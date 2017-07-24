Some Thoughts On A Discovery-Scripps Merger

Image Source: thewrap.com

Merger Possibility And Analysts’ Opinions

Shares of Discovery Communications (DISCA) and Scripps Networks Interactive (SNI) spiked after the two companies announced they are in talks to merge. I have a positive view on the prospects of a merger between these two players as I think consolidation is a useful and necessary move considering the current environment in the media industry.

Discovery and Scripps share one problem – the lack of bargaining power due to their small scale. Both have been under pressure to grow to obtain negotiating power with cable and satellite providers, and a merger between the two would make sense despite the skepticism from some analysts. In particular, Wells Fargo has recently issued a note where it exposed its neutral stance on the possible merger. Analyst Marci Ryvicker doesn't think a combination with Scripps Networks Interactive makes sense, and in her opinion, taking away any merger premium the shares might get, the fundamentals of Discovery Communications are "just okay”. More in detail, the analyst wrote in the note:

We worry a little bit about domestic affiliate fee growth. DISCA's domestic cable nets are mature - both in terms of margin (58% on avg.) and distribution. Unlike many of its peers, however, DISCA is not in a lot of the mainstream streaming bundles; instead choosing to focus on a non-sports package which has yet to launch, price, etc. We just think there is more risk here, and we also don't see how DISCA closes that 11% viewership-to-4% affiliate fee gap. Domestic ad growth is fine - nothing special. Unfortunately, DISCA is one of the most exposed to continuous viewership declines given high exposure to adv. (45% of rev. vs. the 37% avg.). DISCA is trying to stem this by focusing on digital & mobile distribution - esp. short-form video. We just don't know how well these can be monetized nor how much linear viewership may be cannibalized. International has not helped the stock. DISCA has the most international exposure of all of our cos. at 47% of rev. While rev. growth has been impressive, EBITDA margins are quite low, which has weighed on the cons. co. We also think there's confusion on how to model the Olympics post '17E, which hasn't helped the multiple.

Wells Fargo’s points make sense, but it seems to me that the issues they mentioned are already known and largely priced in the stock. Their point is that there is no particular benefit in the merger that can offset the current issues related to the stagnation of the domestic business, the lower marginality of the international segment and the exposure to declining views.

These are real issues. The media industry is living a time of profound changes. Every 6 months there is at least one important move by an established company to enter the market or to change the way it competes. If we just consider the last two years we have seen Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) pushing international expansion of its Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)-like on-demand streaming service, Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) launching its platform for live streaming YouTube TV, Sony (NYSE:SNE) introducing TV and video through the Playstation platform, just to mention a few. Moreover, it’s not the first sign of a move towards consolidation in the industry, as just in the last 12 months there have been several deals and talks about potential deals – such as Fox’s (FOXA) offer to buy European giant Sky (OTCQX:SKYAY), or Vivendi’s (OTCPK:VIVHY) approach to Mediaset (OTCPK:MDIUY).

High-speed connection has changed the competitive landscape, adding many actual and potential competitors for companies that just 10 years ago were protected by a decent moat.

In the specific case of Discovery and Scripps, they have been losing bargaining power due to their reliance on non-sport programming, the segment most exposed to competition from new players such as Netflix. For Discovery, for example, it has been increasingly difficult to negotiate with distributors in the last few years – in January, Discovery even threatened Sky to withdraw all its programming from the British platform over claims that Sky was refusing to pay a fair price. There was no need to move forward with the threat, as just a few days later the companies announced they reached a deal that was favorable for both parties. This episode is emblematic and makes us understand Discovery’s bargaining position – it’s probably not big enough to exert a strong pressure on pricing, but not so small to be ignored by distributors. In theory, a union between Scripps and Discovery would strengthen their position in dealing with distributors such as Sky, Comcast (CMCSA), AT&T (T), and Charter (CHTR). It would be much harder not to surrender to a threat of withdrawing such a big bundle of channels as the one created by the union of the two companies. Together, Discovery’s and Scripps’ channels would represent about 20% of cable television viewership, putting the combined entity on an (almost) equal footing with larger cable channel groups owned by companies such as Walt Disney Co. (DIS), NBCUniversal, Viacom Inc. (NYSE:VIA) (NASDAQ:VIAB) and Time Warner Inc.’s (NYSE:TWX) Turner.

