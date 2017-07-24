Tungsten's (TUNG) CEO Rick Hurwitz on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Tungsten Corp. (OTCPK:TUNG) Q3 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call July 24, 2017 4:00 AM ET

Executives

Rick Hurwitz - CEO

David Williams - CFO

Analysts

Andrew Mitchell - Edison

Paul Morland - Canaccord

Operator

Good morning and welcome ladies and gentlemen to the Tungsten Corporations Full Year 2017 Results Call. My name is Indy and I’ll be your coordinator for todays even. [Operator Instructions] I now hand over to your host Rick Hurwitz, to begin today’s conference. Thank you.

Rick Hurwitz

Thank you, Indy. And good morning, everyone. Welcome to Tungsten’s earning call for 2017 financial year. I am Richard Hurwitz her with the Chief Executive of the Tungsten Corporation and I'm joined this morning by Tungsten’s CFO David Williams. We have produced a presentation to accompany this call which will be available to you on our website where there will also be a phone number in the event you like a replay of the call. As Indy indicated, after we completed our prepared remarks we'll turn the call over to a brief Q&A session as well, as well do feel free to reach out following the call if you have questions that were unanswered or be interested in a one on one meeting.

All right. If I may. I'm required to draw your attention to an important legal notice before we go into this presentation today, it is on the screen. Now I'm delighted to be bringing these results to you for our financial year ended 30 April 2017.

This is the first complete 12 month fiscal period where the business has operated entirely under our new strategic program. I'm especially pleased that we are demonstrating quite frankly remarkable headway in this fiscal year, reflecting the great work by people across the business.

Our performance shows that our new proposition is resonating with our customers and the quality of our execution. As we look to the future, I'm confident we are building tangible momentum towards the delivery of the core aim of this plan which is to achieve profitable growth and most importantly fulfilling our promises to customers, employees and shareholders. And we are very excited, probably enhance tangible to exceed shareholders expectations.

The progress we are making even as we reengineer our business - our systems to further improve performance gives me the confidence that we are making the right choices, in a year when our priority was stabilizing the business we grew our revenues by 21%, 12% on a constant currency basis.

This is one of the strongest sales growth rates in our industry. Alongside this growth, we continue to improve operational efficiency. The steps we have taken to tighten our cost disciplines and institute procurement policies are sticky, as we reduced our cost base meaningfully, approaching the £40 million level.

Together, these actions allowed us to achieve a £4.4 million in our EBITDA loss and reduced our statutory loss by £50 million [ph] to £12 point million. The benefit of our more focused business strategy are not only yielding financial results that are leading to improved customer engagement as well, and the feedback we are getting across the global supply chain tells us that.

During the period we initiated a series of steps to increase awareness of the Tungsten brand and it is also yielding results, as a substantive increase in qualified leads and a building fuller pipeline in order book reflects.

This trend is allowing us to develop a virtuous circle of growth in revenue opportunities. Existing customers are demonstrating confidence to more fully automated their IT [ph] departments, attractive to a broader range of network services and at the same time we continue to increase the total number of buyers and suppliers on a network and the connections among them.

During the year we have taken steps to provide for more opportunities to generate revenue. These take the form of product introductions. We launched three new products during the period, compliant [ph] concrete additions Tungsten network is the first and only electronic invoicing network providing paperless, tax compliant invoicing in India. And the expansion of our trade finance solutions and new coordinated partnerships that are also showing through.

The changes we’ve made, the operational improvements still to come, the pipeline of revenue opportunities we can see from existing and new customers these give me the confidence to say with conviction that Tungsten network is at a genuine turning point.

Tungsten [Technical Difficulty] simply one of the most secure, compliant, many to many e-invoicing networks. A pioneer comes [ph] to remains in the vanguard of digitizing accounts payable processes and accounts nearly three quarters of the Fortune 500 and puts see [ph] 100 customers.

In fiscal ’17 we signed 10 new complex, multinational buyer [ph] organizations over the healthy mix between the network itself and our workflow of product and we added 48,000 net new suppliers to bring our total to 251,000 rolling every month.

