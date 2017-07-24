GLD: Buy At 118.10

So far, 2017 has been a remarkable year in financial markets history. But most of the moves seen in the early months have started to slow in ways that have left many investors questioning the next possible direction in several major asset classes. What should be remembered is that the summer trading period often displays these types of characteristics, and so the simple slowdown in trading volumes does not necessarily indicate a point of reversal. Once market activity returns to full strength over the next 4-6 weeks, we could very easily see a resumption of the prior uptrend in the SPDR Gold Trust ETF (NYSEARCA: GLD) that began last December. With this in mind, GLD investors should be looking out for downside retracements that can be used to position long and limit the potential for downside risk. Here, the first level to watch comes in at 118.10 as it is likely to contain prices until we see a resumption of that prior uptrend once market activity returns to full strength.



In most cases, a period of sideways trading like the one we are now seeing in GLD would represent a period of indecision. But if we see rising stock market volatility after the summer trading period, this will almost certainly lead to rising valuations in GLD due to its safe haven characteristics in the broader markets. It should be remembered that the the longer-term downtrends in GLD are still present. But if this shorter-term view does come to fruition, it will create opportunities for contrarian buy positions in GLD. The catalyst for these moves could be seen in we see rising volatility measures in instruments like the iPath S&P 500 VIX ST Futures ETN (NYSEARCA: VXX), but this scenario could also unfold if we start to see the Federal Reserve make the case for lower interest rates relative to what markets were anticipating in the early parts of this year.

In this chart, we can see that even with all of the discussion of higher interest rates in the US, we are still holding at historically extended levels to the downside. The inability here to return to the mean suggests that investors will continue to prize non-yielding assets even if we start to see improvements in certain areas of the economy. The reality is that the Fed still has many economic elements to watch that have become growing cause for concern, and if these trends continue the inevitable monetary policy results will lead to higher values in GLD.

One of these areas is the average wage and salary growth that has been posted over the last year. These numbers have been volatile enough that it is difficult to know where the true average lies, and this ultimately because a factor that can depress inflation levels over the long-term. Consumer inflation is unlikely to rise if consumer wages are not improving and this reduces the incentive for the Federal Reserve to start moving on interest rates based on concerns over price stability.

There are some similarities here with the broad industrial production numbers, where there is still clear vulnerability for downside performance changes. Gains earlier this year were generated by the expected government infrastructure spending in the US. But with most of the political gridlock that has been experienced within the Trump administration, these earlier expectations are starting to look more and more difficult to accomplish. This places constraints on the Fed in terms of its ability to normalize rates and allow markets to focus on higher-yielding assets, creating added opportunities in GLD.

Markets have recently broken back above the important 118.10 level, which marks the 100-period exponential moving average on the 2H charts and is a previous support/resistance levels that should contain prices to the downside. After the price gap activity seen in recent trading sessions, we expect these areas to be filled on a pullback before making another run higher. Investors looking to gain long exposure in GLD should wait for a retracement back to these levels in order to improve risk/reward ratios in anticipation of the rallies that are more likely to unfold once markets return to full strength after the summer trading period.