Some analysts don’t share this view. UBS media analyst Doug Mitchelson wrote in a note:

Having 18 combined networks in a world shifting towards skinnier bundles might only compound secular challenges.

A position shared by Barclays analyst Kannan Venkateshwar:

It is tough to see how a combination of 16 major networks will have more negotiating leverage with distributors when both legacy and new distributors are focused on making the bundle smaller.

The fact that distributors are focused on making the bundle smaller is true. Competition is strengthening the customer and a higher flexibility and choice is always an obvious outcome in these cases. The point is that the focus on making the bundle smaller and more flexible for customers doesn’t jeopardize the bargaining power of content producers/ channel owners. The transition to a more flexible bundle is mostly a problem of the distributor-customer relationship, that has only an indirect and secondary impact on companies such as Discovery and Scripps. Even if each of the distributor’s customers was interested in only 5 or 8 channels, the company’s ownership of a larger portfolio would still give it a stronger bargaining power on the supply side. The union of the two companies would improve their bargaining power for sure, for two reasons:

Cable TV companies and satellite broadcasters still control a much higher market share than new players such as Netflix or the smaller Amazon Prime Video and the likes. Risking to damage their levels of viewership with the blackout of 20% of their channels is a big risk – too big to be taken.

Distributors may be forced to adopt more flexible offerings for their customers, with smaller bundles and a wider selection of packages, but Discovery-Scripps will negotiate as a unique provider. There is no good reason to expect the higher flexibility for the customer to translate into higher flexibility for the distributor.

Relative Valuation and Potential Effects

Discovery and Scripps are in particularly difficult positions compared to owners of broadcast networks including Disney, Fox (NASDAQ:FOX) (FOXA) and CBS (CBS). This is reflected in a significant valuation gap between such companies and the larger peers. There has always been a small valuation gap between DISCA-SNI and aforementioned peers, but this gap has significantly widened in the last few years.

DISCA and SNI currently trade at just 7.4x and 8.0x TTM EV/EBITDA, respectively, against the peers’ average of 11x (DIS, CBS, FOX). From a financial perspective, the difference can’t be explained by the different margins or different growth rates. Discovery and Scripps both report higher margins compared to peers and have grown more or less in-line with their bigger competitors even during these difficult years. The factor that could justify the gap could be the different trend in margins – operating margin for Discovery and Scripps has been in a downtrend for a while, against a more stable performance of their peers. I suppose the market is discounting this downtrend to continue, with lower multiples coming as a result. From a qualitative perspective, I think a significant part of the different performance in margins is due to the lower bargaining power of the two smaller players compared to Disney, FOX and CBS. That’s why I don’t agree with Wall Street when they say a merger will have no meaningful effect. Episodes such as the “fight” with Sky in January did demonstrate that it’s not easy to negotiate from the position of a relatively small player like Discovery. I am sure it would be easier for them to negotiate if they were 50% bigger.

There is also another potential effect of a union between Discovery and Scripps, which is related to the possibility to create a new bundle service to be offered online focused on the two companies’ specialties – reality shows and documentaries. There are rumors that Discovery’s interest to merge with Scripps is in part finalized to create this new service and offer it for as little as $3 per month. We can be only positive on this move as it would mean expanding in an “adjacent” market (online streaming) with a relatively low penetration and competition in the segment of reality shows and documentaries.

In conclusion, I see potential benefits in a merger between Discovery and Scripps, and I have a more positive view on the matter in comparison to Wall Street analysts. The merger can increase the combined company’s bargaining power and also open a new segment of the market that is still underpenetrated. We don’t know if the merger will be finalized and what strategic changes will be implemented, but it’s too soon and too superficial to label the deal as “useless”.

Thanks for taking the time to read the article. If you liked it, click on the follow button at the top of the page. You will get my articles as soon as they are published. I am available to further discuss the topics of this article in the comments section. If you are interested in having access to my best long and short ideas in the consumer industry, please consider joining Consumer Alpha. You can have a 2-week free trial and only for this month, I am offering a 25% discount on both monthly and annual subscriptions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.