Of the 10 new buyers, we have a mix as I said between network and workflow and we're using software as a gateway for turning customers to a wider accounts payable automation. New suppliers joining Tungsten network use it for a combination of delivering invoices to their customers, tracking the status of those invoices and having their invoices digitized using our invoice data capture and product.

Net supplier growth is important and expanding the connectivity across the Tungsten network. The total of 17.1 million invoices transacted during the year had an aggregate invoice value of just over $200 million. The value of a membership in the Tungsten network to our customers continues to grow, as we emerge as a collaboration hub where vendors and their customers are finding ways to better enable the work that do together.

Our fundamental organizational restructuring is complete with the sale of Tungsten Bank. The disposition of this asset released energy and focused and of course capital. Our liquidity and strong balance sheet is letting us proceed with confidence and with pace on the transformation of this company.

We're positioned for profitable growth leveraging our networks special operating assets for the benefit of an expanding customer base. Our track path to profitability can be glimpsed through the financial highlights of our fiscal ’17.

For instance in increasing the average revenue per invoice by 13%, we benefited from new buyers sign ups, increasing revenue from existing customers and demonstrated to 41 buyers the value that we create for them by agreeing renewal rates at weighted average lift of 49%.

Our case on the operational efficiencies, 4% constant currency decline in our operating costs, is an 11% decline we add in the costs of the bank and as a direct outcome of the choices that we've made to tighten our disciplines and reorganize our organization and apply automation to the processes that we follow.

As we look to the achievement of monthly EBITDA breakeven by the end of the year, I'd like to screen our progress through our four strategic pillars. Our first strategic initiative has been and remains a focus on our core of automated HT [ph] department.

During that period we emphasized our ability to help customers and crew their opportunity to automate their procure pay work stream. We've done that by returning to our innovative roots.

During that period Tungsten released three new products that are also taking hold. The first product is an intelligent invoice data capture capability, which is an opportunity for us to take in 100% of our customer’s invoices as they migrate to the Tungsten network. So we help them get out from under the burden of paper and the high cost of scanning and printing that paper, while they onboard suppliers to complete their digital journey.

As you know Tungsten processes millions of purchase orders and during the period we launched a product that now lets our buyer clients deliver those orders to their vendors across the Tungsten network and receive acknowledgement of that order back. In both of these new products we have seen early adopters signing for new contracts in the first product and two in the second and we are pursuing adoption in earnest.

We have continued to focus on our cross-border compliance by introducing paperless invoicing in India where our customers have very deep supply chains. And most relevant, we are seeing a confidence among the members of the network to adopt all product invoicing in a manner and a pace at which they hadn’t before.

We see resources and executive endorsement around those efforts. And as a result, we continue to onboard an increasing number of suppliers in the invoice attendance and those relationships.

In the second area, we have focused very hard on improving the reliability, scalability and security of the Tungsten network and the organisation around it. We’ve done that by embracing the same automations that we espouse in front of our customers, transacting our invoices across the Tungsten network, using our workflow to map purchase orders.

We have centralized several of our accounting and human resources functions into a shared service center in our Kuala Lumpur office. We have instituted a series of vendor contract reviews and procurement policies and routines that are all taking hold in a very meaningful way. Today our company operates in a much clear structure with end to end ownership and our customers are benefiting as a result.

And now with respect to our interests in trade finance, we’ve made very significant changes to our financing proposition. We’ve realized operational efficiencies by moving to a wholesale funding model and we renegotiated the funding deal that we had with our primary source to fun inside investments.

Alongside that, we have announced several meaningful partnerships that have brought additional technology and inter-operability to the proposition, as well as a plethora of other funders.

In bringing [indiscernible] into Tungsten, we have an outstanding leader who has assembled an impeccable team to expand our trade financing activities. I use though without word purposefully because that team has now expanded the set of financing solutions that Tungsten is making available to the marketplace, from dynamic discounting where our buyers are able to deploy capital in front of their supply chain, to our early payment utility add network, right down to supply chain and receivable financing structures. And we are receiving an order book that is growing very, very meaningfully even as we increased our outstandings. During the period we expect that to accelerate in the coming months.

