much more on hospitals, and especially nursing homes. Since the average hospital stay has shortened over time, this may be a function of how services have been greatly expanded, and perhaps also how the billing system can sometimes be exploited by institutions.

Chart 5: Breakdown on Global Per Capita Healthcare Spending







Source

Chart 6: Huge Increase in HHS Paperwork Burden Since 2005

Source

Chart 7: Huge Difference in Pricing of ER Visits vs. Urgent Care

Source

There is an extremely asymmetric distribution pattern for spending on healthcare. For example, it is well-known that spending increases with age (Chart 8). Recently though, healthcare spending on the very old has declined, primarily because the medical profession has reduced heroic treatments for that group (Chart 9). But there is also far more money spent on the chronically ill than on the healthier population, and the differences are stark (Chart 10). The top-spending 5% of patients are responsible for about 50% of the total spend; note that the bottom 50% only spend 3% of the total. This makes it very difficult to contrive a healthcare system that actually simultaneously insures everyone, is affordable, and also helps the people who need it most. Essentially all healthy people must therefore participate so that the cost of chronic illness in the few is subsidized by society at large. This is actually the way all insurance works in principle, but the disparity in spending between claimants is unusually large in this case. The ACA (Obamacare) recognized this problem, hence the tax penalties for those not participating in the system; however, it did not successfully resolve this issue. Instead, we have a system that has so far been easily gamed, whose penalties for not joining are mere flea bites rather than compelling incentives, and whose resulting adverse selection is very destructive to the insurers in the system, and to the system itself.

Chart 8: Huge Increase in Healthcare Spending With Age

Source

Chart 9: Decline in Medicare Spending With Age

Source

Chart 10: Asymmetric Distribution of Healthcare Spending

Source

Every Administration comes into office vowing to cut the costs of Medicare and Medicaid, but they have all struggled with the various intractable problems just discussed. In part they have failed because the programs are poorly designed (Medicaid), and in part because demographics and rapid expansion of services (Medicare) operate against them. Most political proposals have involved cutting benefits, or budgets that obviously apply fuzzy math, or hypothetical savings that never seem to materialize. That is not to say that progress hasn’t occasionally been made; rather, it is generally too little, too late to make a major difference. In the absence of radical cost-saving reforms, which have so far eluded virtually everyone, it appears then that some form of mandatory healthcare rationing is inevitable. As Peter Singer (2009) of the New York Times Magazine wrote:

“Health care is a scarce resource, and all scarce resources are rationed in one way or another. In the United States, most health care is privately financed, and so most rationing is by price: You get what you, or your employer, can afford to insure you for. But our current system of employer-financed health insurance exists only because the federal government encouraged it by making the premiums tax deductible. That is, in effect, a more than $200 billion government subsidy for health care. In the public sector, primarily Medicare, Medicaid and hospital emergency rooms, health care is rationed by long waits, high patient co-payment requirements, low payments to doctors that discourage some from serving public patients and limits on payments to hospitals.” Bringing this remark up to date, while the ACA (Obamacare) enabled millions to get insurance for the first time, it condemned the rest of us (i.e., the majority) to rationing in the form of much higher deductibles and much higher prices for insurance. At least some of this was actually necessary.

This notion of rationing is an issue so emotionally charged that it is the equivalent of the infamous “third rail” in American politics (i.e., Social Security reform). How do we ration what is sometimes needed to sustain life itself? What is the value of a human life? How much should be spent to extend life for six months or a year? This raises ethical questions of course, as well as political ones. These issues are being wrestled with around the world. There is no hope whatsoever of either American political party having the courage to openly discuss healthcare rationing as a strategy in the US. But the numbers are absolutely compelling, and it will happen anyway. Really, it already is, just not always in forms yet recognized by the public. For example, organ transplants are subject to strict protocols that act as a form of rationing, since there is a semi-permanent shortage of suitable donors. As a result of the organ shortage and the rationing protocols, which limit who qualifies for a transplant, some people who need transplants don’t get them, and they die sooner rather than later (Leslie Scheunemann & Douglas White, 2011). Likewise, there is rationing of ICU care because of a semi-permanent shortage of beds, and the extremely high cost of such care.

