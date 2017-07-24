Citigroup Post CCAR Is A Lean, Mean, Buyback Machine

My firm view is that Citigroup shares are about to become a scarce commodity.

Investors should understand the math and draw their own conclusion.

Share count is going to reduce substantially in the next several years.

Citigroup's (C) CCAR results exceeded most analysts' expectations arriving at a total capital return of ~$19 billion with approximately $15.6 billion allocated to EPS accretive share buybacks.

I believe that investors are grossly underestimating the powerful impact of Citi's capital return trajectory. The simplest way of understanding this is to go through the math.

Consider the below rather simple model that I put together:

The main takeaway from above model is that Citigroup's share count could potentially halve in the next 5 years on so (based on simple linear but conservative assumptions) - all else being equal, the share price should reach new heights.

Explaining the assumptions

The assumptions in the model are listed below:

A CCAR year refers to 30 June year-end (i.e. 2017 CCAR refers to income year ending 30 June 2018) Net income growth per annum is assumed at a conservative 5% Assume shares deliver a total return of 8% per year (comprising of 3% dividends and 5% capital growth) Buyback amount for 2017 comprises of $15.4 billion recently approved buyback plus a mid-cycle capital ask of up to $3 billion Assumed a modest growth of buybacks in future CCAR cycle (a conservative assumption) proportional to net income growth

Buyback amount exceeds net income, how could that be possible?

My model assumes buyback amount exceeding net income - how could that be true? What about dividend distributions?

Well, the answer is quite simple. Citi has excess capital that management made very clear that it intends to return to investors. The main categories of surplus capital are as per below:

Citi has a large DTA balance that does not get counted in its capital ratios ($29 billion of disallowed DTA). Given current run rate, it expects to generate $2 to $3 billion of DTA consumption per annum Citi's CET1 ratio stands at 13% at the end of 2Q'2017 compared with an optimal CET1 ratio of 11.5% or lower. This translates to approximately $18 billion of excess capital that should be returned to shareholders (so another $3 billion per annum). The unwinding of Citi's legacy businesses is still releasing excess capital. A big driver to capital release in Holdings is likely to be changes to the way regulators measure operational risk RWAs.

What are the risks to the above simplistic model?

The specific risks are somewhat obvious but I will list the key ones below:

Buybacks are suspended due to macro or firm-specific downturn or concerns (including reduction in forecasted net income) Qualitative or quantitative failures in future CCAR cycles (albeit somewhat unlikely on Corbat's watch) Regulatory developments forcing Citi to carry higher capital ratios than currently envisioned Adverse tax reform outcomes reducing Citi's DTA balance (current expectations are for modest impact only) Share price runs up too quickly making buybacks option far less attractive! (clearly, this is a good headache for shareholders)

Final thoughts

The math is very simple. The buyback narrative for Citi is alive and well.

The base case is that Citigroup shares are about to become a scarce commodity. Make no mistake about it, this is a game changer for the stock that should also reduce price volatility of the shares. Remember the oil price collapse and China hard landing concerns dominating the news at the first half of 2016?

But do not forget that there is also the "return on capital" narrative - I am looking forward for Citi's Investors day this week -no doubt, this is a long overdue event and I will cover it right here on Seeking Alpha (so add me as a "real time follower" at the top of this article, if of interest).

Disclosure: I am/we are long C.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.