And then lastly, as we enhance the value of the membership in the Tungsten network to a growing customer base that consists of both buying organizations and supplying organizations, we are seeing those two classes of customer work together across the network in very strategic forms. So that takes - examples of that are supply chain financing activities, the ability to convert currency out of the network and know to secure flexible lines of credit, again, right at the Tungsten network.

Okay. At this point, let me bring my remarks to a close and hand you over to David, who will provide an overview of our financial performance and I look forward to coming back and making a few closing remarks afterwards. David?

David Williams

Thank you, Rick. And good morning to you all. Our financial performance in the 2017 financial year was encouraging overall, demonstrating our strengthen relationships with customers and control over our operating cost and allowing us to remain focused on our goal, as achieving breakeven in 2017 calendar year.

In driving a better performance from Tungsten, we manage the business through four primary key performance indicators. These are total invoice volumes, average revenue per invoice, our operating expenses and the Tungsten network fiancé average invoice appendix.

Let's look at performance for the financial year through these four KPIs. Taking them in term, total invoice volumes increased by $1 million to $17.1 million. Those are 6.2% rate annual increase with a little below the previous financial year’s growth of 9%.

We continue to see significant scope to growth total invoice volumes, through an increased share of our buyer invoices, and also through increased market penetration of the invoices as a share of total invoices. Our new invoice data capture product we expect to support this.

Average revenue per employee is an improved API for us that capture the increased value we create for both our customers and for our shareholders. The 13% increase in average revenue per invoice to 182 pence reflects two key drivers.

One is the success in our customers agreeing to pay us more for the value added the services they receive from membership of the Tungsten network. The other is enhancing the mix of the business we drive through operating the network the optimal benefit of our customers be that buyers or suppliers.

The assets that we've made to realize operational efficiencies across the business are a key component of the improved performance that we have produced. We’ve implemented sustainable cost savings and a raft of business processes and systems that clusters around sizing infrastructure to the tangible opportunities we see, improving operational capabilities and taking advantage of opportunities to automate for the benefit of all of our stakeholders.

As a result, in aggregate we've reduced operating costs by nearly £2 million on a constant currency basis. We measure our supply chain finance solution by average invoice outstandings which totalled £14 million in April.

Still an early stated development, we're confident that the steps we've taken to improve the proposition model that Rick has just outlined, leads TMS [ph] well-equipped to capture sizable market opportunity.

The KPIs are reflected in the financial results for the year. Revenue grew 21% to £31.3 million or 12% on a constant currency basis. Revenue has now grown 40% in the last two years. Out cost of sales grew slightly in line with the revenue growth, while adjusted operating expenses as reported grew by £700,000.

However on a constant currency basis they fell by £1.8 million or 4% and this is before taking into account a further £2.8 million reduction in expenses from the sale of the Tungsten Bank. The results in EBITDA was at £11.8 million was 27% lower than the prior year.

The net impact of foreign exchange movements on our EBITDA was to reduce it by £600,000. So the benefit to revenues of £2.2 million was more than offset by the impact on adjusted operating expenses of £2.5 million.

Out resulting improvement in EBITDA, a £4.4 million from the 2016 financial year would therefore have been £5 million under constant currency.

We are continuing to transform our cost base, identifying opportunities to run our business more efficiently and effectively. In the 2017 financial year this included finalizing much of the transition to a finance and human resource shared service center, as Rick said in Kuala Lumpur.

This is multiple benefits of creating a center of excellence and mirroring the processes that many of our customers adopt, while saving a total of £1 million. Additionally, less than two years ago, we set up a team of procurement specialist to ensure that we are purchasing the right goods and services from the right people, at the right price.

This team delivers savings of £1 million in the financial year, supporting purchasing activities right away across our business. These efficiencies that we have produced further resulted to spend additional amounts on systems and development, continuing their up [ph] rates.

The transformation of our cost base and the processes will continue over multiple years. In the current financial year, we have programs to resource our – some of our IT outsource providers saving £1 million on an annualized basis and to implement on further organizational change saving an additional £0.5 million.

We intend to reemploy these savings in sales, marketing and product development activities.