In yet another example, a single line of treatment for kidney cancer can cost around $55,000, but can only extend life for six months. Is it worth it? Even if we say yes on this one, what about the 75-year-old heart attack patient with a terrible prognosis? We could spend $500,000 or more on him and still see him pass away within months, or even weeks. There is essentially very little or no cost/benefit analysis in our system (with some exceptions), and it shows up in the huge sums we spend on people who are terminally ill. A study at Dartmouth College (Chart 11) indicated that the intensity of care during the last two years of life varies greatly by location; however, there is no evidence that all this extra effort in some areas produces better outcomes (Lisa Krieger, 2012).

Chart 11: Distribution of High Intensity Care in Last Two Years of Life

Source

Another issue is the fact that much of our morbidity and mortality is behavior driven (Chart 12). Should we charge people who smoke more? We have for many years. How about those who are alcoholics or drug addicts? How about those who are behaviorally obese? How about those with behavioral diabetes? We’ve historically charged more to these groups as well. But the ACA (Obamacare) created a new entitlement, which is to allow people with pre-existing conditions to get insurance without being rated for that condition. This is clearly untenable, as the departures of large insurance companies from the federal part of the ACA (due to huge losses) attest. Indeed, as a consumer, why should I pay much higher premiums under a price rationing system, just to support the often unhealthy lifestyle choices of others? There are moves in Congress to correct this error, but it is nearly impossible to explain to people why it is necessary to use ratings, now that everything has been on offer essentially for free under the ACA.

Chart 12: US Obesity Rates Impact Healthcare Costs

Source

In a reasonable society that is based on shared risk and fair treatment to all, and which employs laws to promote the greater good, it would make sense to attempt to rationalize our healthcare system based on actual proven methods, using data, analysis, and realistic budget assumptions to make decisions. In the case of the US, we might want to consider the following radical reforms: 1) redesign the healthcare system so that it matches future spending estimates to realistic revenue estimates, which means of course that cost controls and limits to service must be imposed; 2) make participation in the system (whether public or private) mandatory to help eliminate adverse selection issues; 3) decide once and for all whether the system will be a single payer operation (more likely due to our drift towards socialism), or a public-private partnership with more logical rules and procedures than at present; 4) openly introduce, over a period of 10 years (and after a full public debate), healthcare rationing with respect to both price and availability of care; 5) offset another part of the future cost of healthcare with government-negotiated and regulated prices on drugs, procedures, and other services; and 6) greatly expand the Health Savings Account (HAS or MSA) concept (NASI, 2016), allowing people to set aside funds for future healthcare expenses on a tax-free basis.

Now, ours is not a reasonable society lately, and we are anything but realistic as a nation, so I don’t expect us to come up with leaders who would have the courage to lead us towards radically reforming healthcare. In the absence of radical reforms, the system is doomed anyway and will at some point be replaced after it breaks down completely. Many physicians are up in arms about the current system, due both to the huge paperwork load and to greatly reduced compensation. We can reduce the first issue by rationalizing the system, but the trend for the latter will probably continue downward as cost-cutting becomes ever more necessary.

Hopefully the present system will not be replaced with a single payer system, because for all its benefits, a single payer system is guaranteed to expand government control of society in a big way. I am philosophically very skeptical that the US government knows best how to do healthcare, or almost anything else. Still, there may be countries (e.g., Germany, Japan) we could emulate, if it comes to that, which might provide better examples of single payer plans than our own record would suggest is possible. Certainly there are countries with better longevity statistics and far cheaper healthcare costs (Chart 13).

Chart 13: US Life Expectancy Lower, Cost Much Higher

Source

In order for the alternative public-private partnership to work, the rapid expansion of government freebies would have to have some limits, and reasonable incentives for private healthcare insurance would have to be rebuilt. Universal coverage would have to be paid for somehow, perhaps by a combination of higher insurance price rationing, new consumption taxes (e.g., a VAT), and/or alternatively, a new excise tax on large corporations. This kind of smells like socialism too, but at least it would be partially private in nature. Either way, there are solutions to our healthcare issues, if only we had the courage and common sense to get reforms done.

I am strongly convinced that great medical advances (e.g., in biotechnology) are in the offing, and that these could greatly change the healthcare outcomes for millions of people. So as an investor I would like to own companies for the long term that are participating in the current medical advances. However, I am hard-pressed to find many that are not over-priced. A few look pretty cheap on a relative value basis, such as ABBV, AMGN, BIIB, BMY, GILD, NVO, or UTHR. All of these have short term issues or they wouldn’t be cheaper, but at least they are somewhat safer choices in a dangerous market, and long term investors should benefit from owning them over time. I would not be an investor in health insurance companies given the uncertainties in that market.