Our liquidity position has been significantly strengthened from the sale Tungsten Bank. We ended the financial year with £21.8 million of available cash and invoice receivables, which are our on-balance sheet short dated TNS product. We consider this sufficient liquidity in order to meet our organic objectives.

I'll now hand back to Rick, for his closing remarks.

Rick Hurwitz

Thank you, David. So let me bring this fiscal ‘17 earnings call to conclusion, by summarizing our outlook. Tungsten's focused for fiscal year ‘18 remains a substantial growth in revenue, while leveraging our new right sized cost base.

The net of this is to achieve profitability in a more prominent position among our marketplace. We will do this by aggressively pursuing adoption of our broader set of products, including add network, like trade financing solutions, as well as [Technical Difficulty] like invoice data capture, and by engaging with all members of the Tungsten Network.

Our forward guidance for fiscal ‘18 is clear, we see mid-teens constant currency growth in revenues, a minimum gross margin of 90%, adjusted OpEx, excluding one off of less than $40 million and then monthly EBITDA breakeven in calendar 2017. Our actions in the past fiscal year allowed us to exceed guidance. And I'm very optimistic that we are on the path to creating real shareholder value.

So this concludes our prepared remarks this morning and thank you for being patient and taking the time to be with us. I will now turn the call back to the operator, so that we can move into to the Q&A. Thank you again.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Thank you. Okay. We do have to see questions come through. Our first question is from the line of Robins Pigman [ph] Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, there. It's Robs Pigman from [indiscernible] Capital. Just a couple from me. This stage and now the million pound savings in procurement, I wonder whether you could just give us a bit more detail on that and specific areas where cost has been taken out what the run rate is, you know, how that’s going to impact operating expenses for the current year?

And secondly, possibly related just on exceptional cost of income statement this morning, you identified another $2 million of exceptionals potentially for 2018. Could you give us some sort of detail on those costs where they've been taken and how much of that is actually cash? Thank you.

David Williams

Thanks for your questions Rob. So I'll start with the procurement activities and the savings that we've realized this year and which are sustainable savings, really are right the way across the business. Just from having a systematic procurement process, we have been able to identify a lot of areas where simply we didn't need to spend the money.

And so our procurement activities did not just about going out and getting the best price. It's actually about first of all asking do we need to buy this tool and if we do, what’s actually the spect of what we need to buy compared to what's being asked for.

And then in some specific activities we spent a lot of time looking at our travel and expenses and the procurement team have implemented some policies and processes and some new vendors around that. And then really the biggest specific area is within our IT business, after people on our costs on IT infrastructure are the largest and through - as we go through upgrading our systems. So it gives us opportunity to identify more – more then appropriate technologies and a more modern appropriate vendors, which give us additional flexibility, but also come at a significant cost advantage.

So that's a bit of a flavour and that's really that then leads into your second question. So what we haven't done this year is identify any of the cost that we've spent as an adjustment to our EBITDA.

But what we do know as we come into 2018 is there are some specifics where we have actually already taken action or intend to take action where there will be a one off exit cost, that's around some people and some specific IT vendors where we are moving from some legacy providers really which supported our old [ph] technology to some more flexible, more efficient modern providers, which comes with a significant ongoing cost benefits.

But we have to effectively bar [ph] our way out the old contracts. So the £2 million that we have identified as one off cost, £0.5 of that will be redundancy and organizational cost changes and with the balance of provision in order to exit some of the old contracts, we expect that to be a cash payment required for that, although until we finish our discussions with the legacy providers, we don't quite know what that will be, but some for the purpose of our cash flow modelling we're assuming we'll have to pay all of that in cash over the course of the year.

So obviously that gives you a bit of a flavour. People should get confidence that some – the procurement activities really do reflect the changing nature in which this business is operated. The people within our business and we've done it right the way even to the human resources, we now have effectively [indiscernible] people procurement person sat within our HR team.

What we want is specialists in the business doing what they're good at. So our IT specialist should be focused on our IT team, not on procuring goods and services for our IT team. So we now have specialists of procurement an IT specialists doing what they’re good at and helping - that helps us to reap the benefits of it.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question is from the line of Andrew Mitchell from Edison. Please go ahead.

Andrew Mitchell

Thank you. Yes, probably two questions from me. One on in terms of pricing, I will say very encouraging to see sustained high level of re-pricing on for buyers. One if you comments on the prospect for that going forward.

And secondly, has there been any opportunities to increase the workflow pricing. And then another sort of broader question, as I was wondering obviously a lot has been going on within Tungsten itself, but can you make any comments on anything that might have been going on in the industry and whether you know, where the competitor behaviour has changed in any way over the last year?

Rick Hurwitz

Sure. I hear three questions there, so if you'll keep me on the mark. Firstly with respect to the pricing lift that we've experienced with our buyer renewals, unlike the following comment, and the comments that we've made in the past, so remind you that this is a very healthy discourse that goes on, so the moment of renewal we're able to sit down with our customers and sort of review the benefits and the motivations of being part of the Tungsten network.

And in doing that, those organizations come to recognize that they've expanded the number of vendors that are attached to the network, through that they are beginning to receive more invoice volume from them. They're doing it in many more countries and they see that the result of those activities is a reduction in the costs of the AP department its more straight to processing, lower error rates and a more sort of strategic delivery of that back office work stream to the organizations.

And we talked very candidly about that and it's also the opportunity to talk very candidly about the things that Tungsten is able to do to help them further automate their procure to pay work stream.

And the net of those discussions is usually a plan to grow our activities together and in the midst of that we renew a contract for another three years and we're coming to that with a pricing sheet that better reflects the value that our customers are receiving from being a member of the network.

So that's what's going on. And the beauty here is not only have we seen a lift in that renewal rate by 49% percent, you'll remember that in the prior year we saw it by 61%. And given that most of our contracts on three year terms, we are now in the midst of the third year of that cycle of renewals.

So we expect to entertain those discussions in the same way that we have in the past and to come out of them with a growth trajectory for those clients. And we're seeing that through our numbers, invoice counts and supplier additions.

I'm going to pick up on your last question first for a moment, because it carries a nice transition from what I just said. So in terms of the marketplace there is a few very demonstrable trends right now. It was interesting last fall the Harvard Business School produced a piece of research and in it they concluded that those companies that automated not only their customer experiences, the front office, but automated back office work streams as well. We’re more likely than not leaders in their sector.

And what we're finding now in our interactions both with existing customers and prospective ones and I'm trying to communicate to you that our order book is deeper than it's ever been and so to our pipeline, largely on the fact of the increased brand awareness initiatives that we're pursuing, but also to the Harvard Business study, we're finding that corporations today have decided that the time is now to adopt automations.

They want to be performers in their sector and they're beginning to turn their attention to back office work stream. So CFOs and financial controllers around the globe are beginning to commit capital energy and resources to further automate their AP departments and in Tungsten’s there is a trusted advisor to help them do that very well.

The other sort of aspect of that engagement with our customer is that Tungsten we've seen several of our competitors acquire procurement software tools. So enterprise software that sits in the buyer organization, Tungsten determined that it's going to invest very heavily and enhancing the value of its network, because what we recognize as we have this wonderful position that has us sitting right to the middle of the relationship between buyers and sellers.

And if we can - and we connect to them digitally, if we could leverage that position to continue to provide added utility that enhances the nature of the relationship then our network will grow. And that's what we're doing. So that takes the form of other capabilities, like currency conversion of many lines of credit. That may take the form of expanded documents that helps with the supply chain. So that's our area of pursuit and we're getting great traction in it.

Now with respect to workflow, it's a really important question that allows me to reinforce our digital strategy. So I've said a couple of times this morning that one of our core objectives here at Tungsten is to help our customers improve their ability to automate that work stream.

And so one way we're doing that is by adding these additional products. So today unlike a year ago Tungsten is a product responsive company. And what that let us do is come to our workflow clients 60 strong and talk to them about AP automation, help them understand that they've taken a terrific first step, but now there's a series of further steps that will allow them to completely remove paper and to become more efficient.

And those steps consist of our new product invoice data capture, our - ultimately then connecting to the Tungsten Network and then deploying analytics around it. And we have seen now several of our workflow clients embrace that digital journey and that's really very powerful.

We recently added a telecommunications company in Los Angeles, who took the first step to help make their environment more mature. That step was to subscribe to Tungsten workflow. Once we got that implemented and we carried on the discussion they now are using our invoice data capture and generating all of their invoices through it and just subsequent to this period have signed a contract to join the Tungsten Network.

So that's a wonderful story on that digital journey and how we're using workflow as a stepping stone towards fuller automation in our projects.

Andrew Mitchell

That is very helpful. And in terms of - just saw some entry on the industry dynamics, how do you feel sort of contested [ph] behaving currently, is there any change in the environment there as well to concern?

Rick Hurwitz

Yes, so we've seen some acquisitions of procurement tools by some our competitors. And as you recognize there is truly hundreds of companies that deliver invoices electronically, but there's sort of five core competitors that seem to be the ones that our prospects make buying decisions around. The wonderful opportunity in terms of this company's prospector's of the future is that many in fact, most of our sales instances are in Greenfield situations, that is the adoption of invoicing electronic invoicing while growing and growing quite rapidly and I'm suggesting to you is still woefully under deployed.

So we have this very large addressable market in which right now you know 6 key competitors are competing well, but we continue to emerge as the company with the broadest country compliance which is very well into multinational organizations.

We are now becoming a multi product line company, that's resonating very well with our prospects and existing customers. And then lastly, the way we're competing is what I tried to suggest in my prepared remarks, which is we're touching more of our customers. So we're no longer focused sort of just on the 200 large buying organization, but we're engaging very actively with the other 250,000 organizations that are members of the Tungsten's Network.

And we're walking them their doors and having for example a working capital conversation, talking about breadth of trade finance solutions and we're seeking that CFOs or owners of businesses who will then say, so wait a minute, why am I delivering invoices electronically to my customer. Yeah, my suppliers are not delivering them electronically to me.

And the answer of course is they should be and can be and that's now having us slip that customer that was formerly known as a supplier into a buyer prospect and we're having great results in that regard.

Andrew Mitchell

Okay. Thanks very much…

Rick Hurwitz

I have a question online that maybe we'll take. And the question is what has the Tungsten's Center for Intelligence Data analytics delivered so far. And what do you expect from them in the future.

So let me answer that in two ways. Firstly, that center - that relationship with the university has produced a set of software that lets us be much more intelligent about digital information that’s incomplete.

So it's kind of a intelligence screening tool and we're applying it in matchy [ph] addresses to vendors to help with our on-boarding activity and this matching rate has increased demonstrably in our factory from where it had been before.

Now that being said, as you've heard that the focus over that period has been on right sizing our cost base and engaging more fully with our customers in order to increase revenues in both of those thrusts are succeeding and I referenced the improvement and EBITDA loss by £4.5 million.

But to secure the kind of cost base that we believe we need in order to leverage it and has required us to make some very difficult choices. David referenced some of the procurement activity and some of those choices that we've made.

One of them is that we have ended our relationship with the university and closed the Tungsten Center for analytics and we are pursuing our analytics interests in other ways, but our tough choice that it has saved the company a significant cost. Operator, are there other questions?

Operator

Yes. Our next question is from the line of Paul Morland from Canaccord. Please go ahead.

Paul Morland

Hi, there. Couple of things from me. One was on the network finance business and it seems that you are expanding the solutions there. So I just wondered if you know investors perhaps need to start thinking about that business in a different way and not just along the lines of invoices outstanding.

Which brings me on to my second question really, which is more broad of one around the four KPIs that David talked about, you know a big part of the change I see today is the broadening set, not just in Tungsten Network finance, but also in you know accounts payable with the new the DIDC product, purchase order exchange et cetera.

So I just wonder how you know in a broader context have these new products maybe mean you might be thinking about changing your KPIs a bit. I mean is it a bit simplistic now just to look at invoice volumes. Do you need to be a bit more granular in terms of what products you are supplying into your customers to broaden the offering.

And specifically on the operating expenses KPI as well, you know you've demonstrated that you've got your operating cost under control and it was stabilized at $14 million. Is that still a relevant KPI? Thank you.

Rick Hurwitz

Thank you, Paul. Great questions. The first, I mean, quite frankly very strategic in a second how we report on it and other things. So let me pick up the first and I will turn it over David for the second.

First, also is the question we've received here online, so we're getting it, and it speaks to the changing nature of Tungsten Network finance activities. Let me remind you that Tungsten just re-launched its network financing program in late November of last year. Everyone seemed to go away to holidays and we came back in January and pursued it in earnest.

So we're only six months into that flight and in that period of time we fundamentally remade that business, as we did on the back of an entirely new team who then went to the operational underpinnings of that business, which takes on systems and monitoring tools and the technical development needed to flow [ph] funds to the right places. They addressed our funding relationships and as you've seen through our announcements and ones that we are soon to announce, we have developed a whole host of partnerships.

And the result of all of that is that we have changed the way that Tungsten is addressing this issue. The issue of working capital optimization remains one that is of utmost importance to Tungsten’s Network customers, the 251,000 strong, everyone of them cares about that subject matter. And today Tungsten has a solution for every one of them.

So we have moved from the premise that said, build it and they will come, we'll have an electronic utility for early payment at the network and those who want to finance a receivable on the network can do it. That still exists. We continue to grow that. But today we become like every part of our business just much more sophisticated in our understandings and therefore how to address them – how to address the opportunities attendant to.

And what that means is, we’ve really segmented our customer base, created products that reflect the risk appetite of different funders and different customers and are now delivering that in a direct manner where we're sitting down with customers and talking to them about the subject. Those are the biggest of the big and SMEs.

And the reception is everyone wants to have a conversation and all of a sudden they become to realize that that conversation is supported to technical connection because they are members of the network and a host of data back to your reporting question, but ability to sort of report on those activities, Tungsten has developed a pipeline of financing deals with real term sheets out that is sizable and we look forward in the coming weeks and months to report on that.

But today we have a broad set of products from dynamic discounting, and Tungsten’s early payment utility of the portal, supply chain financing programs and partnerships with large organizations to their suppliers, receivable financing. And then we do some sort of a I’ll call it structured engagement across the early payment platform and we’re seeing interest in all that.

So I hope all that gives you kind of a flavour of how we’ve done that in and where we are right now in earnest in the business development sets of activity for that. So we will - I hope, I mean we see some big numbers and report on that level outstanding in the way that – has magnitude different than it has been in the past year. David…

David Williams

Let me pick up on your questions around KPIs, and I think particularly as of the year - the couple of years since I've been in my tenure. So I first of all ensure that we've got the data in order to understand the business and then created a suite of performance indicators. And then formulated the four primary type KPIs almost to give an external interest in the company, a consistent way of looking at us.

And you know you pick revenue per employee for example, if you're an airline you do revenue per feet. If you're a telco you do revenue per user, we go more to the airline type model because if you look at our users we've got thousands of users that pay nothing and we've got some users, some customers who pay more than a £1 million. So that’s kind of [indiscernible] really isn't appropriate.

So the revenue per invoice KPI then gives us the opportunity to continue to sell more services in, really invoicing at the core and then as we build out from it, you've got the workflow, you've got the purchase order services that you talked about how we've expanded. But still orders of function of the number of invoices.

So at least for the time being as invoicing remains at the core of the business, we believe that still to be the appropriate metric in order to assess [indiscernible] but also how we commence – drove that metric as we as we continue to add on additional services. And we believe that the way that we are reporting this really does help our shareholders - respective share and provide publicly better disclosure to understand our business than a number of our other competitors.

We adjusted our operating expenses metric. It might be as the years go the £40 million is it right number, we continue to believe at least in the current shape of our business it is - it's an appropriate target to set ourselves. It gives the parameters to work and to continually challenge ourselves and say actually how come we leverage this £40 million more in order both grow our revenues at the level that we want, but then provide the services in order to support that revenue growth.

So we’re comfortable with that those – of the KPI, but at least for the foreseeable future where you may have appointed around the average outstanding. Rick has already talked about how the product – the shape of some of the products and the range of products in that business has evolved.

So as we are successful in some of those products, which likely come with a far larger outstanding number, but a small smaller return plus, so we have to monitor whether that outstanding number is the right number.

It will be a balance between outstandings and return to us and the level of profitability from that business. But that business remains actively starter and that for the KPIs that we look at around it will evolve as the business evolves.

Rick Hurwitz

Operator, we will turn it back to you for any other questions.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question is from the line of Ben Williams. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Good morning, gentlemen. It’s Ben Williams, Trium [ph] I had a couple of questions please. First one is that revenue per invoice increased which we’ve seen for a couple of years as you said you're in the mid to the third year of your sort of – sort of renewal cycle, so there is time lag issues there, but you anticipate that that revenue per invoice increase would continue at that level, more on that level at some level this year? That’s first question.

Second one is, if you had another 50 million sterling, what would you be spending money on now. And then the third question is, is it appropriate to give us some sense of what the current revenue run rate for the business is? Thank you.

Rick Hurwitz

Thank you. With respect to revenue per invoice, the biggest impact and it’s not the contract renewal that we've been achieving, but in fact the ability to sell other products into the customer base and the ability expand whom we actually monetize.

So our - we will - we do expect to see revenue per invoice increase. It comes from pushing the adoption of our new products. We have three terrific new products that are getting great reception from our earliest adopters and we're actively marketing them. Now we have a product roadmap that includes the introduction into further new products in this fiscal year, coupled them around analytics that we're very excited about. And in fact and one of them have made our first sale as well, so that gives us great confidence.

With respect to deployment of additional capital you know, it's the nature of locking before you run and the reason this in our deck we've provided sort of that notion of the three phases of Tungsten Networks merging development is to kind of speak to the exact sentiment that I suspect is in the question.

So you know we came through a period of distress and had a lot of things right and reinstate the confidence and commitment among you know, 400 some employees and customer base and we've done that and I believe with flying colors.

And so the – and that was culminated with the sale of the bank which we capitalised the company. So we faced that choice. You're asking about, which is there's 30 million of cash on the balance sheet what would we do with that. And what we've had to do is to continue to remake the company and that was the effort of moderating our expenses, while enhancing our proposition.

And that's what's been going on now for you know a few months and we think we need a good piece of this fiscal year to really get that done right. I hope we're giving you a sense of the ingredients to do so.

And then when we come through that we know we have because we have been profitable company. And at that moment we're going to really answer the question you just asked in earnest. So that gets us to the third phase of our development which is an inflexion phase where we accelerate the development of Tungsten Network through bigger, best you know, we have the ability to perhaps make some mistakes through inorganic activity, through you know bigger product investment and systems and that's how we're thinking about. And David, maybe to that third question.

David Williams

Yes. So in term of current run rate revenues, in the previous financial year the revenue for the year was $25.9 million once you strip out the back end and this year it was $31.3 million. Our revenue on a kind of monthly basis can be a little lumpy. We sell some one off software when we sell [indiscernible] deals, but it's not unreasonable to look at our revenue growth over the year, that is fairly linear.

So the best part to that is to take the two data points of ’16, ‘17 and spread the growth rate of the year and we continued and we expect to continue to see that linear underlying linear revenue growth over the course of this year, which we believe by the time we get to the end of the year we're confident that along with the other changes we'll be making to the cost base is where we get to EBITDA breakeven.

Unidentified Analyst

Got you. Okay. And it seems around both previously [indiscernible] get to you know, as of April 2017 your annualized run rate revenue must have been up at the 38 level?

David Williams

We're not going to comment on that.

Unidentified Analyst

That's fine, forgive me for pushing.

David Williams

Yeah, I'm not going to get into too much detail.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you very much to both of you. It's been really helpful answers.

David Williams

You’re welcome. Thanks, Ben

Rick Hurwitz

All right. Operator, I believe we've just come through the hour and we've committed to spending 60 minutes. So I think that concludes today's call. Thank you very much again for being part of it and we'll look forward to more to come. Thanks.

Operator

Thank you for joining today's conference. Ladies and gentlemen, you may now disconnect your lines.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.